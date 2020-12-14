Kaleb Clark, like many of us, works with others from all around the globe. While he could view any number of websites or commercial options to see what time it is for these other people, he decided to make a world clock to get this info at a glance. What he came up with uses a 3.5″ SPI TFT screen to show eight time zones in the device’s main section, plus a pair of 7-segment displays for two more “slots.” The unit runs on an Arduino Nano 33 IoT, which checks the time over WiFi via the Network Time Protocol, or NTP.

Last September, we wrote Banana Pi team was working on an Amlogic S905X3 SBC called BPI-M5 and very similar to Hardkernel ODROID-C4 board launched in April 2020. At the time, we noted the Banana Pi BPI-M5 did add a 16GB eMMC flash on-board by default, while ODROID-C4 requires booting from a MicroSD card or a separate eMMC flash module.

Axiomtek’s “NA347” network appliance runs Linux or Win 10 on a dual-core Celeron N3350 with up to 8GB RAM, 3x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, HDMI, M.2 for SATA, and mini-PCIe and nano-SIM for wireless. Axiomtek has released an even smaller, 146 x 118.2 x 26mm variation on its quad-port, 146 x 118.2 x 33.5mm NA346 network appliance. The NA347 similarly runs Yocto-based Linux or Win 10 on a dual-core, up to 2.4GHz Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake SoC with a a 6W TDP. The 3-port system is designed as an entry-level SD-WAN, VPN, and security gateway for small and home offices and other IIoT security applications

Even if a child doesn’t have a phone of their own, they often borrow their parent’s phone to play games or watch videos. Most phones don’t distinguish between children or adults when it comes to the data they collect. The Librem 5 respects the privacy of you and your children by running free software that does not track you. The Librem 5’s hardware kill switches allow you to disable the network completely with a flip of the switch so your child doesn’t accidentally end up online, making it the best phone for a child’s privacy.

Linux ransomware is on the rise, but ransomware risk is still significantly lower for Linux users than for their Windows- and MacOS-using counterparts. Although Linux is becoming an increasingly attractive target among ransomware developers and operators, the vast majority of ransomware still targets Windows systems, and as a result of the privilege system that Linux adheres to, the impact of a ransomware attack exploiting a vulnerable Linux web server is generally much smaller than a ransomware attack affecting a Windows system. In addition, because Linux is an open-source OS, Linux source code undergoes constant scrutiny from the “many eyes” of the global open-source community. As a result, vulnerabilities in Linux that could potentially be exploited in ransomware attacks are generally identified and fixed much faster than security bugs that exist in proprietary OSes.

A California district court dismissed a trademark infringement defense based on allegations that the trademark owner had abandoned its trademark rights through “naked licensing,” but here the court found the open-source license granted by the owner of trademarks was in fact a copyright license, not a trademark license.

Multimedia and Graphics in Linux Allwinner "Cedrus" Media Driver Finally Sees Support For VP8 Decode Linux's Cedrus media driver that provides video decoding on various Allwinner SoCs is finally seeing support added for VP8. But given this addition for Linux 5.11 won't be out as stable until well into 2021 and most of the world has moved onto VP9, it may not be too beneficial at this stage. The Cedrus media driver has been working out well for various Allwinner SoCs and supporting the likes of H.264/H.265 decoding. But with Linux 5.11 is the ability to handle VP8 content. Unfortunately rather late for mainline. Cedrus in Linux 5.11 is also seeing support for the Allwinner R40, V3s, and other improvements.

Mike Blumenkrantz: New Strategy Today’s exploratory morning post is about sampling from stencil buffers. What is sampling from stencil buffers, some of you might be asking. Sampling in general is the reading of data from a resource. It’s most commonly used as an alternative to using a Copy command for transferring some amount of data from one resource to another in a specified way. For example, extracting only stencil data from a resource which combines both depth and stencil data. In zink, this is an important operation because none of the Copy commands support multisampled resources containing both depth and stencil data, an OpenGL feature that the unit tests most certainly cover. As with all things, zink has a tough time with this.

Intel Xe MAX Needs Two Linux Kernels For Now - Meaning You Need To Use A GPU-Accelerated VM Back in October Intel announced Iris Xe MAX as discrete graphics for laptops. The overall Linux state for Xe MAX hasn't been too clear and we haven't had any hardware access to this Intel laptop discrete graphics hardware to report our own findings, but their developers have now cleared up the situation. The good news is the Xe MAX graphics can be used for a GPU-accelerated Linux virtual machine. The bad news is the Xe MAX support doesn't yet allow for dGPU usage by the host outside of a virtual machine context as it needs "two different [Linux] kernels" for operation in conjunction with the integrated graphics.