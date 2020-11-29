There are some many picom forks out there and many of them are incredibly useful so today we're going to go over this absolute mess of forks to see which ones you should actually look at as well as a bit of history on how picom and previously compton got into this state.

As you know from our previous post, back in 2019 the Kubuntu team set to work collaborating with MindShare Management Ltd to bring a Kubuntu dedicated laptop to the market. Recently, Chris Titus from the ‘Chris Titus Tech’ YouTube channel acquired a Kubuntu Focus M2 for the purpose of reviewing it, and he was so impressed he has decided to keep it as his daily driver. That’s right; Chris has chosen the Kubuntu Focus M2 instead of the Apple MacBook Pro M1 that he had intended to get. That is one Awesome recommendation!

While there are a lot of driver improvements throughout, as usual those on Intel HD/UHD/Iris/Xe Graphics and AMD Radeon graphics with their first-rate open-source graphics drivers have a lot of grand improvements to find with the forthcoming Linux 5.11 cycle. While Linux 5.10 isn't even out yet (it should be released tonight barring any last minute problems), due to Direct Rendering Manager co-maintainer David Airlie of Red Hat going on holiday for the next week, he sent in the DRM feature pull early to Linus Torvalds. This includes all of the big ticket features expected on the DRM side with the Linux 5.11 cycle.

Following Mesa 21.0 beginning to see AMD Smart Access Memory optimizations, I ran some benchmarks looking at the current state of S.A.M. / Resizable BAR support on Linux with Radeon graphics. As has been outlined previously, the Linux kernel has actually supported resizable BAR for a while (or Smart Access Memory as referred to by AMD) while on the user-space driver side just this past week with Mesa 21.0 did we begin seeing the mentioned RadeonSI improvements. Details on verifying if Resizable BAR support is enabled on Linux can be found via this forum thread.

today's howtos Configure Kubelet Out of Resource Handling, or How to Stop EKS Kubernetes Nodes from Going Down Kubelet has the ability to specify eviction thresholds that trigger the kubelet to reclaim resources. We are going to use them with our EKS worker nodes.

How to install MuseScore on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install MuseScore on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to Search files with case-insensitive names in Linux – TecAdmin find is the basic Unix command used to search files recursively under a directory tree. It is default available in all the Linux operating systems. All the Linux command line users must be aware about uses of Linux find command. It The find command traverse under a directory tree and capable to search files or directory based on defined search pattern. It also provides option to search files with names in uppercase or lowercase or mixed case.

The 20 Best Raspberry Pi Books For Beginner and Expert Developers The Raspberry Pi is a cheap, small-sized PC that connects to a PC screen or TV, and it utilizes a standard console and mouse. It is a competent little gadget that empowers individuals of any age to learn how to program in dialects like Python and Scratch, thereby making it super beneficial. These are the coolest things that can be made with a Raspberry pi – a Homemade smartphone, Netbook, a Solar weather station, Twitter Bot, a multi-room music system, Radio, a portable gaming console, Microwave, etc. That is why it has become quite important and has also motivated many programmers to learn Raspberry Pi, and for that, you will require a perfect set of Raspberry Pi books to proceed.