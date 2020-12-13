Language Selection

ZimaBoard, a new Hackable Open Source Single Board Server

Monday 14th of December 2020
GNU
Linux
Hardware

Single board computer? It’s time for Single board servers. A new product, ZimaBoard, is being prepared for its crowdfunding campaign to give you a “hackable single board server”.

ZimaBoard: Like Raspberry Pi but focused on home servers

Single-board computers (SBCs) have been around for a while performing a range of educational, commercial, and industrial applications. Their popularity increased in recent years among hobbyists and DIY enthusiasts looking for low-cost devices that get the job done with efficiency.

While Raspberry Pi has started eyeing on the entry-level desktop market with the recent Raspberry Pi 400 like devices, it is interesting to see someone focusing on server devices with ZimaBoard. The makers even term is as “single board server” instead of the usual “single board computer”.

