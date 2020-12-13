Kate is 20 years old!
As announced before, Kate turned twenty today.
Here again my initial request to the KWrite maintainer about my work on a ‘MDI KWrite’ later called Kate (sorry, German & spelling mistakes)...
Funny enough, if you look at the timestamp of the mail, it got mailed out at “18:38:42”. I was 18 then, now I am 38 and 42 is always a good number, I couldn’t have faked that timestamp better!
