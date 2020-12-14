Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 15th of December 2020 03:01:59 PM Filed under
Android
»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

NVIDIA 460.27.04 Linux Beta Driver and or Ray-Tracing

  • NVIDIA release big new Linux driver with 460.27.04, LunarG Vulkan SDK Ray Tracing ready

    Today along with upgrading Quake II RTX to support cross-vendor Ray Tracing, NVIDIA had another surprise with the release of the new 460.27.04 Beta driver with quite a number of changes. On top of that, there's also a big new release of the LunarG Vulkan SDK for Ray Tracing.

  • NVIDIA 460.27.04 Linux Beta Driver Has Ray-Tracing, Many Other Changes

    The NVIDIA 460.27.04 Linux beta driver out this morning has full support for the Khronos-ratified ray-tracing extensions, support for the NVIDIA RTX A6000 series GPUs, support for Reverse PRIME Bypass as a new optimization for multi-GPU systems, other new Vulkan extensions, the OpenGL/Vulkan shader disk cache default size has been increased, initial support for S0ix-based suspend-to-idle, other optimizations, and a number of different fixes.

  • Vulkan SDK, Tooling, Samples & Developer Guide Updated For Ray-Tracing - Phoronix

    Vulkan 1.2.162 was released at the end of November with the ratified Vulkan ray-tracing extension for multi-vendor use. The Khronos Group today is announcing the updated Vulkan SDK, tooling, code samples, and developer guide today with ray-tracing coverage included. The Vulkan SDK has now been updated against Vulkan 1.2.162 with the ray-tracing extension supported and likewise the Vulkan Guide and other assets updated as well to cover the new VK_KHR_acceleration_structure, VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline, VK_KHR_ray_query, VK_KHR_pipeline_library, and VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations extensions.

Games: Baba is You, My Floor: Prologue and Quake II RTX

  • Incredible puzzle game Baba is You gains a level editor and easy sharing | GamingOnLinux

    As one of my absolute favourite games from 2019, Baba is You really is an exceptional puzzle game that really makes you think outside the box and break some rules. The thing about Baba is that you're pushing around and combining logic blocks, to change the rules of each level to be able to actually solve it. The idea is just brilliant, it works well and it's quite challenging too. Have you never seen it?

  • Horror themed adventure Almost My Floor: Prologue adds a Linux version | GamingOnLinux

    Almost My Floor: Prologue is the short demo of a much bigger upcoming point and click adventure, with a horror theme along with a sprinkle of comedy it does look good. Released back in October, the developer Potata Company released a Linux build just recently on December 2. It has some pretty great artwork, and from what I played the touch of comedy was nice. Not particularly long at around 40 or so minutes but a fun glimpse of what's to come from the full game. Almost My Floor is a story about trying to get home, in an apartment complex that seems to have blurred the lines between reality and fantasy with a maze of floors and stairways along with horrible creatures that want you for lunch.

  • Quake II RTX adds support for the official cross-vendor Vulkan Ray Tracing | GamingOnLinux

    Great news for AMD fans as Quake II RTX has been updated again, and it now features support for the newly released official cross-vendor Ray Tracing support with the Vulkan API. With Vulkan, originally only NVIDIA supported Ray Tracing with their own extensions. That's no longer needed, as The Khronos Group formally announced the final and finished Ray Tracing specification for the Vulkan API back in late November. Quake II RTX was one of the earliest titles to have Ray Tracing, and acted as something of a quick playground just to test out the features available. It was built on top of existing work from Q2VKPT from Christoph Schied with NVIDIA adding in new path-traced visual effects, improved textures and so on.

Raspberry Pi and Ubuntu: 2020 roundup

We’re almost there, 2021 is just around the corner. Like many others, we at Canonical have a deep appreciation for all things Raspberry Pi. We see the good they do and the joy they bring and can’t help but be impressed. This year marks the beginning of a stronger collaboration between the folks at Raspberry Pi and us at Canonical. We are by no means done and still have a long way to go. But we have made strides in the right direction. This is a roundup of all things Ubuntu on Raspberry Pi 2020. This was the big one. On the 22nd of October, we announced the Ubuntu 20.10 release with FULL support for the Raspberry Pi 4 (4GB+). People have been trying to use Raspberry Pis as a day to day Desktop PC for years. And while Raspberry Pi OS is great at what it does, it’s fair to say there are more mature distributions. When the Raspberry Pi 4 came to have 4GBs, enough RAM to run a full Desktop, we got to work. Numerous teams at Canonical including Desktop, Kernel, Foundations and the Certification team engaged with the folks over at Raspberry Pi to collaborate on making sure Ubuntu is a first-class experience. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6