Fedora 34 Gets Sign-Off For Trying To Default To PipeWire For Audio Needs
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has signed off on the proposal for defaulting to PipeWire with Fedora 34 due out next spring.
The proposal is for Fedora 34 to default to PipeWire in place of PulseAudio and JACK. After Red Hat has been investing in PipeWire the past several years as the audio/video stream management solution and designed to securely fit the needs of Wayland, Flatpak, and other modern Linux technologies, they feel it's ready for the limelight.
