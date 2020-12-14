Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, This Week in Linux and More
-
LHS Episode #384: Goodbye, 2020 | Linux in the Ham Shack
Hello and welcome to Episode 384 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this final episode of 2020, we invite listeners to join us via Discord for a discussion of amateur radio, technology, open source software and hardware and the year in review. We also make some predictions for 2021 and depart into hedonism for a while as well. We hope you enjoy this community-driven content, have a safe and happy holiday season and join us again when we re-start the show on January 7, 2021.
-
CentOS Streams, Cyberpunk 2077 on Linux, Qt 6.0, Flatpak App Store | This Week in Linux 129
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got some interesting and somewhat Rocky news for CentOS to talk about. There’s a new Flatpak App Store released this week called Souk. Linux Gaming news with Cyberpunk 2077 running on Linux thanks to Proton. We’ve also got many new releases this week from PAPPL 1.0, OpenRGB, Qt 6.0 toolkit, CRUX Linux, and QEMU. Then we’ll round out the show with some great deals from Humble Bundle. All that and much more coming up right now on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
-
What Is Matrix: Why You Should Be Using It - YouTube
I've been using Matrix for a few weeks now so I thought I'd chat about what it actually, how it works with features like bridging or just general message sharing and why I absolutely believe that you're next chat should at least be bridged to Matrix
-
Looking At My Doom Emacs Config - DT LIVE - YouTube
I've been playing a bit with my Doom Emacs configuration, so I thought I would go through my config files and explain what I'm doing. This could prove to be quite educational to those of you that are new to Emacs in general and especially Doom Emacs.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 568 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Version 3.0 of QSoas is out
After almost two years of development, version 3.0 of QSoas is finally out ! It brings in a number of new features.
Sxmo 1.2.0 adds support for gesture controls
And then there’s Sxmo. Described as a “collection of simple and suckless X programs and scripts,” this made-for-Pinephone software lets you navigate using the phone’s power and volume keys. For example, you can open an application-specific context menu by tapping the volume up key, then use the up and down arrows to navigate and the power button to select your choice. It’s… honestly kind of tedious. Fortunately Sxmo also supports touch input. So you can, for example, tap the power button once to bring up an on-screen keyboard and then type out a search or command. And now, starting with Sxmo version 1.2.0, you can also use gesture-based navigation for a bunch of actions.
Tomasz Torcz: k3s is tiny and cute
After KubeCon I've decided to give k3s a try. And I'm impressed! K3s is a small distribution of Kubernetes (k8s), Linux container orchestrator system. It's really tiny while being functional. One starts with a single 52MiB binary and after few seconds there's a functional installation with half a dozen of system pods. It's a far cry from OKD and its resource hunger. Of course, compared to OKD, there's much less functionality in k3s, but enough for most cases (including mine). First, I'm writing now, because only recently cgroupsv2 support was added to k3s. Previously it just didn't work on modern systems, like Fedora. Second, the etcd database, widely perceived as a mandatory part of k8s, is optional in k3s! By default embedded SQLite is used – enough for simple scenarios. I'm particularly happy for Postgresql support. Yes, you can have your Kubernetes working with pgsql. But K3s is not a single-node solution only. Adding worker nodes is simple; High-Availability solutions for control-plane looks sound (haven't tried yet, but it's on my TODO).
Recent comments
54 min 46 sec ago
1 hour 3 min ago
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 16 min ago
1 hour 24 min ago
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
2 hours 14 sec ago