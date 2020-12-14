To be honest, I was originally planning to give you a simple update concerning the next release and nothing more. But being so close towards the end of the year and at the time of writing this post, December 15th, being my slightly boring birthday, I simply was in the mood to reach out to you.
A year of growth and expansion
Without getting into the doom and gloom in our lives, 2020 has been, in every aspect, a very turbulent year for EndeavourOS also. This year was the year, we’ve established to land our base firmly on solid ground and found that right and comfortable corner for us in the Linux community. During our journey reaching that corner, we had the privilege to meet and welcome a lot of new faces in our community this year. Since EndeavourOS is community-focused, this growth brought us also a lot more knowledge and helping hands on our forum and Telegram group.
When it comes to installing applications and programs on Linux there are several ways to do it. More advanced users can choose to download the source code
from the developer’s website and compile it directly on their computer. Something very slow and impractical actually.
More inexperienced users tend to take the easy way: find and download the binary (e.g. deb) and install it, from the package manager, by double clicking, much like in Windows. Intermediate users who are looking for convenience and ease, make use of the Linux repositories to download, install and update their programs.
Even though snaps show was created in VENV, everything works the same way on bare metal.
After you created the new partition of desired size installer brings you to screen which allows to redefine functionality of partition and assign name to folder supposed to be mounted on this partition . In case name of folder is not on the list you can create new folder's name manually , for instance "/boot/efi" is not on the list and might be created by hands and accepted by installer as desired name of folder to mount 512 MB EFI partition , this type of partition is on the list of features for partitions.
From Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning to Web Development, Python is used almost everywhere and is currently one of the world’s most popular programming languages.
Now that everyone wants to learn how to code, most people start their coding journey learning Python because of its less overwhelming syntax than other programming languages. Soon Python will clinch the spot of Java to become number one in the most popular programming languages list. Let’s install Python on Linux in this article.
If you’re a Python developer/learner who stumbled upon Linux, wondering how to install Python, here’s how you can do it effortlessly. Most of the Linux distributions ship with Python preinstalled and check the version of Python and if it’s installed, type the following command in the terminal.
For the past couple of years, JavaScript runtime Node.js has become one of the best things to learn if one aims to become a full-stack developer. For starters, Node.js is a JavaScript runtime built on Chrome’s V8 engine, which is written in C++.
Perf is a simple but powerful performance monitoring tool for Linux based operating systems. It is used to trace or count both hardware and software events. It provides a number of subcommands and capable of statistical profiling of the entire system. It helps you to identified and solve performance related issues.
The Linux kernel this year has seen new safeguards and efforts aiming to have user-space reduce their arbitrary poking of CPU machine specific registers (MSRs) in the name of security and other handling concerns. That effort has continued on with the Linux 5.11 cycle.
Linux user-space software with administrative privileges can write to arbitrary CPU MSRs and that can cause problems for a host of reasons. Recent kernels have added the support for adding notifications when an unrecognized MSR write from user-space occurs along with an option to allow filtering of MSR writes.
How this happened was a complete mystery to me. The account was restored fairly swiftly but I learned nothing from that.
Then someone at Twitter contacted me. After they investigated what had happened and how, I had a chat with a responsible person there and he explained for me exactly how this went down.
Had Twitter been hacked? Is there a way to default 2FA? Were my local computer or phone compromised? No, no and no.
Apparently, an agent at Twitter who were going through the backlog of issues, where my previous hijack issue was still present, accidentally changed the email on my account by mistake, probably confusing it with another account in another browser tab.
The software supply chain has long been a prime target for cyberattacks, putting servers, IoT devices, personal computers, and connected equipment from surgically embedded devices to avionics at risk of sabotage. These risks will increase dramatically with the global rollout of such new technologies as 5G telecommunications, and new tools will be required to affirm the security and authenticity of software projects. Against this backdrop, in-toto, an open-source tool developed by researchers at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering that provides an unprecedented level of assurance against such attacks, announces it has hit a significant milestone with the release of its first major version.
In-toto, a free, easy-to-use framework that cryptographically ensures the integrity of the software supply chain, was developed in 2016 by Justin Cappos, a professor of computer science and engineering, and Santiago Torres-Arias, a former Ph.D. student at NYU Tandon, now a professor at Purdue University. Since its advent, in-toto has been adopted or integrated into several major open source software projects, including those hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, a part of the Linux Foundation. With the release of version 1.0, in-toto has reached a level of maturity where its developers can ensure its quality, and guarantee its security to potential adopters.
A new wormable botnet that spreads via GitHub and Pastebin to install cryptocurrency miners and backdoors on target systems has returned with expanded capabilities to compromise web applications, IP cameras, and routers.
Starting with FreeBSD jails
A reader by the name of Mitchell asked me to discuss FreeBSD jails, given how often I’ve mentioned the feature here over the years. I was ready to refer him to an earlier post before realising I never introduced them here before. Whoops!
Jails are a lightweight, fast form of virtualisation and process isolation invented by the imitable Poul-Henning Kamp that, once you first use them, you miss them everywhere else. Each jail operates with its own chroot file system environment and network configuration, similar to a Solaris Zone.
Videos and Audiocasts: Google, Steam Play, GNU/Linux Phones and Open Source Security Podcast
I’m part of a Linux gaming group on Facebook... Yesterday I groaned in exasperation when I saw yet another Linux beginner gleefully announce “OK I’m installing SteamOS!” But WHY are so many new Linux users doing this? I'll tell you!
Today along with upgrading Quake II RTX to support cross-vendor Ray Tracing, NVIDIA had another surprise with the release of the new 460.27.04 Beta driver with quite a number of changes. On top of that, there's also a big new release of the LunarG Vulkan SDK for Ray Tracing.
The NVIDIA 460.27.04 Linux beta driver out this morning has full support for the Khronos-ratified ray-tracing extensions, support for the NVIDIA RTX A6000 series GPUs, support for Reverse PRIME Bypass as a new optimization for multi-GPU systems, other new Vulkan extensions, the OpenGL/Vulkan shader disk cache default size has been increased, initial support for S0ix-based suspend-to-idle, other optimizations, and a number of different fixes.
Vulkan 1.2.162 was released at the end of November with the ratified Vulkan ray-tracing extension for multi-vendor use. The Khronos Group today is announcing the updated Vulkan SDK, tooling, code samples, and developer guide today with ray-tracing coverage included.
The Vulkan SDK has now been updated against Vulkan 1.2.162 with the ray-tracing extension supported and likewise the Vulkan Guide and other assets updated as well to cover the new VK_KHR_acceleration_structure, VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline, VK_KHR_ray_query, VK_KHR_pipeline_library, and VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations extensions.
Games: Baba is You, My Floor: Prologue and Quake II RTX
As one of my absolute favourite games from 2019, Baba is You really is an exceptional puzzle game that really makes you think outside the box and break some rules.
The thing about Baba is that you're pushing around and combining logic blocks, to change the rules of each level to be able to actually solve it. The idea is just brilliant, it works well and it's quite challenging too. Have you never seen it?
Almost My Floor: Prologue is the short demo of a much bigger upcoming point and click adventure, with a horror theme along with a sprinkle of comedy it does look good. Released back in October, the developer Potata Company released a Linux build just recently on December 2.
It has some pretty great artwork, and from what I played the touch of comedy was nice. Not particularly long at around 40 or so minutes but a fun glimpse of what's to come from the full game. Almost My Floor is a story about trying to get home, in an apartment complex that seems to have blurred the lines between reality and fantasy with a maze of floors and stairways along with horrible creatures that want you for lunch.
Great news for AMD fans as Quake II RTX has been updated again, and it now features support for the newly released official cross-vendor Ray Tracing support with the Vulkan API.
With Vulkan, originally only NVIDIA supported Ray Tracing with their own extensions. That's no longer needed, as The Khronos Group formally announced the final and finished Ray Tracing specification for the Vulkan API back in late November.
Quake II RTX was one of the earliest titles to have Ray Tracing, and acted as something of a quick playground just to test out the features available. It was built on top of existing work from Q2VKPT from Christoph Schied with NVIDIA adding in new path-traced visual effects, improved textures and so on.
Raspberry Pi and Ubuntu: 2020 roundup
We’re almost there, 2021 is just around the corner. Like many others, we at Canonical have a deep appreciation for all things Raspberry Pi. We see the good they do and the joy they bring and can’t help but be impressed. This year marks the beginning of a stronger collaboration between the folks at Raspberry Pi and us at Canonical. We are by no means done and still have a long way to go. But we have made strides in the right direction. This is a roundup of all things Ubuntu on Raspberry Pi 2020.
This was the big one. On the 22nd of October, we announced the Ubuntu 20.10 release with FULL support for the Raspberry Pi 4 (4GB+). People have been trying to use Raspberry Pis as a day to day Desktop PC for years. And while Raspberry Pi OS is great at what it does, it’s fair to say there are more mature distributions. When the Raspberry Pi 4 came to have 4GBs, enough RAM to run a full Desktop, we got to work. Numerous teams at Canonical including Desktop, Kernel, Foundations and the Certification team engaged with the folks over at Raspberry Pi to collaborate on making sure Ubuntu is a first-class experience.
