Linux Mint 20.1 Beta Is Now Available for Download
Linux Mint 20.1 Beta just popped up on the main download servers of the popular Ubuntu-based distribution, so I was able to grab the ISO images to take a look at the changes and publish a few words and some screenshots before the Linux Mint team will officially announce the release on their blog with more details on what’s new.
As you know, the Linux Mint team released the Cinnamon 4.8 desktop environment about two weeks ago, so the biggest new features is that the flagship Cinnamon edition of Linux Mint 20.1 beta comes with Cinnamon 4.8.3 by default.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 96 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Plasma Mobile: Technical debt and moving forward
In August 2015, we announced the Plasma Mobile project at Akademy 2015 in A Coruña, Spain. In ~5 years, the project has evolved quite a lot, from an initial prototype, to being a fully functional mobile software system. The initial prototype was created by replacing components from the Ubuntu Touch userspace which ran on the Google Nexus 5 device. This prototype system used the minimal Android userspace confined in an LXC container to access various drivers, like graphics, modem, wifi, sensors among others. In the following years, we revisited the initial prototype architecture multiple times. You can read about some of the details in the following blogposts by Bhushan Shah. Also: KDE Plasma Mobile Drops Halium Support In Favor Of Open Devices
Linux-driven router/gateway unleashes 5G NR
Advantech’s rugged “ICR-4453” 5G NR (New Radio) router runs Conel OS Linux on a Cortex-A72 SoC with 5x GbE ports, an SFP cage, 2x mini-PCIe, 2x SIM, and USB, serial, and CAN connections. Advantech has announced a Linux-driven router and gateway equipped with a 5G NR (New Radio) modem. 3GPP’s 5G NR spec is a faster air interface for 5G compared to the 4G LTE infrastructure used by most 5G networks. Supporting extensions of 5G beyond 6GHz, 5G NR is particularly useful for low-latency “massive IoT” applications. (See farther below for more on 5G NR.)
Kate is 20 years old!
As announced before, Kate turned twenty today. Here again my initial request to the KWrite maintainer about my work on a ‘MDI KWrite’ later called Kate (sorry, German & spelling mistakes)... Funny enough, if you look at the timestamp of the mail, it got mailed out at “18:38:42”. I was 18 then, now I am 38 and 42 is always a good number, I couldn’t have faked that timestamp better!
Here are the Worthy Replacements of CentOS 8 for Your Production Linux Servers
CentOS is one of the most popular server distributions in the world. It is an open source fork of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and provides the goodness of RHEL without the cost associated with RHEL. However, things have changed recently. Red Hat is converting a stable CentOS to a rolling release model in the form of CentOS Stream. CentOS 8 was supposed to be supported till 2029 but it is now forced discontinued by the end of 2021. If you are using CentOS for your servers, it may make you wonder where to go from here.
Recent comments
1 min ago
3 hours 13 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
4 hours 37 min ago
4 hours 47 min ago
9 hours 50 min ago
10 hours 6 min ago
10 hours 57 min ago
11 hours 36 min ago
17 hours 18 min ago