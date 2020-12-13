Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux 5.10.1

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 14th of December 2020 09:48:44 PM Filed under
Linux

I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.1 kernel.

All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h

Read more

»

Linux 5.10 Didn't Even Last 24 Hours... Linux 5.10.1 Released

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 14th of December 2020 09:57:28 PM.
  • Linux 5.10 Didn't Even Last 24 Hours... Linux 5.10.1 Released Due To Bugs

    It was just yesterday evening -- less than 24 hours ago -- that Linux 5.10 LTS was released but already the first point release has arrived due to bugs in the storage code.

    Linux 5.10.1 as the first point release normally doesn't arrive for a few days or week after the initial kernel debut, but this time around it's coming one day later.

    Linux 5.10.1 has just two fixes, both of which affect the storage code. There is a revert of a prior "fix" around RAID DISCARD limits for RAID1 and RAID10 within the Device Mapper code. The commit simply mentions "It causes problems Sad." The other is fixing the MD code's chunk sectors variable from being an unsigned int to just an int, also on the basis that "it causes problems Sad." The later MD code change ended up breaking mounting of at least RAID6 setups under Linux 5.10 and was quickly noticed by upstream developers when moving to the final kernel release.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Linux 5.10.1

I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.1 kernel.

All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Read more

Linux Mint 20.1 Beta Is Now Available for Download

Linux Mint 20.1 Beta just popped up on the main download servers of the popular Ubuntu-based distribution, so I was able to grab the ISO images to take a look at the changes and publish a few words and some screenshots before the Linux Mint team will officially announce the release on their blog with more details on what’s new. As you know, the Linux Mint team released the Cinnamon 4.8 desktop environment about two weeks ago, so the biggest new features is that the flagship Cinnamon edition of Linux Mint 20.1 beta comes with Cinnamon 4.8.3 by default. Read more

Top 4 Simple way to install Deb file on Ubuntu

After downloading the .deb file your thinking about how to install the package on your Ubuntu or Debian-based system. Not to think much We are here to guide you just follow any 5 methods to install the .deb file. Without taking any more time Let’s Begin. Method 1: How to install a .deb file using the apt command When you download any file .deb file from the Internet the basic way to install the application using the apt command.

Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6