Tails 4.14 Released with Support for Ledger Hardware Wallets, Linux Kernel 5.9
Tails 4.14 appears to be a great release compared with the last couple of releases, and that’s because it finally switches to the Linux 5.9 kernel series. This, of course, means that you’ll get better hardware support for various graphics, Wi-Fi, and other components.
In addition to bumping the kernel to Linux 5.9, this release is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 “Buster” operating system, which means that Tails now inherits all of the security patches and miscellaneous bug fixes from the upstream software repositories to offer users better stability and reliability.
