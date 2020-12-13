Android Leftovers
Android 11 begins rolling out for Sony Xperia 1 II
Android 11 update starts rolling out to Galaxy Note 20 series
We asked, you told us: This is your least favorite part of Wear OS
This is Phone Hub for Chrome OS — Google's promising attempt at deeper Android integration
Do the AirPods Max work with Android phones?
Hands-on: ‘AAWireless’ aims to give any car wireless Android Auto and, impressively, it works
Linux 5.10.1
I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.1 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h
Linux Mint 20.1 Beta Is Now Available for Download
Linux Mint 20.1 Beta just popped up on the main download servers of the popular Ubuntu-based distribution, so I was able to grab the ISO images to take a look at the changes and publish a few words and some screenshots before the Linux Mint team will officially announce the release on their blog with more details on what’s new. As you know, the Linux Mint team released the Cinnamon 4.8 desktop environment about two weeks ago, so the biggest new features is that the flagship Cinnamon edition of Linux Mint 20.1 beta comes with Cinnamon 4.8.3 by default.
Top 4 Simple way to install Deb file on Ubuntu
After downloading the .deb file your thinking about how to install the package on your Ubuntu or Debian-based system. Not to think much We are here to guide you just follow any 5 methods to install the .deb file. Without taking any more time Let’s Begin. Method 1: How to install a .deb file using the apt command When you download any file .deb file from the Internet the basic way to install the application using the apt command.
