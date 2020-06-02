Oracle/IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Oracle Linux 8: Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) Virtualization made easy with short training videos
This week’s blog presents a set of short videos on how to use Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) virtualization on Oracle Linux 8. The KVM code was first announced in 2006 and was merged into the mainline Linux kernel as part of version 2.6.20, in February 2007. Therefore, KVM is part of Linux.
KVM is an open-source type-1 (bare-metal) hypervisor that permits a system running Oracle Linux 8 to host multiple virtual machines (VMs) or guests. These VMs use the system's physical computing resources to virtualize an operating system as a regular Linux user-space process. In these videos, we cover installation, management, creation, and other aspects related to using KVM virtualization on Oracle Linux 8.
Fedora Community Outreach Revamp AMA
The Community Outreach Revamp initiative held an Ask Me Anything on December 10th, 2020. Cco-leads Sumantro Mukherjee & Mariana Balla answered questions, with moderation by me (the FCAIC). We had some great questions and we are always open to more! Find us on #fedora-mindshare every other week at 15:00UTC.
Community Concerns Prompt Red Hat to Drop CentOS for CentOS Stream | IT Pro
According to Red Hat, CentOS is being ditched for CentOS Stream because it "was not actually providing that much usefulness to Red Hat."
My views on the suitability of CentOS Stream
In a comment on my most recent entry on CentOS Stream, Ben Cotton said:
I honestly believe that CentOS Stream will be suitable for the majority of CentOS Linux users, and a huge improvement for some. [...]
At one level, I agree with Ben Cotton on this. There's every indication that CentOS Stream won't be worse than plain CentOS 7 as far as bugs and security issues go; while it will now be getting (some) package versions before RHEL does instead of afterward, Red Hat has also apparently drastically increased its pre-release testing of packages. The move from CentOS 8 to CentOS Stream does cost you an extra five years of package updates, but I also feel that you shouldn't run ancient Linux distribution versions so you probably shouldn't be running most CentOS installs for longer than five years anyway.
The Level Up Hour (S1E19): Containers, Data Science and Replication
In the Clouds | Matt Hicks, Executive VP, Products and Technologies
today's howtos
Security and FUD
Starting with FreeBSD jails
A reader by the name of Mitchell asked me to discuss FreeBSD jails, given how often I’ve mentioned the feature here over the years. I was ready to refer him to an earlier post before realising I never introduced them here before. Whoops!
Jails are a lightweight, fast form of virtualisation and process isolation invented by the imitable Poul-Henning Kamp that, once you first use them, you miss them everywhere else. Each jail operates with its own chroot file system environment and network configuration, similar to a Solaris Zone.
Videos and Audiocasts: Google, Steam Play, GNU/Linux Phones and Open Source Security Podcast
