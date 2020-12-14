Red Hat/IBM, Canonical/Ubuntu, and Linux Foundation News/Noise Building a better subscription management experience part 1: Simple Content Access Subscription management, in general, can be anywhere on the spectrum from unnoticeably simple to unbearably painful depending on what company you’re working with, how involved you are with their subscription components, and oftentimes, how educated you are in their policies. Here at Red Hat, we understand it hasn't been all rainbows and butterflies when it comes to managing a Red Hat Subscription. But we are working on making this process as smooth and painless as possible for all of our users, regardless of their role, involvement, or training levels. I’m here to tell you, we’re working with a goal to achieve "absolute zero" when it comes to how much we require from our customers in order to manage their Red Hat Subscriptions.

Red Hat Shares ― Special edition: This year in open source (2020) We’ve seen the terrifying (COVID-19, "murder" hornets), the hopeful (promising COVID-19 vaccine trial results, a global reawakening to issues related to racial inequity), the thought-provoking ("unidentified aerial phenomena" videos released by the U.S. government), and the downright weird (a puppy born with green fur, a drumming duck named Ben Afquack). While we didn’t film UFOs or train waterfowl to play percussion instruments, Red Hat Shares did cover some timely and important technology topics this year―from edge computing to Kubernetes to automation―as well as our first virtual Red Hat Summit. In our end-of-year issue, check out the top 10 Red Hat Shares stories from 2020, Red Hat’s 2021 Global Tech Outlook, advice on how to prepare your IT infrastructure for the next 10 years, how we’re helping fight COVID-19, and more.

Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 661 Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 661 for the week of December 6 – 12, 2020.

HVMI: Security Solutions Thrive on Friendly Hypervisors - Xen Project This talk was given by Raul Tosa & Daniel Ticle, Bitdefender at the Xen Developer and Design Summit in July 2020. In July, Bitdefender open sourced Hypervisor Memory Introspection (HVMI). This talk provided a preview. Security solutions like Hypervisor Memory Introspection (HVMI) require dedicated hypervisor support. One example is the possibility to apply specific memory permissions to certain memory pages, and to be notified when the guest OS tries to violate those permissions. During the development of HVMI technology, Bitdefender required a hypervisor that was developed in-house, codenamed Napoca, which could be quickly and easily adapted for HVMI requirements. As a “how-to” hypervisor support model, Raul and Daniel previewed the release of the source code to the open-source community with the hope that it would serve as inspiration for future HVMI-related functionality in Xen Hypervisor.

Prepr Partners with the Linux Foundation to Provide Digital Work-Integrated Learning through the F.U.N.™ Program Prepr is excited to announce a new partnership with The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, that will give work-integrated learning experiences to youth facing employment barriers.

Proprietary Software and Games Hacks.Mozilla.Org: Welcome Yari: MDN Web Docs has a new platform [Ed: Mozilla is outsourcing to Microsoft's proprietary software again.] The most significant difference with the new platform is that we’ve decentralized the content from a SQL database to files in a git repository. To edit content, you now submit pull requests against the https://github.com/mdn/content repo, rather than editing the wiki using the old WYSIWYG editor.

A Mini Browser War in Linux [Ed: ECT pushing proprietary software/malware for GNU/Linux instead of Freedom-respecting browsers] Two new Web browsing alternatives widen the field of browser choices for Linux users. The recent introduction of Microsoft Edge for Linux, and the Dec. 8 release of Vivaldi version 3.5 offer the freedom to experience a Google-free vehicle to navigate the Internet. I reviewed much earlier versions of Vivaldi several years ago. At that time I was searching for a powerhouse replacement for the plain-Jane Chromium browser. I found much to really like with Vivaldi. The current Vivaldi is even more impressive. Back in the days when I still had a thing for the Microsoft Windows platform, I shunned the default Internet Explorer browser for Firefox. Microsoft recently replaced its outdated Web browser with its own version of the open-source Chromium Web browser that Google built out to create its proprietary Chrome browser. This new Microsoft replacement is now available for the Linux platform. Still undergoing fine tuning in the Dev Channel, it works remarkably well on Linux OSes, despite a lot of its moving parts still being a work in progress, or outright missing. Nevertheless, Edge on Linux has the potential for widespread adoption once it matures. It should be especially attractive to former Windows 10 users making the transition to Linux.

Ubisoft+ begins rolling out on Stadia for players in the US | GamingOnLinux While the selection available to play on Stadia from Ubisoft isn't currently very big, Ubisoft+ has now started rolling out on Stadia and it doesn't need Stadia Pro either.

NIGHT/SHADE is an upcoming 18+ LGBTQ romantic thriller visual novel | GamingOnLinux What looks like one to watch - NIGHT/SHADE is an upcoming romantic visual novel thriller from KingAsphy Studio. "NIGHT/SHADE is a visual novel about overcoming the toxicity within interpersonal relationships as well as within oneself. This character driven plot explores the complexities of love and loss in the form of a romantic thriller through the eyes of our main character, Sasha, while he navigates life's darker elements and tries not to get caught in the crossfire of two ruthless crime syndicates."