How To Install Nvidia Driver on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nvidia Driver on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, The performance of graphics processing units (GPUs) mainly depends on drivers. Ubuntu by default use open source video driver Nouveau which has limited support and features when compared with proprietary Nvidia drivers. Installing NVIDIA drivers on Ubuntu is an easy task that can be done in less than a minute. Ubuntu includes a tool that can detect the graphics card model and install the appropriate NVIDIA drivers. Alternatively, you can download and install the drivers from the NVIDIA site.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Nvidia Driver on a Debian 10 (Buster).
How to use Zenkit To Do on Linux to support your productive life - Real Linux User
If you are a frequent reader of this website, you will know by now that I am a fan of productivity applications, such as to do lists and Kanban boards. In recent months I have paid attention to the open source To Do applications named Planner and Super Productivity, both of which I think are superb productivity applications for Linux, with both their own specific qualities. In this new blog post I pay attention to the To Do app from Zenkit, which is an alternative to the once popular but decommissioned Wunderlist app, which is not open source and is only partly free. Although I think open source as a concept is important, I am not a closed source purist. In my opinion the availability of quality closed source applications are of great importance for a wide acceptance and a growing success of Linux on the desktop, because it can attract existing macOS and Windows users who already use these apps and just can switch over to Linux without the need to immediately search for alternatives. In this article I want to share how to use Zenkit To Do on Linux to support your productive life.
[Video] How to install Kubuntu 20.10
In this video, I am going to show how to install Kubuntu 20.10.
[Video] How to Homelab Episode 3 - Planning your Network Layout - YouTube
The "How to Homelab" series helps you plan your very own home server setup for world domination (or for even just hosting some apps). In the third episode, we look into networking and how to plan your layout.
[Video] How to install GeForce Now on Ubuntu 20.04 - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at how to install GeForce Now on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to Easily Create Cron jobs in Linux with Zeit - Make Tech Easier
Cron allows you to run commands, programs, and scripts automatically at defined points in time or on a schedule. It’s powerful, it’s light, and it’s also hard to wrap your head around. That’s why you can find front-ends that try to simplify the use of crontab, and Zeit is one of the best ones.
Zeit’s sole goal is to make adding and managing your cron jobs very easy. With Zeit, running commands and scripts is as straightforward as adding a new entry to a task list. Let’s see how it allows you to easily create cron jobs in Linux.
How To Install Linux Kernel 5.10 In Ubuntu / Linux Mint | Tips On UNIX
Linus Torvalds announced the Linux Kernel 5.10 after seven weeks in development and available for general usage with new features and improvements.
As per Linus Torvalds for Kernel 5.10
I pretty much always wish that the last week was even calmer than it was, and that’s true here too. There’s a fair amount of fixes in here, including a few last-minute reverts for things that didn’t get fixed, but nothing makes me go “we need another week”. Things look fairly normal.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install kernel 5.10 in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and LinuxMint 19.3 /20.
How to install Apache on Ubuntu 20.04? | LibreByte
The Apache HTTP Server Project is a community effort to develop and maintain a "free software" HTTP server for modern operating systems (UNIX, GNU / Linux, BSD, Windows).
In this post we're going to configure Apache as a reverse proxy in front of PHP-FPM service.
How to install Spotify on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Spotify is an audio streaming and media services provider, that allows users to listen to millions of songs on the go using the Internet. The users don’t need to download, everything is in the cloud and what they need is the Spotify client, an account with it, and of course an internet connection. In addition, you can create playlists, incorporate your own music stored locally on the PC or find out about new records, the latest charts, and news from the music scene.
There are also ready-made playlists of different genres arranged in different categories so that users can play them according to mode or event such as “summer”, “fitness” or “romance”. “Spotify radios” are just as useful; these are playlists that match an artist or an album. The free version i.e “Spotify Free”, comes with advertisements between the tracks, if you want the ad-free version switched to “Spotify Premium. After having a subscription, you can also down download your music to your PC or mobile device such as an iPad or Android smartphone and listen to it offline.
How To Install and Use Skype on Linux System. It's Now Easier
Skype is one of the most decent and reliable audio-calling, video calling, and chatting application that you can install on your Linux system without any hesitation. People have been using Skype for many purposes. Besides getting connected with your friends and family through Skype, you can also use it for professional works. Many private companies consider the Skype application to take the candidate’s interviews and presentations. As Skype is a cross-platform application, you can install it on almost every smart device. The sync speed and user interface are awe-inspiring. Installing Skype on your Linux system might give you a havoc free option to chat and call.
How to install Stencyl 4.0 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Stencyl 4.0 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to use ECHO command in Linux - LinuxTechLab
Echo Command in Linux is one of the most used commands in Bash scripting. It is used to display the text that has been passed as argument for the command. Mostly it is used as a input for the next command or to send output to a file.
Install Redis on CentOS / RHEL - The Linux GURUS
Redis is an open-source in-memory key-value data structure store that can be used as a cache server, message broker, etc. We can use a number of data types with redis like strings, lists, maps, sets, sorted sets, HyperLogs, bitmaps, streams, and spatial indexes.
Linux 5.10.1
I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.1 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h
Linux Mint 20.1 Beta Is Now Available for Download
Linux Mint 20.1 Beta just popped up on the main download servers of the popular Ubuntu-based distribution, so I was able to grab the ISO images to take a look at the changes and publish a few words and some screenshots before the Linux Mint team will officially announce the release on their blog with more details on what’s new. As you know, the Linux Mint team released the Cinnamon 4.8 desktop environment about two weeks ago, so the biggest new features is that the flagship Cinnamon edition of Linux Mint 20.1 beta comes with Cinnamon 4.8.3 by default.
Top 4 Simple way to install Deb file on Ubuntu
After downloading the .deb file your thinking about how to install the package on your Ubuntu or Debian-based system. Not to think much We are here to guide you just follow any 5 methods to install the .deb file. Without taking any more time Let’s Begin. Method 1: How to install a .deb file using the apt command When you download any file .deb file from the Internet the basic way to install the application using the apt command.
Android Leftovers
