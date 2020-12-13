Security Leftovers
-
New Windows Trojan Steals Browser Credentials, Outlook Files | Threatpost
The newly discovered Python-based malware family targets the Outlook processes, and browser credentials, of Microsoft Windows victims.
Researchers have discovered a new information-stealing trojan, which targets Microsoft Windows systems with an onslaught of data-exfiltration capabilities– from collecting browser credentials to targeting Outlook files.
The trojan, called PyMicropsia (due to it being built with Python) has been developed by threat group AridViper, researchers said, which is known for targeting organizations in the Middle East.
“AridViper is an active threat group that continues developing new tools as part of their arsenal,” researchers with Palo Alto’s Unit42 research team said in a Monday analysis. “Also, based on different aspects of PyMicropsia that we analyzed, several sections of the malware are still not used, indicating that it is likely a malware family under active development by this actor.”
-
Committee or Community: Slowing down the future – Open Source Security
I wrote a blog post about looking back, and I have a bit of snark in there where I talk about slowing down the future. I wanted to explain this a bit more and give everyone some food for thought around how we used to do things and how we should do them moving forward. There are groups and people that exist to slow things down. Sometimes that’s on purpose for good reasons, sometimes it’s on purpose for bad reasons, sometimes it’s not on purpose at all.
I want to start with the idea that a lot of standards are there to slow us down on purpose. This isn’t meant to be a hot take, this is the actual truth and it’s a good thing. Standards exist to help everyone work together. If standards change too quickly it creates barriers instead of opportunities. Imagine if HTTP or TCP/IP changed drastically every year. It would be horrible, the internet wouldn’t look anything like it does today.
Now, there are times when slow change is the opposite of what we want to do. Emerging technologies are a great example of this. Imagine if the Linux Kernel API changes had to pass a standards committee. There would be no progress, development would grind to a halt and nobody would want to contribute to such a project. The project wouldn’t be the success it is today.
There are some standards groups where being slow actually helps progress, and there are some groups that hurt progress by moving slowly. For the purpose of this blog post, let’s focus on new technologies. New technology needs to move fast and iterate without a committee telling them what to do. New technologies should work more like an open source project to move forward. In the world of open source it’s easier to build an example then talk about what the example does. The work is fast and the work itself is the discussion. This model has mostly taken over the world. It is fast, open, and makes it easy to help.
-
Hackers are abusing a disputed vulnerability to launch attacks on Linux machines [Ed: This is ZDNet FUD being recycled]
“We believe PGMiner is the first cryptocurrency mining botnet that is delivered via PostgreSQL,” note the Palo Alto Networks Unit42 researchers.
The researchers explain that PGMiner hunts for PostgreSQL installations whose administrators have forgotten to disable the default ‘postgres’ administrator user account. It then brute-forces its way to the account’s password, before exploiting PostgreSQL’s controversial copy from program feature to start mining.
-
Why getting voting right is hard, Part II: Hand-Counted Paper Ballots - The Mozilla Blog
In Part I we looked at desirable properties for voting system. In this post, I want to look at the details of a specific system: hand-counted paper ballots.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 607 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Version 3.0 of QSoas is out
After almost two years of development, version 3.0 of QSoas is finally out ! It brings in a number of new features.
Sxmo 1.2.0 adds support for gesture controls
And then there’s Sxmo. Described as a “collection of simple and suckless X programs and scripts,” this made-for-Pinephone software lets you navigate using the phone’s power and volume keys. For example, you can open an application-specific context menu by tapping the volume up key, then use the up and down arrows to navigate and the power button to select your choice. It’s… honestly kind of tedious. Fortunately Sxmo also supports touch input. So you can, for example, tap the power button once to bring up an on-screen keyboard and then type out a search or command. And now, starting with Sxmo version 1.2.0, you can also use gesture-based navigation for a bunch of actions.
Tomasz Torcz: k3s is tiny and cute
After KubeCon I've decided to give k3s a try. And I'm impressed! K3s is a small distribution of Kubernetes (k8s), Linux container orchestrator system. It's really tiny while being functional. One starts with a single 52MiB binary and after few seconds there's a functional installation with half a dozen of system pods. It's a far cry from OKD and its resource hunger. Of course, compared to OKD, there's much less functionality in k3s, but enough for most cases (including mine). First, I'm writing now, because only recently cgroupsv2 support was added to k3s. Previously it just didn't work on modern systems, like Fedora. Second, the etcd database, widely perceived as a mandatory part of k8s, is optional in k3s! By default embedded SQLite is used – enough for simple scenarios. I'm particularly happy for Postgresql support. Yes, you can have your Kubernetes working with pgsql. But K3s is not a single-node solution only. Adding worker nodes is simple; High-Availability solutions for control-plane looks sound (haven't tried yet, but it's on my TODO).
Security updates for Monday
Security updates for Monday