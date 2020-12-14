Terminal Emulators in Linux
As a Linux user, you might have come across the terminology 'terminal emulator'. Automatically, you might be tempted to think that a terminal emulator is synonymous with the terminal. While these two are similar in almost every sense, a few subtle differences exist between these two.
What is a terminal emulator in Linux
The terminal emulator or simply TERM is an application that mimics or emulates the functionalities of a conventional terminal window. It is used to run shell commands, terminal-based graphical applications, and more.
The terminal emulator allows users to connect and access remote devices such as servers, routers and other PCs via command line using protocols such as SSH or telnet. Once connected or logged in to the host system, a user can perform administrative tasks such as installing, configuring, and running applications as well as carrying out file transfer between the host and the remote system.
Some emulators such as Terminix and terminator have a tiling feature allowing you to split multiple terminal sessions in one terminal window. You can easily switch from one terminal session to another and even split the terminal horizontally or vertically.
