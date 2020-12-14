Tasks and Organisation With Taskline and TreeSheets
Taskline: manage your tasks with style
If you are a digital minimalist, you are most likely using or at least tried Taskwarrior; a command-line minimal yet features-rich to-do app.
Taskline is a new stylish successor for Taskwarrior with less complicated learning curve. Taskline turns your terminal into a powerful task management tool without a hustle.
Unlike Taskwarrior, It features board and timeline view with a set of useful features that include backup option and better control over tasks list.
It's a minimal lightweight application that does not require extensive hardware resources to run.
TreeSheets – free form data organizer
Linux offers a vast collection of open source small utilities that perform functions ranging from the obvious to the bizarre. It’s the quality and selection of these tools that help Linux stand out as a productive environment. A good utility cooperates with other applications, integrating seamlessly.
It has often been said that information confers power, and that the most important currency in our culture today is information. Keeping track of bits and pieces of information is a minefield.
In part, this is because of passable short term memory, coupled with what can only be described as ‘brain fog’. To combat this, we arm myself with open source software that helps us efficiently capture a lot of information. We generally prefer to keep our information local and cloud-free, primarily for security reasons. And we primarily advance software which doesn’t tie itself to any specific company or service, whether it’s Evernote, Google, or Microsoft.
TreeSheets is an open source tool that organizes data. The developer claims it’s suitable for any kind of data organization, such as todo lists, calendars, project management, brainstorming, organizing ideas, planning, requirements gathering, presentation of information, and more.
today's howtos
Version 3.0 of QSoas is out
After almost two years of development, version 3.0 of QSoas is finally out ! It brings in a number of new features.
Sxmo 1.2.0 adds support for gesture controls
And then there’s Sxmo. Described as a “collection of simple and suckless X programs and scripts,” this made-for-Pinephone software lets you navigate using the phone’s power and volume keys. For example, you can open an application-specific context menu by tapping the volume up key, then use the up and down arrows to navigate and the power button to select your choice. It’s… honestly kind of tedious. Fortunately Sxmo also supports touch input. So you can, for example, tap the power button once to bring up an on-screen keyboard and then type out a search or command. And now, starting with Sxmo version 1.2.0, you can also use gesture-based navigation for a bunch of actions.
Tomasz Torcz: k3s is tiny and cute
After KubeCon I've decided to give k3s a try. And I'm impressed! K3s is a small distribution of Kubernetes (k8s), Linux container orchestrator system. It's really tiny while being functional. One starts with a single 52MiB binary and after few seconds there's a functional installation with half a dozen of system pods. It's a far cry from OKD and its resource hunger. Of course, compared to OKD, there's much less functionality in k3s, but enough for most cases (including mine). First, I'm writing now, because only recently cgroupsv2 support was added to k3s. Previously it just didn't work on modern systems, like Fedora. Second, the etcd database, widely perceived as a mandatory part of k8s, is optional in k3s! By default embedded SQLite is used – enough for simple scenarios. I'm particularly happy for Postgresql support. Yes, you can have your Kubernetes working with pgsql. But K3s is not a single-node solution only. Adding worker nodes is simple; High-Availability solutions for control-plane looks sound (haven't tried yet, but it's on my TODO).
