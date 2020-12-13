Top 5 Free Linux Distributions for CentOS Replacement (Desktop and Server)
The Red Hat, Inc decided to prematurely end the life of CentOS 8 "stable" by December 2021 which was earlier planned for EOL as of 2029. CentOS 8 is now replaced by the rolling release based CentOS Stream. Sever administrators across the world are in a decision-making stage based on their respective infrastructures and dependency. To help everyone, here are the top 5 free Linux distribution for CentOS replacement for you - applicable for both servers and desktop.
-
Canonical Releases New Ubuntu Kernel Updates to Fix Data Corruption Bug
The Ubuntu kernel updates published on December 2nd introduced a regression in Linux kernel’s software RAID10 driver, which, when used with fstrim, could lead to data corruption. The bug was also reported by users on Ubuntu’s Launchpad. Therefore, Canonical released today a new set of kernels for Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS systems on all supported architectures to address the said regression.
You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS on Your Linux Lite PC, Here’s How
Linux kernel 5.10 is an LTS (Long-Term Support) release and brings several new features and various improvements, along with a bunch of updated and new drivers for better hardware support, so that alone might be a good reason to upgrade your kernel. Highlights of Linux kernel 5.10 LTS include support for the ARMv8.5 memory tagging extension, support for the SM2 digital-signature algorithm, support for Amazon Nitro enclaves, reduced latency of multiple file operations for the EXT4 file system, and the ability to transmit data on multiple flows simultaneously.
Ben Cotton: How Do You Fedora?
If you follow the Fedora’ Community Blog, there’s a good chance you already know who Ben is. Ben’s Linux journey started around late 2002. Frustrated with some issues on using Windows XP, and starting a new application administrator role at his university where some services were being run on FreeBSD. A friend introduced him to Red Hat Linux, when Ben decided it made sense to get more practice with Unix-like operating systems. He switched to Fedora full-time in 2006, after he landed a job as a Linux system administrator. Since then, his career has included system administration, people management, support engineering, development, and marketing. Several years ago, he even earned a Master’s degree in IT Project Management. The variety of experience has helped Ben learn how to work with different groups of people. “A lot of what I’ve learned has come from making mistakes. When you mess up communication, you hopefully do a better job the next time.”
