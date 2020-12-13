If you are a frequent reader of this website, you will know by now that I am a fan of productivity applications, such as to do lists and Kanban boards. In recent months I have paid attention to the open source To Do applications named Planner and Super Productivity, both of which I think are superb productivity applications for Linux, with both their own specific qualities. In this new blog post I pay attention to the To Do app from Zenkit, which is an alternative to the once popular but decommissioned Wunderlist app, which is not open source and is only partly free. Although I think open source as a concept is important, I am not a closed source purist. In my opinion the availability of quality closed source applications are of great importance for a wide acceptance and a growing success of Linux on the desktop, because it can attract existing macOS and Windows users who already use these apps and just can switch over to Linux without the need to immediately search for alternatives. In this article I want to share how to use Zenkit To Do on Linux to support your productive life.