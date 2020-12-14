Today's Leftovers and Programming Bits
GTK 4 got a new macOS backend (now with OpenGL)
I’ve been busy the past few months writing a new GDK backend for macOS when not maintaining my other projects. Historically our macOS performance wasn’t something to rave about. But it’s getting better in GTK 4.
The new backend can do both software rendering with Cairo and hardware-based OpenGL rendering using the same OpenGL renderer as we use on GNU/Linux.
[...]
Thanks again to my employer, Red Hat, for funding this work so we can all benefit from having our applications reach more users.
Funding Debian development projects with Freexian, first project received!
After an unexpectedly short discussion on debian-project, we’re moving forward with this new initiative. The Debian security team submitted a project proposal requesting some improvements to tracker.debian.org, and since nobody of the security team wants to be paid to implement the project, we have opened a request for bids to find someone to implement this on a contractor basis.
If you can code in Python following test-driven development and know the Django framework, feel free to submit a bid! Ideally you have some experience with the security tracker too but that’s not a strong requirement.
Turn your web browser into a rich personalized knowledge base with Memex
Do you have a problem managing your enormous bookmarks and browser history? Then this project is for you.
Memex is a promising browser extension that offers full-text search for your browser history and browser bookmarks.
It saves the user much time retracing his footsteps through websites. Take a YouTube as an example, If you disable your YouTube history, It'll be hard to find previously played videos. With Memex you can do that in a few seconds.
For an active dynamic internet user who enjoy searching and finding new stuff and taking notes as well, I find Memex is useful in organizing my findings, especially with its tagging and bookmarking functionalities.
Adding highlights and personal notes to certain text are another awesome features for this lightweight extension. They are useful to assist writers, bloggers and research organize their thoughts and formulate writing plans.
The extension is built as offline-first which can work primarily subscription and does not require internet to search and access the stored data.
Memex is a useful tool for students, doctors, developers, bloggers and writers. It helps them utilize their web browser into an efficient assistant tool.
The 512KB Club and Debloating
I ran across Kev Quick’s announcement for The 512KB Club last month, and noticed that this blog, using the Academic theme for Hugo, was… a bit on the bloated side, clocking in at a whopping 748KB (including 246KB font, 206KB JS, and 190K CSS).
This became an added incentive for switching theme - something that’s already on the todo list after a previous theme update necessitates some painful configuration refactor.
Day 15: Rudolph on Raku – Raku Advent Calendar
So, Rudolph has been worried about getting Santa and the other reindeer back home to the North Pole after an exhausting flight to visit all the (well-behaved) Children on the Globe.
He has heard a rumour that the North Pole keeps moving due to the precession of molten iron at the Earth’s core and that every year it creeps around a bit with relation to Santa’s workshop, which lies at the True North Pole.
Luckily he has been on a navigation skills course and has learned about how to specify a position on the globe using a combination of Latitude and Longitude. However, these seem all of a muddle as they are alike and yet different. What Rudi needs is a way to structure his navigation to ensure that he does not mix them up. Even better, he is good friends with Larry and knows that he can trust the Raku type system to get him home. In fact, Raku has a lot of ways to make the life of a reindeer|developer better, find out more at https://www.raku.org.
