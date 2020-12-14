Git v2.30.0-rc0
An early preview release Git v2.30.0-rc0 is now available for
testing at the usual places. It is comprised of 413 non-merge
commits since v2.29.0, contributed by 60 people, 25 of which are
new faces.
The tarballs are found at:
https://www.kernel.org/pub/software/scm/git/testing/
The following public repositories all have a copy of the
'v2.30.0-rc0' tag and the 'master' branch that the tag points at:
url = https://kernel.googlesource.com/pub/scm/git/git
url = git://repo.or.cz/alt-git.git
url = https://github.com/gitster/git
New contributors whose contributions weren't in v2.29.0 are as follows.
Welcome to the Git development community!
Alexey, Amanda Shafack, Bradley M. Kuhn, Caleb Tillman, Charvi
Mendiratta, Daniel Duvall, Daniel Gurney, Dennis Ameling, Javier
Spagnoletti, Jinoh Kang, Joey Salazar, Konrad Borowski, Marlon
Rac Cambasis, Michał Kępień, Nate Avers, Nipunn Koorapati,
Rafael Silva, Robert Karszniewicz, Samuel Čavoj, Sean Barag,
Sibo Dong, Simão Afonso, Sohom Datta, Thomas Koutcher, and
Victor Engmark.
Returning contributors who helped this release are as follows.
Thanks for your continued support.
Adam Spiers, Ævar Arnfjörð Bjarmason, Alex Vandiver, Arnout
Engelen, brian m. carlson, Christian Couder, Chris. Webster,
Denton Liu, Derrick Stolee, Drew DeVault, Elijah Newren,
Emily Shaffer, Felipe Contreras, Han-Wen Nienhuys, Jeff King,
Jiang Xin, Johannes Schindelin, Jonathan Tan, Josh Steadmon,
Junio C Hamano, Kyle Meyer, Martin Ågren, Matheus Tavares,
Nicolas Morey-Chaisemartin, Patrick Steinhardt, Peter Kaestle,
Philippe Blain, Phillip Wood, Pranit Bauva, René Scharfe,
Sergey Organov, Srinidhi Kaushik, Štěpán Němec, SZEDER
Gábor, and Taylor Blau.
Also: Git 2.30-rc0 Released With More Work On "Main" Branch Renaming, Fixes
Programming Leftovers
-
Last week we kicked off the Foundation Conversation, a week-long period of Q&A forums and live broadcasts with the goal of explaining our vision for the Foundation and finding out what sorts of questions people had. We used those questions to help build a draft Foundation FAQ, and if you’ve not seen it yet, you should definitely take a look -- it’s chock full of good information. Thanks to everyone for asking such great questions!
We’ve created a new survey that asks about how people experienced the Foundation Conversation. Please take a moment to fill it out! We’re planning a similar event for this January, so your feedback will be really helpful.
This post is going to discuss how the Foundation and the Rust project relate to one another.
-
Here is something very new for our team: We are rotating the leadership. Niko Matsakis will be stepping down from their role as co-lead, and Wesley Wiser will be joining Felix Klock as the co-leads for the team.
Niko remains a compiler team member and will continue his contributions, especially on the RFC 2229, Polonius and Chalk projects. Niko's blog post discusses their motivations for stepping down in more detail.
-
It’s time for the 13th installment of the chronicle of me doing programming puzzles from Advent of Code 2020 to teach myself the Rust programming language.
Looking at the lessons that I learned from previous days, today I resolve to be more systematic about debugging. If I get the wrong answer I will try my program on the example input first, before changing up a bunch of other things.
-
Last week I officially joined the Site Reliability Engineering team at the Wikimedia Foundation. I'll be working with the Service Operations team, which "...takes care of public and “user-visible” services."
[...]
P.S.: I created a new userbox about Rust on mediawiki.org.
-
During the spring of 2010, I applied for a job at Mozilla Labs. They were looking for a Python developer to re-write the Firefox Sync service (called Weave back then) into Python. They wanted to move all of their web services from PHP to Python, and looked for a Python expert to help them.
The interviews went very well, and they were planning to fly me over for an onsite day, and then everything went to a full stop because the Eyjafjallajökull volcano blocked all transatlantic flights. I was really worried I would miss that opportunity. But I was eventually able to fly there, on Castro street, at the Mozilla Office that used to be the Netscape office back in the old days.
-
Perl’s object system is not one of its most admired qualities. Included in the 1993 Perl 5.0 release, objects were a bolt-on. A big improvement at the time, in today’s context the Perl 5 object system requires too much boilerplate and is under-powered compared to other language offerings (no private state, no type checking, no traits, no multimethods). Perl programmers have been trying to upgrade it for years (Cor is a recent example).
Combining a few concepts can lead to great power; 60 years ago in the LISP Programmer’s Manual John McCarthy showed how a Lisp interpreter could be created from simple parsing rules, a few types and just five (!) elementary functions.
Two things Perl 5 got right was its lexical scoping rules and support for anonymous functions (“lambdas”). Combine those features and you can make closures. And just what are closures good for? Well it turns out they’re pretty damn powerful; powerful enough, in fact to make a better object system than Perl’s built-in offering.
-
Hi, here’s my Raku breakfast with the solutions of Week 91 of The Weekly Challenge.
-
Ogniloud has added a number of Raku sections on Wikipedia, specifically to the Iterator and Iterator pattern lemmas. What a great idea! Yours truly is hoping to see more of these high quality additions to Wikipedia highlighting Raku features (/r/rakulang comments)!
-
Node.js is an incredible platform for creating seamless high performing, and scalable websites. It is an excellent platform for connecting a huge range of devices in recent days through centralized API. Node.js has a wide range of applications in recent days for web application building and development. Thereby, to have a proper guideline for learning Node.js, a perfect set of Node.js books is indecipherably important. People who know basic node application wants to explore deeper and work with this interesting tool further.
-
I’ve spent a considerable amount of time in NetBeans, a Java IDE (integrated development environment) maintained by the Apache Foundation. I find it’s got a good mix of automated abstraction and manual configuration that helps me keep my Java projects organized and optimized. Not all IDEs give much thought to text files, but XML is frequently used in Java projects, so XML support in NetBeans is an important feature. It occurred to me that NetBeans, in addition to being an excellent Java IDE, could make for a nice XML editor, with the added benefit of being contained in a familiar application I already use.
-
For my PhD work, I've been working on preparing an experimental branch of StrIoT for merging down to the main branch. This has been a long-lived branch (a year!) within which I've been exploring some ideas. Some of the code I want to keep, and some I don't.
The history of the experimental branch is consequently messy. Looking it over and considering what a reviewer needs to see, there's a lot of things that are irrelevant and potentially distracting. And so, I've been going through an iterative process of steadily whittling down the history to the stuff that matters: some strings of commits are dropped, others squashed together, and others re-ordered. The resulting branch is a historic fiction.
-
I've built a 3.3.52 alpha, this will become the stable 3.4 release in a
few weeks if nothing critical is found. I'll be on vacation for a bit, I
may not do this until mid-January.
Here are the compressed sources and a GPG detached signature[*]:
http://alpha.gnu.org/gnu/parted/parted-3.3.52.tar.xz
http://alpha.gnu.org/gnu/parted/parted-3.3.52.tar.xz.sig
Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth:
https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html
[*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the
.sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file
and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this:
gpg --verify parted-3.3.52.tar.xz.sig
If that command fails because you don't have the required public key,
then run this command to import it:
gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys 117E8C168EFE3A7F
and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command.
This release was bootstrapped with the following tools:
Autoconf 2.69
Automake 1.16.1
Gettext 0.21
Gnulib v0.1-4130-g8183682cc
Gperf 3.1
NEWS
Noteworthy changes in release 3.3.52 (2020-12-14) [alpha]
New Features
Add a new partition type flag, chromeos_kernel, for use with ChromeOS
machines. This is a GPT-only flag and sets the type GUID to
FE3A2A5D-4F32-41A7-B725-ACCC3285A309.
Add a new partition flag for Linux Boot Loader Specification /boot
partitions. The bls_boot flag will set the msdos partition type to 0xea
and the GPT partition type GUID to bc13c2ff-59e6-4262-a352-b275fd6f7172.
-
The Calamares team is happy to announce a re-vamp of the Calamares website. Thanks to Anke Boersma (better known as the driving force behind KaOS) the design, layout and technology behind the website have jumped forward.
Red Hat/IBM, Canonical/Ubuntu, and Linux Foundation News/Noise
-
Subscription management, in general, can be anywhere on the spectrum from unnoticeably simple to unbearably painful depending on what company you’re working with, how involved you are with their subscription components, and oftentimes, how educated you are in their policies.
Here at Red Hat, we understand it hasn't been all rainbows and butterflies when it comes to managing a Red Hat Subscription. But we are working on making this process as smooth and painless as possible for all of our users, regardless of their role, involvement, or training levels.
I’m here to tell you, we’re working with a goal to achieve "absolute zero" when it comes to how much we require from our customers in order to manage their Red Hat Subscriptions.
-
We’ve seen the terrifying (COVID-19, "murder" hornets), the hopeful (promising COVID-19 vaccine trial results, a global reawakening to issues related to racial inequity), the thought-provoking ("unidentified aerial phenomena" videos released by the U.S. government), and the downright weird (a puppy born with green fur, a drumming duck named Ben Afquack).
While we didn’t film UFOs or train waterfowl to play percussion instruments, Red Hat Shares did cover some timely and important technology topics this year―from edge computing to Kubernetes to automation―as well as our first virtual Red Hat Summit.
In our end-of-year issue, check out the top 10 Red Hat Shares stories from 2020, Red Hat’s 2021 Global Tech Outlook, advice on how to prepare your IT infrastructure for the next 10 years, how we’re helping fight COVID-19, and more.
-
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 661 for the week of December 6 – 12, 2020.
-
This talk was given by Raul Tosa & Daniel Ticle, Bitdefender at the Xen Developer and Design Summit in July 2020. In July, Bitdefender open sourced Hypervisor Memory Introspection (HVMI). This talk provided a preview.
Security solutions like Hypervisor Memory Introspection (HVMI) require dedicated hypervisor support. One example is the possibility to apply specific memory permissions to certain memory pages, and to be notified when the guest OS tries to violate those permissions.
During the development of HVMI technology, Bitdefender required a hypervisor that was developed in-house, codenamed Napoca, which could be quickly and easily adapted for HVMI requirements. As a “how-to” hypervisor support model, Raul and Daniel previewed the release of the source code to the open-source community with the hope that it would serve as inspiration for future HVMI-related functionality in Xen Hypervisor.
-
Prepr is excited to announce a new partnership with The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, that will give work-integrated learning experiences to youth facing employment barriers.
Proprietary Software and Games
-
The most significant difference with the new platform is that we’ve decentralized the content from a SQL database to files in a git repository. To edit content, you now submit pull requests against the https://github.com/mdn/content repo, rather than editing the wiki using the old WYSIWYG editor.
-
A Mini Browser War in Linux [Ed: ECT pushing proprietary software/malware for GNU/Linux instead of Freedom-respecting browsers]
Two new Web browsing alternatives widen the field of browser choices for Linux users. The recent introduction of Microsoft Edge for Linux, and the Dec. 8 release of Vivaldi version 3.5 offer the freedom to experience a Google-free vehicle to navigate the Internet.
I reviewed much earlier versions of Vivaldi several years ago. At that time I was searching for a powerhouse replacement for the plain-Jane Chromium browser. I found much to really like with Vivaldi. The current Vivaldi is even more impressive.
Back in the days when I still had a thing for the Microsoft Windows platform, I shunned the default Internet Explorer browser for Firefox. Microsoft recently replaced its outdated Web browser with its own version of the open-source Chromium Web browser that Google built out to create its proprietary Chrome browser.
This new Microsoft replacement is now available for the Linux platform. Still undergoing fine tuning in the Dev Channel, it works remarkably well on Linux OSes, despite a lot of its moving parts still being a work in progress, or outright missing.
Nevertheless, Edge on Linux has the potential for widespread adoption once it matures. It should be especially attractive to former Windows 10 users making the transition to Linux.
-
While the selection available to play on Stadia from Ubisoft isn't currently very big, Ubisoft+ has now started rolling out on Stadia and it doesn't need Stadia Pro either.
-
What looks like one to watch - NIGHT/SHADE is an upcoming romantic visual novel thriller from KingAsphy Studio.
"NIGHT/SHADE is a visual novel about overcoming the toxicity within interpersonal relationships as well as within oneself. This character driven plot explores the complexities of love and loss in the form of a romantic thriller through the eyes of our main character, Sasha, while he navigates life's darker elements and tries not to get caught in the crossfire of two ruthless crime syndicates."
