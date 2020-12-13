Advantech’s rugged “ICR-4453” 5G NR (New Radio) router runs Conel OS Linux on a Cortex-A72 SoC with 5x GbE ports, an SFP cage, 2x mini-PCIe, 2x SIM, and USB, serial, and CAN connections. Advantech has announced a Linux-driven router and gateway equipped with a 5G NR (New Radio) modem. 3GPP’s 5G NR spec is a faster air interface for 5G compared to the 4G LTE infrastructure used by most 5G networks. Supporting extensions of 5G beyond 6GHz, 5G NR is particularly useful for low-latency “massive IoT” applications. (See farther below for more on 5G NR.)

In August 2015, we announced the Plasma Mobile project at Akademy 2015 in A Coruña, Spain. In ~5 years, the project has evolved quite a lot, from an initial prototype, to being a fully functional mobile software system. The initial prototype was created by replacing components from the Ubuntu Touch userspace which ran on the Google Nexus 5 device. This prototype system used the minimal Android userspace confined in an LXC container to access various drivers, like graphics, modem, wifi, sensors among others. In the following years, we revisited the initial prototype architecture multiple times. You can read about some of the details in the following blogposts by Bhushan Shah. Also: KDE Plasma Mobile Drops Halium Support In Favor Of Open Devices

Kate is 20 years old! As announced before, Kate turned twenty today. Here again my initial request to the KWrite maintainer about my work on a ‘MDI KWrite’ later called Kate (sorry, German & spelling mistakes)... Funny enough, if you look at the timestamp of the mail, it got mailed out at “18:38:42”. I was 18 then, now I am 38 and 42 is always a good number, I couldn’t have faked that timestamp better!