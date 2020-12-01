Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, Open Source Security Podcast, Full Circle Weekly News, GNU World Order and More
-
Linux Action News 167
We explain the major changes to CentOS this week and break down the top four criticisms. Plus Google makes their Fuchsia intentions a bit more clear, and why Linux 5.10 is a BIG deal.
-
Open Source Security Podcast Episode 239 – Door 14: Backdoors
Josh and Kurt talk about backdoors in open source software
-
Kubuntu Rocks Titan technology YouTuber Chris Titus
As you know from our previous post, back in 2019 the Kubuntu team set to work collaborating with MindShare Management Ltd to bring a Kubuntu dedicated laptop to the market. Recently, Chris Titus from the ‘Chris Titus Tech’ YouTube channel acquired a Kubuntu Focus M2 for the purpose of reviewing it, and he was so impressed he has decided to keep it as his daily driver. That’s right; Chris has chosen the Kubuntu Focus M2 instead of the Apple MacBook Pro M1 that he had intended to get. That is one Awesome recommendation!
-
Picom Has Too Many Forks: Which Ones Are Useful - YouTube
There are some many picom forks out there and many of them are incredibly useful so today we're going to go over this absolute mess of forks to see which ones you should actually look at as well as a bit of history on how picom and previously compton got into this state.
-
Linux Mint 20.1 Backgrounds Slideshow
In this video, we are looking at the beautiful backgrounds of the upcoming Linux Mint 20.1.
-
Full Circle Weekly News #193
Linux Coming to Apple M1 Macs
https://www.patreon.com/marcan
New Ubuntu Members
https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-news-team/2020-December/002944.html
https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/kernel-team/2020-December/115268.html
https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-news-team/2020-December/002946.html
Manjaro 20.2 Nibia Out
https://manjaro.org/news/
BlackArch 2020.12.1 Out
https://blackarch.org/blog.html
Nitrux 1.3.5 Out
https://blackarch.org/blog.html
KDE Plasma 5.20.4 Out
https://kde.org/announcements/plasma-5.20.3-5.20.4-changelog/
Cinnamon 4.8 Out
https://9to5linux.com/cinnamon-4-8-desktop-environment-released-new-features
OpenZFS 2.0 Out
https://github.com/openzfs/zfs/releases/tag/zfs-2.0.0
Linux Kernel 5.10 rc6 Out
https://www.lkml.org/lkml/2020/11/29/239
System76 Pangolin Announced
https://system76.com/laptops/pangolin
-
GNU World Order 384
**soma** and **sox**.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 514 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Review: TTOS Linux 1.1.2
The TTOS Linux distribution is based on Debian's Stable branch and the main edition of TTOS ships with the KDE Plasma desktop environment. There are other editions of TTOS mentioned on the project's Downloads page which ship with a variety of other desktops such as GNOME and Trinity in case people want an alternative to Plasma. Though I noticed these alternative editions are distributed under separate SourceForge projects, making them appear to be community editions. I downloaded the main Plasma edition for my trial. This edition is available as a 64-bit (x86_64) build exclusively. The TTOS website does not provide much information on what sets this distribution apart from other projects, the exceptions being a tool called PerformaSync. Not a lot of information is presented, but it appears as though PerformaSync provides on-line storage and file synchronization, similar to Nextcloud. Usually I don't talk much about project websites, but this one seems to be unusually terse and it gave me spare time to poke around while my copy of their ISO was downloading. One thing which stood out is the project's logo is saved under a filename which identifies it as "apple touch". I'm not sure why TTOS would save their logo filename as "apple touch", but it was one of what turned out to be several visual quirks of the project and this puzzle set the tone for my experience with this distribution. [...] If I had to sum up my impressions of TTOS in a word it would be "unfinished". Despite being on the DistroWatch waiting list for over a year, the project feels as though it is still on the drawing board. The website offers very little information about the distribution or its add-on sync product. There is virtually no documentation, the wiki is empty, there are no support forums or mailing lists. The documentation links in the system installer don't provide release information, the welcome screen features typos and labels that don't fit on their buttons. We can't restart the computer from within Plasma, which is an unusual limitation. The Debian core of the operating system is pretty solid, with a lot of software available, but TTOS doesn't appear to offer anything over plain Debian with the KDE Plasma desktop installed. It might actually be a less pleasant experience since GTK-based applications are practically unusable with the default TTOS theme settings. Not to mention TTOS is a surprisingly heavy distribution on disk and in memory without a clear benefit to excuse the extra weight. This distribution feels like it was rushed out the door, possibly to promote the commercial PerformaSync service, without taking time to test it and polish up the various issues.
Public lightweight sway developer desktop with OSTree and podman/toolbox
One and a half year ago I switched to a self-built OSTree based minimal i3 desktop and never looked back. Despite running Fedora updates-testing and finding/reporting lots of regressions, I have never had a situation where a simple rpm-ostree rollback would not have saved the day. There is zero cruft accumulating, neither due to upgrade drift from config files nor due to piling up added/changed files in /usr. And development or trying something out are now more flexible and comfortable than ever, mostly thanks to the progress in the container space.
Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS Officially Released, This Is What’s New
After seven weeks of development, Linux 5.10 is finally here as the latest and greatest kernel series for GNU/Linux distributions wanting top-notch hardware support. Not only that, but it’s a long-term supported (LTS) branch, which means that it will probably receive support over the next 5 years. Highlights of Linux kernel 5.10 LTS include support for the ARMv8.5 memory tagging extension, support for the SM2 digital-signature algorithm, support for the ISO 15765-2:2016 CAN transport protocol, support for the IGMPv3/MLDv2 multicast protocol, and support for Amazon Nitro enclaves.
Recent comments
20 min 33 sec ago
40 min 14 sec ago
2 hours 38 min ago
4 hours 43 min ago
4 hours 55 min ago
16 hours 48 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago