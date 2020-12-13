The Best File Transfer Tools on Linux
Are you interested in moving files between devices? It doesn’t matter which platforms are involved. Ubuntu, Windows, macOS, iOS, or Android – among the several benefits of using Linux is the array of options that exist for different computer operations including wireless file transfer.
In today’s article, we highlight more than a handful of the best ways for wirelessly transferring files between platforms. The mentioned apps don’t all share the same transfer protocols, user interface, permissions, or features so make sure that you review them yourself before choosing.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 664 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
24 min 3 sec ago
42 min 14 sec ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 18 min ago
6 hours 56 min ago
7 hours 44 min ago
9 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 20 min ago
12 hours 28 min ago