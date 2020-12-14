Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt: "Naked Licensing", TCP/IP and "Linux Ransomware"
-
A California district court dismissed a trademark infringement defense based on allegations that the trademark owner had abandoned its trademark rights through “naked licensing,” but here the court found the open-source license granted by the owner of trademarks was in fact a copyright license, not a trademark license.
-
Researchers from Forescout research labs have published a set of new software vulnerabilities that affect embedded TCP/IP stacks.
The set of vulnerabilities, called AMNESIA:33, only affects small parts of the SUSE Linux Enterprise set of packages.
-
Linux ransomware is on the rise, but ransomware risk is still significantly lower for Linux users than for their Windows- and MacOS-using counterparts. Although Linux is becoming an increasingly attractive target among ransomware developers and operators, the vast majority of ransomware still targets Windows systems, and as a result of the privilege system that Linux adheres to, the impact of a ransomware attack exploiting a vulnerable Linux web server is generally much smaller than a ransomware attack affecting a Windows system.
In addition, because Linux is an open-source OS, Linux source code undergoes constant scrutiny from the “many eyes” of the global open-source community. As a result, vulnerabilities in Linux that could potentially be exploited in ransomware attacks are generally identified and fixed much faster than security bugs that exist in proprietary OSes.
GNU/Linux Devices and Arduino
-
Even if a child doesn’t have a phone of their own, they often borrow their parent’s phone to play games or watch videos. Most phones don’t distinguish between children or adults when it comes to the data they collect.
The Librem 5 respects the privacy of you and your children by running free software that does not track you. The Librem 5’s hardware kill switches allow you to disable the network completely with a flip of the switch so your child doesn’t accidentally end up online, making it the best phone for a child’s privacy.
-
Axiomtek’s “NA347” network appliance runs Linux or Win 10 on a dual-core Celeron N3350 with up to 8GB RAM, 3x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, HDMI, M.2 for SATA, and mini-PCIe and nano-SIM for wireless.
Axiomtek has released an even smaller, 146 x 118.2 x 26mm variation on its quad-port, 146 x 118.2 x 33.5mm NA346 network appliance. The NA347 similarly runs Yocto-based Linux or Win 10 on a dual-core, up to 2.4GHz Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake SoC with a a 6W TDP. The 3-port system is designed as an entry-level SD-WAN, VPN, and security gateway for small and home offices and other IIoT security applications
-
Last September, we wrote Banana Pi team was working on an Amlogic S905X3 SBC called BPI-M5 and very similar to Hardkernel ODROID-C4 board launched in April 2020. At the time, we noted the Banana Pi BPI-M5 did add a 16GB eMMC flash on-board by default, while ODROID-C4 requires booting from a MicroSD card or a separate eMMC flash module.
-
Kaleb Clark, like many of us, works with others from all around the globe. While he could view any number of websites or commercial options to see what time it is for these other people, he decided to make a world clock to get this info at a glance.
What he came up with uses a 3.5″ SPI TFT screen to show eight time zones in the device’s main section, plus a pair of 7-segment displays for two more “slots.” The unit runs on an Arduino Nano 33 IoT, which checks the time over WiFi via the Network Time Protocol, or NTP.
Multimedia and Graphics in Linux
-
Linux's Cedrus media driver that provides video decoding on various Allwinner SoCs is finally seeing support added for VP8. But given this addition for Linux 5.11 won't be out as stable until well into 2021 and most of the world has moved onto VP9, it may not be too beneficial at this stage.
The Cedrus media driver has been working out well for various Allwinner SoCs and supporting the likes of H.264/H.265 decoding. But with Linux 5.11 is the ability to handle VP8 content. Unfortunately rather late for mainline. Cedrus in Linux 5.11 is also seeing support for the Allwinner R40, V3s, and other improvements.
-
Today’s exploratory morning post is about sampling from stencil buffers.
What is sampling from stencil buffers, some of you might be asking.
Sampling in general is the reading of data from a resource. It’s most commonly used as an alternative to using a Copy command for transferring some amount of data from one resource to another in a specified way.
For example, extracting only stencil data from a resource which combines both depth and stencil data. In zink, this is an important operation because none of the Copy commands support multisampled resources containing both depth and stencil data, an OpenGL feature that the unit tests most certainly cover.
As with all things, zink has a tough time with this.
-
Back in October Intel announced Iris Xe MAX as discrete graphics for laptops. The overall Linux state for Xe MAX hasn't been too clear and we haven't had any hardware access to this Intel laptop discrete graphics hardware to report our own findings, but their developers have now cleared up the situation. The good news is the Xe MAX graphics can be used for a GPU-accelerated Linux virtual machine. The bad news is the Xe MAX support doesn't yet allow for dGPU usage by the host outside of a virtual machine context as it needs "two different [Linux] kernels" for operation in conjunction with the integrated graphics.
today's howtos
-
We are all software hunters and would like to immediately check out the updated app to get new features.
Most distributors do not have this feature due to the standard release path.
But this feature is present in Ubuntu and its derivatives because users can maintain and publish the latest software as Personal Package Archive (PPAs).
-
System logging is a very important aspect of maintaining a system and monitoring it for issues. Making logs, implementing your items to log and checking those logs can help you keep systems running smoothly.
-
mv command is used to move files from one directory to other directory. Also mv command is used to rename file in Linux systems. It is an frequently uses command by the Linux users. You must learn about mv command in Linux and its parameters.
-
Being able to build and tear down a public cloud environment is very useful, but most of us don’t have easy access to a public cloud. The next best thing would be to have a lab on your local machine, but even running on a local machine brings performance, flexibility, and other challenges. Most of the time, the additional workloads on our local machines interfere with doing our daily job, and they certainly prevent having a readily available environment to play and experiment with new software.
My team and I encountered this challenge a few years ago when we were starting to learn Ansible. We couldn’t find an environment that we could use individually, and our frustration with the situation caused some of us to stop experimenting. We knew we needed to find a solution.
-
OpenShift requires a load balancer for providing access to the hosted applications. Although I can run a three node cluster, I need a fourth location to provide a load balancer that can then provide access to the cluster.
For my home lab set up, this means I want to run one on my bastion host….but it is already running HTTP and (FreeIPA) Red Hat IdM. I don’t want to break that. So, I want to add a second IP address to the bastion host, and have all of the existing services make use of the existing IP address. Only the new HA Proxy instance will use the new IP address.
This would be trivial for a simple Ethernet port, but I am using a Bridge, which makes it a touch trickier, but not terribly so.
-
In a nutshell, an archive is a single file that contains a collection of other files and/or directories. Archive files are typically used for a transfer (locally or over the internet) or make a backup copy of a collection of files and directories which allow you to work with only one file (if compressed, it has a lower size than the sum of all files within it) instead of many. Likewise, archives are used for software application packaging. This single file can be easily compressed for ease of transfer while the files in the archive retain the structure and permissions of the original files.
Recent comments
1 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
2 hours 51 min ago
2 hours 52 min ago
2 hours 57 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
3 hours 13 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago