4 Easy Ways to Remove/Delete a PPA on Ubuntu
We are all software hunters and would like to immediately check out the updated app to get new features.
Most distributors do not have this feature due to the standard release path.
But this feature is present in Ubuntu and its derivatives because users can maintain and publish the latest software as Personal Package Archive (PPAs).
LFCS - Logging | Linux.org
System logging is a very important aspect of maintaining a system and monitoring it for issues. Making logs, implementing your items to log and checking those logs can help you keep systems running smoothly.
mv command in Linux with Useful Example – TecAdmin
mv command is used to move files from one directory to other directory. Also mv command is used to rename file in Linux systems. It is an frequently uses command by the Linux users. You must learn about mv command in Linux and its parameters.
Set up an Ansible lab in 20 minutes | Opensource.com
Being able to build and tear down a public cloud environment is very useful, but most of us don’t have easy access to a public cloud. The next best thing would be to have a lab on your local machine, but even running on a local machine brings performance, flexibility, and other challenges. Most of the time, the additional workloads on our local machines interfere with doing our daily job, and they certainly prevent having a readily available environment to play and experiment with new software.
My team and I encountered this challenge a few years ago when we were starting to learn Ansible. We couldn’t find an environment that we could use individually, and our frustration with the situation caused some of us to stop experimenting. We knew we needed to find a solution.
Adding an IP address to a Bridge | Adam Young’s Web Log
OpenShift requires a load balancer for providing access to the hosted applications. Although I can run a three node cluster, I need a fourth location to provide a load balancer that can then provide access to the cluster.
For my home lab set up, this means I want to run one on my bastion host….but it is already running HTTP and (FreeIPA) Red Hat IdM. I don’t want to break that. So, I want to add a second IP address to the bastion host, and have all of the existing services make use of the existing IP address. Only the new HA Proxy instance will use the new IP address.
This would be trivial for a simple Ethernet port, but I am using a Bridge, which makes it a touch trickier, but not terribly so.
How to Create and Manage Archive Files in Linux - Linux Foundation - Training
In a nutshell, an archive is a single file that contains a collection of other files and/or directories. Archive files are typically used for a transfer (locally or over the internet) or make a backup copy of a collection of files and directories which allow you to work with only one file (if compressed, it has a lower size than the sum of all files within it) instead of many. Likewise, archives are used for software application packaging. This single file can be easily compressed for ease of transfer while the files in the archive retain the structure and permissions of the original files.
Version 3.0 of QSoas is out
After almost two years of development, version 3.0 of QSoas is finally out ! It brings in a number of new features.
Sxmo 1.2.0 adds support for gesture controls
And then there’s Sxmo. Described as a “collection of simple and suckless X programs and scripts,” this made-for-Pinephone software lets you navigate using the phone’s power and volume keys. For example, you can open an application-specific context menu by tapping the volume up key, then use the up and down arrows to navigate and the power button to select your choice. It’s… honestly kind of tedious. Fortunately Sxmo also supports touch input. So you can, for example, tap the power button once to bring up an on-screen keyboard and then type out a search or command. And now, starting with Sxmo version 1.2.0, you can also use gesture-based navigation for a bunch of actions.
Tomasz Torcz: k3s is tiny and cute
After KubeCon I've decided to give k3s a try. And I'm impressed! K3s is a small distribution of Kubernetes (k8s), Linux container orchestrator system. It's really tiny while being functional. One starts with a single 52MiB binary and after few seconds there's a functional installation with half a dozen of system pods. It's a far cry from OKD and its resource hunger. Of course, compared to OKD, there's much less functionality in k3s, but enough for most cases (including mine). First, I'm writing now, because only recently cgroupsv2 support was added to k3s. Previously it just didn't work on modern systems, like Fedora. Second, the etcd database, widely perceived as a mandatory part of k8s, is optional in k3s! By default embedded SQLite is used – enough for simple scenarios. I'm particularly happy for Postgresql support. Yes, you can have your Kubernetes working with pgsql. But K3s is not a single-node solution only. Adding worker nodes is simple; High-Availability solutions for control-plane looks sound (haven't tried yet, but it's on my TODO).
