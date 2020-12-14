Customization is a big part of the Linux system which gives an unique user-experience to all of use who use Linux as their daily driver. We always want to make it look amazing. In this quest, we often ignore the cursor customizations even while we use it in our every movement on the system. This is why I am writing this article, listing the best 5 cursor icon themes that you can set up in your favorite Linux distribution.

If you are a developer considering modernizing your Java applications by containerizing or migrating them to a more modern application server, then you are likely aware of Red Hat’s migration toolkit for applications.

have a NextCloud instance running at home and I need to make sure that the SSL certificate on it is always valid. Since I am using Lets Encrypt for the SSL certificate generation, I have had to run a few extra steps because the LE SSL generation requires the site to be reachable on port 80 and 443. The challenge I have is that since my NextCloud instance is on a home system and I have a bunch of VMs running providing different services, I cannot use the VirtualHost option of Apache to make this happen on one IP. I am fortunate that I have my own domain and have full control of the system that it is running on including DNS, I have to do the LE SSL certificate generation be run in a two step process.

Suppose you are running a service in a container and there is a new version of the service available through their docker image. In such a case you would like to update the Docker container. Updating a docker container is not an issue but updating docker container without downtime is challenging. Confused? Let me show you both ways one by one.

Hadoop has two core components which are HDFS and YARN. HDFS is for storing the Data, YARN is for processing the Data. HDFS is Hadoop Distributed File System, it has Namenode as Master Service and Datanode as Slave Service. Namenode is the critical component of Hadoop which is storing the metadata of data stored in HDFS. If the Namenode goes down, the entire cluster will not be accessible, it is the single point of failure (SPOF). So, the production environment will be having Namenode High Availability to avoid the production outage if one Namenode goes down because of various reasons like machine crash, planned maintenance activity, etc.

Containers are a good choice to bundle and run our own applications. When the number of containers increases rapidly and need to manage them in a convenient way. That’s the reason why Kubernetes comes. Kubernetes (K8s) is an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, managing containerized applications and services. Kubernetes cluster contains master and worker nodes. The master node control and manages a group of worker nodes. You can have multiple master nodes for high availability clusters.

It was superfun playing this game on a non-gaming computer. No graphical card just the onboard Intel HD Graphics 630 and still got to a 140 fps. That was more then adequate.

Today in this blog we will discuss a few concepts about HTTP and how it plays an important role between the client and the server in the world of the web.

If you are a person who takes an interest in computer science topics then you might be aware of the importance of this four-character word. Every time you see this word at the beginning of the URL of any kind of website but have you ever tried to know how it works and how it has evolved throughout the years…? Have you ever tried to get more knowledge about HTTP?

today's howtos How To Install Android Studio on Linux Mint 20 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Android Studio on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Android Studio is the official Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for Android app development, based on IntelliJ IDEA. On top of IntelliJ’s powerful code editor and developer tools, Android Studio offers even more features that enhance your productivity when building Android apps. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Android Studio on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

How to Set all directories to 755 And all files to 644 Security always comes first. It is recommended to keep your files secure on your systems. No one liked that anyone misused their hard work due to silly mistakes. Many of fresher set file permissions to 777 on production servers to avoid any permission issue. But they are doing big mistakes by setting world writable permissions. Use previous tutorial to search files with 777 permission on Linux system. It is always advised to keep the file and directory permissions to minimal. May of the web application framework suggest to keep permissions for all directories to 755, and all files to 644. So this tutorial will help you to do this.

3 Ways to Install Telegram Messenger on Debian 11 bullseye This tutorial shows 3 ways to install the Telegram messaging app on Debian 11. Telegram is a free, open-source messaging app with a focus on privacy, security and speed. It’s available on Linux, Mac, Window, Android, iOS and Windows Phone.

How to install Snap on Kali Linux | FOSS Linux Previously, we looked at some of the available distribution independent package formats used to install apps on Linux systems. They include Snap, FlatPak, and AppImage. Our post on ‘Snap vs. Flatpak vs. AppImage: Know The Differences, Which is Better’ will give you a detailed guide and the difference between the three. In this post, we will look at how you can install the Snap package format on Kali Linux. Kali Linux is a Debian-based Linux distribution developed for performing Penetration Testing and Digital Forensics. If you are a beginner getting into the field of Cybersecurity, you can also check our post on ‘The 10 Best Programming Languages for Hacking.’ The Snap (also called Snappy) packaging and deployment system are not available on Kali Linux by default. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t install it.