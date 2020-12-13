Games and Leftovers
-
OBS Studio 26.1 rolls out with Virtual Camera output on Linux | GamingOnLinux
After only two Release Candidates for testing, OBS Studio 26.1 has now officially rolled out with some fun new features for all supported platforms. If you're planning to do any sort of video creation on Linux, OBS Studio is now practically the standard. It's our go-to solution for everything when it comes to video creation (and plain audio recording since it has some easy real-time filters) and being free and open source is a nice big plus.
This release follows shortly after announcing YouTube as a new sponsor, so they have plenty of funding to keep bringing on new and advanced feature releases.
-
Grab an up to date MangoHud with NVML, GOverlay and vkBasalt on Ubuntu with a new PPA | GamingOnLinux
For users on Ubuntu-based distributions, PPAs are often needed for you to get the latest and greatest software since if you're not using Snaps or Flatpaks (and sometimes they don't work due to the containers), a lot of software is stuck in place until a newer version of Ubuntu.
What's the fuss here then? Well, Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based distribution users can now grab the excellent MangoHud gaming overlay, the vkBasalt Vulkan post processing layer and the GOverlay application for managing them both in a tidy UI all nicely up to date from this PPA. The build of MangoHud included also has NVML (NVIDIA Management Library) enabled, meaning out of the box it should allow showing GPU metrics from NVIDIA GPUs.
-
Quirky family-friendly animal racing game Slide releasing February 2021 | GamingOnLinux
Enjoy your family-friendly kart-racing styled arcade games? Slide was pretty good from the demo we tried back in September, and it now has a release date. French indie developer Oneiric Worlds announced it's going to release February, 17th 2021 for Linux, macOS and Windows.
In Slide, Animal Race, you can play with up to 8 total players, as you each ride cute and colourful animals in vibrant environments. Jump to avoid obstacles, use bonuses and master the diving mechanics on the crazy tracks to outrun the horde! Or you can just take a tour and enjoy the view, while listening to the sympho-ethnic soundtrack. That's up to you. The game is family-friendly and accessible to beginners and kids thanks to autopilot options; but to win the race, you'll truly have to master all the game mechanics.
-
3 New Games You Can Play With Proton Since Nov. 2020
This is going to be a short update this time around. Why only 3 games you might say? I don’t know, maybe because the biggest game of all time was supposed to be released in November 2020? Or it could just mere coincidence…
[...]
So that’s it for now… you can go back to playing Cyberpunk 2077 (if it works on your machine/config).
-
Open access: A problem way beyond one nation one subscription
The idea of OA emerged with the philosophy that the investors (taxpayers) must have seamless access to the knowledge generated from their investment. This movement gained momentum in the early 2000s, largely fuelled by Budapest (2002), Berlin (2003), and Bethesda (2003) declarations. They challenged the profit-based scientific publication model that had hijacked research publications for many decades and campaigned for scholarly publications to be free to read and reproduce with proper citation.
The idea of OA emerged with the philosophy that the investors (taxpayers) must have seamless access to the knowledge generated from their investment. This movement gained momentum in the early 2000s, largely fuelled by Budapest (2002), Berlin (2003), and Bethesda (2003) declarations. They challenged the profit-based scientific publication model that had hijacked research publications for many decades and campaigned for scholarly publications to be free to read and reproduce with proper citation.
The rat race of citations and rankings
the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has been spearheading the OA movement in India under the leadership of Prof. Subbiah Arunachalam, known as “Mr. Open Access”. Recently, the ‘open access week’ was celebrated where Prof. Jean-Claude GUÉDON, professor at the Université de Montréal and one of the signatories of the Budapest Declaration, was invited as the key speaker. He emphasised how the scholarly journals are entirely driven by the research preferences of an elite coterie of commercial editors, reflecting mainly the North-Atlantic business interests, and largely ignoring the global south. Journal ranking, impact factors, citations, etc. are the tools to attract researchers and improve market share and ultimately lead to making ‘science a commodity’.
-
fre:ac is an open source audio converter for Windows, Linux and Mac
fre:ac supports many audio and video input formats including FLAC, MP3, AAC, WAV, OGG, OGA, APE, MAC, WMA, MP1, MP2, M4A, M4B, M4R, AIF, AIFF, AIFC, CAF, W64, FR64, AU SND, VOC, IFF, SVX, SF, PAF, PVF, WVE, HTK, AVR, SPX, AC3, MP4, 3GP, AMR, AEA, AT3, AA3, OMA, OMG, DSF, DFF, DSS, DTS, FLC, F4V, M4V, ISMA, MKV, MKA, MLP, MOV, MPG, MPEG, QCP, RA, WEBM, WMV, OFR, AVI, CUE and TAK.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 627 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS on Your Linux Lite PC, Here’s How
Linux kernel 5.10 is an LTS (Long-Term Support) release and brings several new features and various improvements, along with a bunch of updated and new drivers for better hardware support, so that alone might be a good reason to upgrade your kernel. Highlights of Linux kernel 5.10 LTS include support for the ARMv8.5 memory tagging extension, support for the SM2 digital-signature algorithm, support for Amazon Nitro enclaves, reduced latency of multiple file operations for the EXT4 file system, and the ability to transmit data on multiple flows simultaneously.
Ben Cotton: How Do You Fedora?
If you follow the Fedora’ Community Blog, there’s a good chance you already know who Ben is. Ben’s Linux journey started around late 2002. Frustrated with some issues on using Windows XP, and starting a new application administrator role at his university where some services were being run on FreeBSD. A friend introduced him to Red Hat Linux, when Ben decided it made sense to get more practice with Unix-like operating systems. He switched to Fedora full-time in 2006, after he landed a job as a Linux system administrator. Since then, his career has included system administration, people management, support engineering, development, and marketing. Several years ago, he even earned a Master’s degree in IT Project Management. The variety of experience has helped Ben learn how to work with different groups of people. “A lot of what I’ve learned has come from making mistakes. When you mess up communication, you hopefully do a better job the next time.”
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 13th, 2020
Big thank you again to all the donors and to everyone who followed us on social media. You guys rock! You know who you are and you’re awesome for helping me keep this Linux news website alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week has been quite interesting with not so many exciting Linux news, but a few of them very interesting. TUXEDO Computers is relentless in launching new Linux laptops, Valve was awesome at enabling support for the Cyberpunk 2077 video game on Linux, and Linus Torvalds brought us the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel.
Recent comments
8 min 35 sec ago
23 min 57 sec ago
1 hour 14 min ago
1 hour 54 min ago
7 hours 36 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago
11 hours 40 min ago
13 hours 45 min ago