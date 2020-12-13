The Best File Transfer Tools on Linux
Are you interested in moving files between devices? It doesn’t matter which platforms are involved. Ubuntu, Windows, macOS, iOS, or Android – among the several benefits of using Linux is the array of options that exist for different computer operations including wireless file transfer.
In today’s article, we highlight more than a handful of the best ways for wirelessly transferring files between platforms. The mentioned apps don’t all share the same transfer protocols, user interface, permissions, or features so make sure that you review them yourself before choosing.
Updating Docker Containers With Zero or Minimum Downtime
A step by step methodology that can be very helpful in your day to day DevOps activities without sacrificing invaluable uptime.
8 Best Free and Open Source PaaS Cloud Computing Stacks
Cloud systems offer low cost access to huge computational, storage, and network resources. These systems offer per-user and per-application isolation and customization via a service interface that is often implemented using high-level language technologies, well-defined Application Programming Interfaces, and web services.
Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a category of cloud computing services which offers a way to support the complete lifecycle of delivering web applications and services via the cloud. Along with Software as a Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), PaaS is a service model of cloud computing.
PaaS solution stacks offers a number of advantages. They provide significant benefits for the business with extensive savings in upfront cost of installing a development platform, improved productivity & profits, zero maintenance, decreased operational costs, global access to information using internet and many others. In essence, PaaS technologies enable creative developers to spend less time managing hardware and software.
9 things to do in your first 10 minutes on a Linux server
When I test software on Linux (a regular part of my job), I need to use multiple servers with various architectures running Linux. I provision the machines, install the required software packages, run my tests, gather the results, and return the machine to the pool so that others can use it for their tests.
Since I do this so often (even multiple times a day), my first 10 minutes on a Linux server have become a daily ritual. When I first log into a Linux server, I look for certain things using commands to gather the information I need. I'll go through my process in this article, but please note that, in most cases, I'll just give the command name, so you will need to identify the specific flags for those commands to get the information that you need. Reading man pages for the commands is a good starting point.
