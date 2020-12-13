Games: Shield Cat, VKD3D-Proton and Java
Shield Cat is a thoroughly charming in-development action-adventure with a free demo | GamingOnLinux
With a strange otter/cat as the protagonist, Shield Cat seems like one to keep on your watch list with some really charming visuals and you can try the free demo.
"Shield Cat is an Action Adventure game with light RPG elements. You play as Lance, an otter/cat who must go on a quest to rescue his friends and the Cat Kingdom! Along the way you'll solve puzzles, gain new abilities, meet new friends, and collect stuff!"
It feels a bit like a classic Zelda title, one with plenty of exploration and secrets to find as you explore. Shield Cat is not a finished game though, with the developer mentioning it's still a prototype but it's fully playable and quite enjoyable to run around in. Such a ridiculously sweet atmosphere I absolutely love it. There's already a plenty to explore, along with character ability customization. Shield Cat has all the makings of the next action-adventure hit.
Direct3D 12 to Vulkan translation layer VKD3D-Proton version 2.1 is out | GamingOnLinux
The what: paired up with the Wine and Steam Play Proton translation layers, VKD3D-Proton will translate Direct3D 12 to Vulkan and hopefully allow you to run some more advanced Windows-only games and apps on Linux. VKD3D-Proton is the Valve fork of the original project from the Wine developers, with a priority on performance and game compatibility.
VKD3D-Proton 2.1 Released With Improved GPU-Bound Performance, More Games Working
Valve's VKD3D-Proton continues speeding along as their downstream of VKD3D for mapping Direct3D 12 over Vulkan. VKD3D-Proton 2.1 was just released and besides enhancing the GPU-bound performance there are more prominent DX12 games now working with this translation layer.
VKD3D-Proton 2.1 can see around 15% better GPU-bound uplift in games like Ghostrunner and other Unreal Engine 4 titles. There are also slight improvements in fully GPU bound scenarios for both AMD and NVIDIA graphics, other optimizations that will benefit RADV, and also lower multi-threaded CPU overhead with some situations. This release also makes use of the recent VK_VALVE_mutable_descriptor_type Vulkan extension that should also further lower the overhead.
Practice coding in Java by writing a game | Opensource.com
My article about learning different programming languages lists five things you need to understand when starting a new language. An important part of learning a language, of course, is knowing what you intend to do with it.
I've found that simple games are both fun to write and useful in exploring a language's abilities. In this article, I demonstrate how to create a simple guessing game in Java.
