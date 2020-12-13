Top 4 Simple way to install Deb file on Ubuntu

After downloading the .deb file your thinking about how to install the package on your Ubuntu or Debian-based system. Not to think much We are here to guide you just follow any 5 methods to install the .deb file. Without taking any more time Let’s Begin. Method 1: How to install a .deb file using the apt command When you download any file .deb file from the Internet the basic way to install the application using the apt command.

Plasma Mobile: Technical debt and moving forward

In August 2015, we announced the Plasma Mobile project at Akademy 2015 in A Coruña, Spain. In ~5 years, the project has evolved quite a lot, from an initial prototype, to being a fully functional mobile software system. The initial prototype was created by replacing components from the Ubuntu Touch userspace which ran on the Google Nexus 5 device. This prototype system used the minimal Android userspace confined in an LXC container to access various drivers, like graphics, modem, wifi, sensors among others. In the following years, we revisited the initial prototype architecture multiple times. You can read about some of the details in the following blogposts by Bhushan Shah. Also: KDE Plasma Mobile Drops Halium Support In Favor Of Open Devices