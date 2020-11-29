Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 14th of December 2020 04:05:41 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install TeamSpeak Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TeamSpeak Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, TeamSpeak is a VoIP (voice-over-Internet Protocol) solution first released in 2001 and most popular with those who play team-based online games. The software has two parts, a server, and a client, both of which can be installed on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of TeamSpeak on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • List or Show Tables in MySQL – Linux Hint

    MySQL is one of the most famous open-source and freely available DBMS (Database Management Software System). It has an easy-to-use interface and is famous for its speed. If you are doing a job as a database administrator in some big organization, you often need to go through a large number of databases and their tables. So, in this article, we are going to learn how we can list or show tables in the MySQL shell.

  • Introduction to Btrfs Filesystem – Linux Hint

    Btrfs (B-Tree Filesystem) is a modern copy-on-write (CoW) filesystem for Linux. Btrfs aims to implement many advanced filesystem features while focusing on fault tolerance, repair, and easy administration. The btrfs filesystem is designed to support the requirement of high performance and large storage servers. It is suitable for petabyte-scale data centers as well as cellular smartphones.In this article, I am going to discuss the Btrfs filesystem and its features. So, let’s get started.

  • MySQL Update Statement – Linux Hint

    MySQL is an open-source Database Management system, which can be used for both small and large projects. Developed by The Oracle Corporation, it uses standard SQL behind it. In database management, CRUD operations are a kind of basic requirement to know.

    In this article, we will learn to update the data in MySQL tables using MySQL’s provided UPDATE statement. An UPDATE statement is basically a DML (Data Manipulation Language) statement because it modifies or updates the data.

  • How to Use Aircrack-ng – Linux Hint

    Most of the time, people never think about the network to which they are connected. They never think how secure that network is and how much they risk their confidential data on a daily basis. You can run vulnerability checks on your wifi networks by using a very powerful tool called Aircrack-ng and Wireshark. Wireshark is used to monitor network activity. Aircrack-ng is more like an aggressive tool that lets you hack and give access to Wireless connections. Thinking as an intruder has always been the safest way to protect yourself against a hack. You might be able to grasp the exact actions that an intruder will take to obtain access to your system by learning about aircrack. You can then conduct compliance checks on your own system to ensure that it is not insecure.

    Aircrack-ng is a full set of software designed to test WiFi network security. It is not just a single tool but a collection of tools, each of which performs a particular purpose. Different areas of wifi security can be worked on, like monitoring the Access Point, testing, attacking the network, cracking the wifi network, and testing it. Aircrack’s key objective is to intercept the packets and decipher the hashes to break the passwords. It supports nearly all the new wireless interfaces. Aircrack-ng is an improved version of an outdated tool suite Aircrack, ng refers to the New Generation. Some of the awesome tools that work together in taking out a bigger task.

  • How to do Network Configuration on Oracle Linux 8? – Linux Hint

    Before using the Internet on any device particularly a computer system, it is always recommended that you perform certain necessary network configurations on that device. These configurations are done to ensure that your Internet works smoothly and with all the desired protocols with which you want it to run. Also, whenever your Internet is lagging or you face some trouble while connecting to it, you are always asked to check the network configurations to figure out if something is messed up over there.

    Once you fix the issues with your network configurations, you can gain back access to your Internet connection. That is why network configurations are considered extremely useful in any operating system. Today, we will be learning the method through which you can easily do network configuration on your Oracle Linux 8 system which is a relatively newer flavor of the Linux operating system.

»

More in Tux Machines

Kernel: Resizable BAR in Linux and Free/Libre Graphics in Linux 5.11

  • AMD Smart Access Memory / Resizable BAR On Linux Still Ripe For Improvement - Phoronix

    Following Mesa 21.0 beginning to see AMD Smart Access Memory optimizations, I ran some benchmarks looking at the current state of S.A.M. / Resizable BAR support on Linux with Radeon graphics. As has been outlined previously, the Linux kernel has actually supported resizable BAR for a while (or Smart Access Memory as referred to by AMD) while on the user-space driver side just this past week with Mesa 21.0 did we begin seeing the mentioned RadeonSI improvements. Details on verifying if Resizable BAR support is enabled on Linux can be found via this forum thread.

  • Open-Source Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 5.11 Have Lots Of Intel + AMD Presents - Phoronix

    While there are a lot of driver improvements throughout, as usual those on Intel HD/UHD/Iris/Xe Graphics and AMD Radeon graphics with their first-rate open-source graphics drivers have a lot of grand improvements to find with the forthcoming Linux 5.11 cycle. While Linux 5.10 isn't even out yet (it should be released tonight barring any last minute problems), due to Direct Rendering Manager co-maintainer David Airlie of Red Hat going on holiday for the next week, he sent in the DRM feature pull early to Linus Torvalds. This includes all of the big ticket features expected on the DRM side with the Linux 5.11 cycle.

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, Open Source Security Podcast, Full Circle Weekly News, GNU World Order and More

  • Linux Action News 167

    We explain the major changes to CentOS this week and break down the top four criticisms. Plus Google makes their Fuchsia intentions a bit more clear, and why Linux 5.10 is a BIG deal.

  • Open Source Security Podcast Episode 239 – Door 14: Backdoors

    Josh and Kurt talk about backdoors in open source software

  • Kubuntu Rocks Titan technology YouTuber Chris Titus

    As you know from our previous post, back in 2019 the Kubuntu team set to work collaborating with MindShare Management Ltd to bring a Kubuntu dedicated laptop to the market. Recently, Chris Titus from the ‘Chris Titus Tech’ YouTube channel acquired a Kubuntu Focus M2 for the purpose of reviewing it, and he was so impressed he has decided to keep it as his daily driver. That’s right; Chris has chosen the Kubuntu Focus M2 instead of the Apple MacBook Pro M1 that he had intended to get. That is one Awesome recommendation!

  • Picom Has Too Many Forks: Which Ones Are Useful - YouTube

    There are some many picom forks out there and many of them are incredibly useful so today we're going to go over this absolute mess of forks to see which ones you should actually look at as well as a bit of history on how picom and previously compton got into this state.

  • Linux Mint 20.1 Backgrounds Slideshow

    In this video, we are looking at the beautiful backgrounds of the upcoming Linux Mint 20.1.

  • Full Circle Weekly News #193

    Linux Coming to Apple M1 Macs https://www.patreon.com/marcan New Ubuntu Members https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-news-team/2020-December/002944.html https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/kernel-team/2020-December/115268.html https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-news-team/2020-December/002946.html Manjaro 20.2 Nibia Out https://manjaro.org/news/ BlackArch 2020.12.1 Out https://blackarch.org/blog.html Nitrux 1.3.5 Out https://blackarch.org/blog.html KDE Plasma 5.20.4 Out https://kde.org/announcements/plasma-5.20.3-5.20.4-changelog/ Cinnamon 4.8 Out https://9to5linux.com/cinnamon-4-8-desktop-environment-released-new-features OpenZFS 2.0 Out https://github.com/openzfs/zfs/releases/tag/zfs-2.0.0 Linux Kernel 5.10 rc6 Out https://www.lkml.org/lkml/2020/11/29/239 System76 Pangolin Announced https://system76.com/laptops/pangolin

  • GNU World Order 384

    **soma** and **sox**.

today's howtos

  • Configure Kubelet Out of Resource Handling, or How to Stop EKS Kubernetes Nodes from Going Down

    Kubelet has the ability to specify eviction thresholds that trigger the kubelet to reclaim resources. We are going to use them with our EKS worker nodes.

  • How to install MuseScore on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install MuseScore on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to Search files with case-insensitive names in Linux – TecAdmin

    find is the basic Unix command used to search files recursively under a directory tree. It is default available in all the Linux operating systems. All the Linux command line users must be aware about uses of Linux find command. It The find command traverse under a directory tree and capable to search files or directory based on defined search pattern. It also provides option to search files with names in uppercase or lowercase or mixed case.

  • The 20 Best Raspberry Pi Books For Beginner and Expert Developers

    The Raspberry Pi is a cheap, small-sized PC that connects to a PC screen or TV, and it utilizes a standard console and mouse. It is a competent little gadget that empowers individuals of any age to learn how to program in dialects like Python and Scratch, thereby making it super beneficial. These are the coolest things that can be made with a Raspberry pi – a Homemade smartphone, Netbook, a Solar weather station, Twitter Bot, a multi-room music system, Radio, a portable gaming console, Microwave, etc. That is why it has become quite important and has also motivated many programmers to learn Raspberry Pi, and for that, you will require a perfect set of Raspberry Pi books to proceed.

Review: TTOS Linux 1.1.2

The TTOS Linux distribution is based on Debian's Stable branch and the main edition of TTOS ships with the KDE Plasma desktop environment. There are other editions of TTOS mentioned on the project's Downloads page which ship with a variety of other desktops such as GNOME and Trinity in case people want an alternative to Plasma. Though I noticed these alternative editions are distributed under separate SourceForge projects, making them appear to be community editions. I downloaded the main Plasma edition for my trial. This edition is available as a 64-bit (x86_64) build exclusively. The TTOS website does not provide much information on what sets this distribution apart from other projects, the exceptions being a tool called PerformaSync. Not a lot of information is presented, but it appears as though PerformaSync provides on-line storage and file synchronization, similar to Nextcloud. Usually I don't talk much about project websites, but this one seems to be unusually terse and it gave me spare time to poke around while my copy of their ISO was downloading. One thing which stood out is the project's logo is saved under a filename which identifies it as "apple touch". I'm not sure why TTOS would save their logo filename as "apple touch", but it was one of what turned out to be several visual quirks of the project and this puzzle set the tone for my experience with this distribution. [...] If I had to sum up my impressions of TTOS in a word it would be "unfinished". Despite being on the DistroWatch waiting list for over a year, the project feels as though it is still on the drawing board. The website offers very little information about the distribution or its add-on sync product. There is virtually no documentation, the wiki is empty, there are no support forums or mailing lists. The documentation links in the system installer don't provide release information, the welcome screen features typos and labels that don't fit on their buttons. We can't restart the computer from within Plasma, which is an unusual limitation. The Debian core of the operating system is pretty solid, with a lot of software available, but TTOS doesn't appear to offer anything over plain Debian with the KDE Plasma desktop installed. It might actually be a less pleasant experience since GTK-based applications are practically unusable with the default TTOS theme settings. Not to mention TTOS is a surprisingly heavy distribution on disk and in memory without a clear benefit to excuse the extra weight. This distribution feels like it was rushed out the door, possibly to promote the commercial PerformaSync service, without taking time to test it and polish up the various issues. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6