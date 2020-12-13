Linux kernel 5.10 is an LTS (Long-Term Support) release and brings several new features and various improvements, along with a bunch of updated and new drivers for better hardware support, so that alone might be a good reason to upgrade your kernel. Highlights of Linux kernel 5.10 LTS include support for the ARMv8.5 memory tagging extension, support for the SM2 digital-signature algorithm, support for Amazon Nitro enclaves, reduced latency of multiple file operations for the EXT4 file system, and the ability to transmit data on multiple flows simultaneously.

Ben Cotton: How Do You Fedora? If you follow the Fedora’ Community Blog, there’s a good chance you already know who Ben is. Ben’s Linux journey started around late 2002. Frustrated with some issues on using Windows XP, and starting a new application administrator role at his university where some services were being run on FreeBSD. A friend introduced him to Red Hat Linux, when Ben decided it made sense to get more practice with Unix-like operating systems. He switched to Fedora full-time in 2006, after he landed a job as a Linux system administrator. Since then, his career has included system administration, people management, support engineering, development, and marketing. Several years ago, he even earned a Master’s degree in IT Project Management. The variety of experience has helped Ben learn how to work with different groups of people. “A lot of what I’ve learned has come from making mistakes. When you mess up communication, you hopefully do a better job the next time.”