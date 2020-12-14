Git v2.30.0-rc0
An early preview release Git v2.30.0-rc0 is now available for testing at the usual places. It is comprised of 413 non-merge commits since v2.29.0, contributed by 60 people, 25 of which are new faces. The tarballs are found at: https://www.kernel.org/pub/software/scm/git/testing/ The following public repositories all have a copy of the 'v2.30.0-rc0' tag and the 'master' branch that the tag points at: url = https://kernel.googlesource.com/pub/scm/git/git url = git://repo.or.cz/alt-git.git url = https://github.com/gitster/git New contributors whose contributions weren't in v2.29.0 are as follows. Welcome to the Git development community! Alexey, Amanda Shafack, Bradley M. Kuhn, Caleb Tillman, Charvi Mendiratta, Daniel Duvall, Daniel Gurney, Dennis Ameling, Javier Spagnoletti, Jinoh Kang, Joey Salazar, Konrad Borowski, Marlon Rac Cambasis, Michał Kępień, Nate Avers, Nipunn Koorapati, Rafael Silva, Robert Karszniewicz, Samuel Čavoj, Sean Barag, Sibo Dong, Simão Afonso, Sohom Datta, Thomas Koutcher, and Victor Engmark. Returning contributors who helped this release are as follows. Thanks for your continued support. Adam Spiers, Ævar Arnfjörð Bjarmason, Alex Vandiver, Arnout Engelen, brian m. carlson, Christian Couder, Chris. Webster, Denton Liu, Derrick Stolee, Drew DeVault, Elijah Newren, Emily Shaffer, Felipe Contreras, Han-Wen Nienhuys, Jeff King, Jiang Xin, Johannes Schindelin, Jonathan Tan, Josh Steadmon, Junio C Hamano, Kyle Meyer, Martin Ågren, Matheus Tavares, Nicolas Morey-Chaisemartin, Patrick Steinhardt, Peter Kaestle, Philippe Blain, Phillip Wood, Pranit Bauva, René Scharfe, Sergey Organov, Srinidhi Kaushik, Štěpán Němec, SZEDER Gábor, and Taylor Blau.
Also: Git 2.30-rc0 Released With More Work On "Main" Branch Renaming, Fixes
