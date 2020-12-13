Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 14th of December 2020 04:58:53 PM
HowTos
  • How to Deploy a Multi-Tier Application with Kubernetes

    A multi-tier application is an application distributed among more than one layer. It logically separates the operational layers. The number of layers varies with business and application requirements. In this article, we will see an application divided into 2 layers, backend and frontend layer. We will use MongoDB as a backend to store data and Python Flask as a frontend Webserver. We will deploy these two applications using deployments in Kubernetes and have services to forward requests to them.

  • How to Convert CentOS 8 to CentOS Stream - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to convert CentOS 8 to CentOS Stream. For those of you who didn’t know, For those relying on CentOS 8 to enjoy the reliability and features of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 but without the licensing costs, etc, that will end in 2021. At the end of 2021, CentOS 8 will no longer be maintained but CentOS 7 will stick around in a supported maintenance state until 2024. The CentOS Project will be focused moving forward just on CentOS Stream as the upstream/development branch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step migrate your CentOS 8 Linux to CentOS Stream on CentOS 8.

  • How to Execute Ansible Ad-Hoc Commands

    In Ansible, Playbook files are usually used in executing tasks in remote hosts. These tasks range from installing and configuring services such as web and database servers to simple tasks such as checking uptime. However, when it comes to executing simple tasks in Ansible, ad hoc commands come very much in handy. Ad hoc commands enable you to quickly execute simple tasks on the fly without writing playbook files. In this guide, we show you how you can make the most of Ansible ad hoc commands.

  • How to Check MySQL Version – TecAdmin

    MySQL is an relation database management system. At the writing time of this tutorial MySQL 8 is the latest version available. This tutorial help you to check MySQL server version running on your system.

  • How To Reset Vagrant Virtual Machine To Original State - OSTechNix

    As you may already, Vagrant is an open source application to build and maintain virtual software development environments. You can quickly spin up a virtual machine using a pre-configured Vagrant box and copy the same Vagrant box to other systems to deploy a exact replica of the current development environment. Once you're done exploring your development environment, you can simply reset the Vagrant machine back to it's original default state. So you don't have to download the same Vagrant box over and over.

  • How To Install Postman On Linux? - Fossbytes

    API development or integration is not an easy task and takes a lot of effort, especially when developing/integrating larger APIs. Many steps are involved in the development process, like designing, virtualizing, documenting, etc. The most difficult task is to test out the APIs, but luckily, there is a lot of software that can save you time. One such software is Postman.

    Postman is a platform that makes the API development process much easier through its API Client, Automated Testing, and documentation. In this article, let’s look at how to install Postman on Linux.

  • How To Install Mattermost on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mattermost on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Mattermost is an open-source and self-hosted messaging application used for chat, file sharing, search, and integrations written in Golang and React. It an alternative to Slack and provides a chat service with file sharing, search, and integrations. It is designed for organizations and companies and allows teams to communicate and collaborate securely from everywhere.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Mattermost on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How To Encrypt File on Linux – devconnected

    If you are a conscientious system administrator, you have probably already wondered how you can make your files secure.

    Nowadays, as system attacks get more and more frequent, it isn’t probably a bad idea to think about encrypting your files.

    On Linux, there are multiple of encrypting files, directories or filesystems : namely using the LUKS disk encryption specification or simple tools such as GnuPG.

    In this tutorial, you will learn how you can easily encrypt files and directories on Linux using the GnuPG tool as well as the zip utility.

  • How to Migrate CentOS 8 Installation to CentOS Stream

    This week, Red Hat created a huge public outcry over its announcement regarding the future of CentOS. Red Hat, in a shocking move, is discontinuing CentOS Project in favor of the rolling release, CentOS Stream.

    The focus now shifts to CentOS Stream as the main CentOS distribution. In fact, at the end of 2021, curtains close on CentOS 8 which is a rebuild of RHEL 8, to pave the way for CentOS Stream which will serve the upstream branch of RHEL. In short, there won’t be CentOS 9 based on RHEL 9 or any other CentOS point release going forward.

  • How to Resize Images with Right Click on Linux

    Do you often manipulate images as part of your daily job?

    I personally need to do the graphics work for this website before uploading it to my blog.

    One of the most common image editing tasks is resizing, which tremendously reduces the image size from MB to KB.

    This allows images to load quickly on the web even if someone uses a slow internet.

  • How to Install Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS in Ubuntu / Linux Mint | UbuntuHandbook

    Linux Kernel 5.10 was released a day ago as the latest LTS (Long Term Support) release. Here’s how to install in Ubuntu & Linux Mint.

    Linus Torvalds announced the release of Kernel 5.10: “Ok, here it is – 5.10 is tagged and pushed out. I pretty much always wish that the last week was even calmer than it was, and that’s true here too. There’s a fair amount of fixes in here, including a few last-minute reverts for things that didn’t get fixed, but nothing makes me go “we need another week”. Things look fairly normal.”

  • How to Use Docker Compose - Tutorial with Examples - buildVirtual

    Docker Compose is a tool for defining and running multi-container applications. A typical example, and one which we will use later, would be a web server container and a database container configured to work together to provide a web application. Docker Compose then allows you to start the whole application with a single command!

    You start by creating a Dockerfile, to build docker images of your application – or you can use existing images from a registry. You then define your docker services that you need to run your app in a docker-compose.yml file (see example later). Finally, you can run the whole thing using the docker-compose up command!

  • How to get your submicron wallpapers back and install the new mirrorlist for pacman.conf | Arcolinux.com

    You can still install the old wallpapers from Submicron. The repository still exists.

    It is just not in the /etc/pacman.conf anymore for one obvious reason. Everyone has their own set of wallpapers.

    You will need to change your /etc/pacman.conf if you want to install them via pacman.

  • How to securely copy files between Linux hosts using SCP and SFTP | Enable Sysadmin

    There are multiple methods you can use to securely copy files between Linux hosts. SCP and SFTP are two you need to know.

GNU Linux-Libre 5.10 Kernel Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Based on the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 5.10 kernel is now available for the GNU/Linux community to deblob any proprietary code and drivers from the upstream kernel release, providing us with a 100% free/libre kernel. This release introduces deblobbing for a new firmware-loading primitive introduced in Linux kernel 5.10 LTS, disables new blobs in the AMDGPU open-source graphics driver for AMD GPUs and the Intel i915 video and Bluetooth HCI drivers, as well as in the Quallcomm ath11k, Intel iwlwifi, IMX SDMA, and MLXSW Spectrum drivers. Read more

Firefox 84 Is Now Available for Download with WebRender Enabled by Default on Linux

Firefox 84 had a small release cycle with only eight beta versions and comes a month after Firefox 83, which added a HTTPS-Only mode to make your web browsing more secure. The biggest change in Firefox 84 for Linux users appears to be the enablement of WebRender by default on Linux/GNOME/X11. Yes, you’re reading that right, Mozilla said that the WebRender feature will be enabled on GNU/Linux systems using the GNOME desktop environment and running on top of X.Org Server (X11), not Wayland. Read more

Top 5 Free Linux Distributions for CentOS Replacement (Desktop and Server)

The Red Hat, Inc decided to prematurely end the life of CentOS 8 "stable" by December 2021 which was earlier planned for EOL as of 2029. CentOS 8 is now replaced by the rolling release based CentOS Stream. Sever administrators across the world are in a decision-making stage based on their respective infrastructures and dependency. To help everyone, here are the top 5 free Linux distribution for CentOS replacement for you - applicable for both servers and desktop. Read more

Games and Leftovers

  • OBS Studio 26.1 rolls out with Virtual Camera output on Linux | GamingOnLinux

    After only two Release Candidates for testing, OBS Studio 26.1 has now officially rolled out with some fun new features for all supported platforms. If you're planning to do any sort of video creation on Linux, OBS Studio is now practically the standard. It's our go-to solution for everything when it comes to video creation (and plain audio recording since it has some easy real-time filters) and being free and open source is a nice big plus. This release follows shortly after announcing YouTube as a new sponsor, so they have plenty of funding to keep bringing on new and advanced feature releases.

  • Grab an up to date MangoHud with NVML, GOverlay and vkBasalt on Ubuntu with a new PPA | GamingOnLinux

    For users on Ubuntu-based distributions, PPAs are often needed for you to get the latest and greatest software since if you're not using Snaps or Flatpaks (and sometimes they don't work due to the containers), a lot of software is stuck in place until a newer version of Ubuntu. What's the fuss here then? Well, Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based distribution users can now grab the excellent MangoHud gaming overlay, the vkBasalt Vulkan post processing layer and the GOverlay application for managing them both in a tidy UI all nicely up to date from this PPA. The build of MangoHud included also has NVML (NVIDIA Management Library) enabled, meaning out of the box it should allow showing GPU metrics from NVIDIA GPUs.

  • Quirky family-friendly animal racing game Slide releasing February 2021 | GamingOnLinux

    Enjoy your family-friendly kart-racing styled arcade games? Slide was pretty good from the demo we tried back in September, and it now has a release date. French indie developer Oneiric Worlds announced it's going to release February, 17th 2021 for Linux, macOS and Windows. In Slide, Animal Race, you can play with up to 8 total players, as you each ride cute and colourful animals in vibrant environments. Jump to avoid obstacles, use bonuses and master the diving mechanics on the crazy tracks to outrun the horde! Or you can just take a tour and enjoy the view, while listening to the sympho-ethnic soundtrack. That's up to you. The game is family-friendly and accessible to beginners and kids thanks to autopilot options; but to win the race, you'll truly have to master all the game mechanics.

  • 3 New Games You Can Play With Proton Since Nov. 2020

    This is going to be a short update this time around. Why only 3 games you might say? I don’t know, maybe because the biggest game of all time was supposed to be released in November 2020? Or it could just mere coincidence… [...] So that’s it for now… you can go back to playing Cyberpunk 2077 (if it works on your machine/config).

  • Open access: A problem way beyond one nation one subscription

    The idea of OA emerged with the philosophy that the investors (taxpayers) must have seamless access to the knowledge generated from their investment. This movement gained momentum in the early 2000s, largely fuelled by Budapest (2002), Berlin (2003), and Bethesda (2003) declarations. They challenged the profit-based scientific publication model that had hijacked research publications for many decades and campaigned for scholarly publications to be free to read and reproduce with proper citation.

    The idea of OA emerged with the philosophy that the investors (taxpayers) must have seamless access to the knowledge generated from their investment. This movement gained momentum in the early 2000s, largely fuelled by Budapest (2002), Berlin (2003), and Bethesda (2003) declarations. They challenged the profit-based scientific publication model that had hijacked research publications for many decades and campaigned for scholarly publications to be free to read and reproduce with proper citation.

    The rat race of citations and rankings

    the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has been spearheading the OA movement in India under the leadership of Prof. Subbiah Arunachalam, known as “Mr. Open Access”. Recently, the ‘open access week’ was celebrated where Prof. Jean-Claude GUÉDON, professor at the Université de Montréal and one of the signatories of the Budapest Declaration, was invited as the key speaker. He emphasised how the scholarly journals are entirely driven by the research preferences of an elite coterie of commercial editors, reflecting mainly the North-Atlantic business interests, and largely ignoring the global south. Journal ranking, impact factors, citations, etc. are the tools to attract researchers and improve market share and ultimately lead to making ‘science a commodity’.

  • fre:ac is an open source audio converter for Windows, Linux and Mac

    fre:ac supports many audio and video input formats including FLAC, MP3, AAC, WAV, OGG, OGA, APE, MAC, WMA, MP1, MP2, M4A, M4B, M4R, AIF, AIFF, AIFC, CAF, W64, FR64, AU SND, VOC, IFF, SVX, SF, PAF, PVF, WVE, HTK, AVR, SPX, AC3, MP4, 3GP, AMR, AEA, AT3, AA3, OMA, OMG, DSF, DFF, DSS, DTS, FLC, F4V, M4V, ISMA, MKV, MKA, MLP, MOV, MPG, MPEG, QCP, RA, WEBM, WMV, OFR, AVI, CUE and TAK.

