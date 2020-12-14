today's howtos
How HTTP Evolved Throughout The Years?
If you are a person who takes an interest in computer science topics then you might be aware of the importance of this four-character word. Every time you see this word at the beginning of the URL of any kind of website but have you ever tried to know how it works and how it has evolved throughout the years…? Have you ever tried to get more knowledge about HTTP?
Today in this blog we will discuss a few concepts about HTTP and how it plays an important role between the client and the server in the world of the web.
writing random data via geli
How to Fix "W: Some index files failed to download." Error In Ubuntu
Sometimes you might encounter the error "W: Some index files failed to download." on Ubuntu when updating the system.
How to install Doom2 on ArcoLinux | Arcolinux.com
It was superfun playing this game on a non-gaming computer. No graphical card just the onboard Intel HD Graphics 630 and still got to a 140 fps. That was more then adequate.
How to Install Kubernetes on Ubuntu 20.04
Containers are a good choice to bundle and run our own applications. When the number of containers increases rapidly and need to manage them in a convenient way. That’s the reason why Kubernetes comes. Kubernetes (K8s) is an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, managing containerized applications and services.
Kubernetes cluster contains master and worker nodes. The master node control and manages a group of worker nodes. You can have multiple master nodes for high availability clusters.
How to Set Up High Availability for Namenode - Part 5
Hadoop has two core components which are HDFS and YARN. HDFS is for storing the Data, YARN is for processing the Data. HDFS is Hadoop Distributed File System, it has Namenode as Master Service and Datanode as Slave Service.
Namenode is the critical component of Hadoop which is storing the metadata of data stored in HDFS. If the Namenode goes down, the entire cluster will not be accessible, it is the single point of failure (SPOF). So, the production environment will be having Namenode High Availability to avoid the production outage if one Namenode goes down because of various reasons like machine crash, planned maintenance activity, etc.
Updating Docker Containers with zero to minimum downtime
Suppose you are running a service in a container and there is a new version of the service available through their docker image. In such a case you would like to update the Docker container.
Updating a docker container is not an issue but updating docker container without downtime is challenging.
Confused? Let me show you both ways one by one.
Let’s Encrypt and self hosting at home
have a NextCloud instance running at home and I need to make sure that the SSL certificate on it is always valid. Since I am using Lets Encrypt for the SSL certificate generation, I have had to run a few extra steps because the LE SSL generation requires the site to be reachable on port 80 and 443.
The challenge I have is that since my NextCloud instance is on a home system and I have a bunch of VMs running providing different services, I cannot use the VirtualHost option of Apache to make this happen on one IP.
I am fortunate that I have my own domain and have full control of the system that it is running on including DNS, I have to do the LE SSL certificate generation be run in a two step process.
Installing Red Hat's migration toolkit for applications on your laptop - Red Hat Developer
If you are a developer considering modernizing your Java applications by containerizing or migrating them to a more modern application server, then you are likely aware of Red Hat’s migration toolkit for applications.
today's howtos
Best 5 cursor icon themes for Linux • RGB Edition
Customization is a big part of the Linux system which gives an unique user-experience to all of use who use Linux as their daily driver. We always want to make it look amazing. In this quest, we often ignore the cursor customizations even while we use it in our every movement on the system. This is why I am writing this article, listing the best 5 cursor icon themes that you can set up in your favorite Linux distribution.
today's howtos
Radicle: An Open-Source Decentralized App for Code Collaboration [P2P GitHub Alternative]
Radicle is an open-source project that aims to facilitate peer-to-peer code collaboration without depending on a centralized server. In other words, it’s a P2P alternative to GitHub.
