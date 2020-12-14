Mozilla Thunderbird 78.6 Improves Calendar’s Dark Mode on Linux, OpenPGP
Mozilla Thunderbird 78.6 is mostly about further improving the OpenPGP implementation, which is the biggest feature of the Thunderbird 78 series allowing users to send encrypted messages with ease and without the need of a third-party extension.
As such, this release improves the discovery of keys online via Key Manager on Linux, improves inline PGP parsing, improves the Key Manager to no longer display properties of the wrong key after importing a secret key, improves the verification of clear signed UTF-8 text, and fixes the “Decrypt and Open/Save As” option for encrypted attachments.
I’ve been busy the past few months writing a new GDK backend for macOS when not maintaining my other projects. Historically our macOS performance wasn’t something to rave about. But it’s getting better in GTK 4.
The new backend can do both software rendering with Cairo and hardware-based OpenGL rendering using the same OpenGL renderer as we use on GNU/Linux.
[...]
Thanks again to my employer, Red Hat, for funding this work so we can all benefit from having our applications reach more users.
After an unexpectedly short discussion on debian-project, we’re moving forward with this new initiative. The Debian security team submitted a project proposal requesting some improvements to tracker.debian.org, and since nobody of the security team wants to be paid to implement the project, we have opened a request for bids to find someone to implement this on a contractor basis.
If you can code in Python following test-driven development and know the Django framework, feel free to submit a bid! Ideally you have some experience with the security tracker too but that’s not a strong requirement.
Do you have a problem managing your enormous bookmarks and browser history? Then this project is for you.
Memex is a promising browser extension that offers full-text search for your browser history and browser bookmarks.
It saves the user much time retracing his footsteps through websites. Take a YouTube as an example, If you disable your YouTube history, It'll be hard to find previously played videos. With Memex you can do that in a few seconds.
For an active dynamic internet user who enjoy searching and finding new stuff and taking notes as well, I find Memex is useful in organizing my findings, especially with its tagging and bookmarking functionalities.
Adding highlights and personal notes to certain text are another awesome features for this lightweight extension. They are useful to assist writers, bloggers and research organize their thoughts and formulate writing plans.
The extension is built as offline-first which can work primarily subscription and does not require internet to search and access the stored data.
Memex is a useful tool for students, doctors, developers, bloggers and writers. It helps them utilize their web browser into an efficient assistant tool.
I ran across Kev Quick’s announcement for The 512KB Club last month, and noticed that this blog, using the Academic theme for Hugo, was… a bit on the bloated side, clocking in at a whopping 748KB (including 246KB font, 206KB JS, and 190K CSS).
This became an added incentive for switching theme - something that’s already on the todo list after a previous theme update necessitates some painful configuration refactor.
So, Rudolph has been worried about getting Santa and the other reindeer back home to the North Pole after an exhausting flight to visit all the (well-behaved) Children on the Globe.
He has heard a rumour that the North Pole keeps moving due to the precession of molten iron at the Earth’s core and that every year it creeps around a bit with relation to Santa’s workshop, which lies at the True North Pole.
Luckily he has been on a navigation skills course and has learned about how to specify a position on the globe using a combination of Latitude and Longitude. However, these seem all of a muddle as they are alike and yet different. What Rudi needs is a way to structure his navigation to ensure that he does not mix them up. Even better, he is good friends with Larry and knows that he can trust the Raku type system to get him home. In fact, Raku has a lot of ways to make the life of a reindeer|developer better, find out more at https://www.raku.org.
The problem with relying so much on one company for much of our online lives is that once it goes out, we’re all in trouble. This happens to people who rely on Apple’s ecosystem and rely on Google’s large range of services. On Monday, December 14, 2020, most of Google services, including Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive, experienced an outage for about an hour.
Google said the problem hit its authentication system, which is used for logging in and similar functions, and lasted about 45 minutes.
From Gmail and Google Calendar to YouTube and even Google’s two-factor authentication, the outage temporarily ground online work to a halt for many, including publications that would have otherwise been reporting on the outage.
Moreover, it underscored the hidden costs of the easy-to-use systems that permeate the web, and just how taxing or debilitating they can be when the head of the many-tentacled beast that is Google nods off, even for just an hour.
“If an [Internet] giant like Google can suffer such a major attack – denying millions of users access to basic [Internet] services – it just goes to show that under the surface of the shiny web interfaces we see, [Internet] infrastructure actually hangs in a delicate and vulnerable balance,” said Jaro Šatkevič, head of product at Mysterium Network, an open-source Web 3.0 project focused on decentralizing the [Internet].
Users across the world were unable to access the gamut of Google’s productivity and collaboration tools, which also include Google Calendar, Sheets, Meet and Chat. Customers in Europe appeared to be the hardest hit, according to the Down Detector website, with the outage occurring around lunchtime for those in the UK; users on the U.S. east coast also faced disruption just as the work day was getting started.
The outage was acknowledged by Google at 6:55 a.m. ET; the company said it affected “the majority of users.” The outage was subsequently downgraded to a “service disruption” at 7:31 a.m. ET, with some users still affected.
Google announced that the problem had largely been resolved at 7:52 a.m. ET.
The acquisition builds on Reddit’s foray into video content. The forum-based platform launched native video in 2017, and Reddit said it has seen sharp growth in users using its video content since, including doubling the amount of videos posted on Reddit in 2020.
-
Hundreds of workers entered Wistron Corp.’s facility in the southern city of Kolar over the weekend, damaging the property and looting thousands of iPhones and laptops, according to local media. More than 150 people were arrested, the Times of India reported.
As we wrap up 2020, I wanted to take a moment to look at where the industry is headed and what we’ve learned this year.
This year began like any other year, with our best intentions and resolutions to carry out. Then by March, the world changed and everyone’s lives — personally and professionally — turned upside down. Despite that, we kept to our schedule to release a new Firefox every month and we were determined to keep Firefox working for you during challenging times.
We shifted our focus to work on features aimed at helping people adjust to the new way of life, and we made Firefox faster so that you could get more things done. It’s all part of fulfilling our promise to build a better internet for people. So, as we eagerly look to the end of 2020, we look back at this unprecedented year and present you with our list of top features that made 2020 a little easier.
A little over two years ago, Mozilla started an ambitious project: deciding where we should focus our efforts to grow the movement of people committed to building a healthier digital world. We landed on the idea of trustworthy AI.
When Mozilla started in 1998, the growth of the web was defining where computing was going. So Mozilla focused on web standards and building a browser. Today, the computing — and the digital society that we all live in — is defined by vast troves of data, sophisticated algorithms and omnipresent sensors and devices. This is the era of AI. Asking questions today such as ‘Does the way this technology works promote human agency?’ or ‘Am I in control of what happens with my data?’ is like asking ‘How do we keep the web open and free?’ 20 years ago.
This current era of computing — and the way it shapes the consumer internet technology that more than 4 billion of us use everyday — has high stakes. AI increasingly powers smartphones, social networks, online stores, cars, home assistants and almost every other type of electronic device. Given the power and pervasiveness of these technologies, the question of whether AI helps and empowers or exploits and excludes will have a huge impact on the direction that our societies head over the coming decades.
It would be very easy for us to head in the wrong direction. As we have rushed to build data collection and automation into nearly everything, we have already seen the potential of AI to reinforce long-standing biases or to point us toward dangerous content. And there’s little transparency or accountability when an AI system spreads misinformation or misidentifies a face. Also, as people, we rarely have agency over what happens with our data or the automated decisions that it drives. If these trends continue, we’re likely to end up in a dystopian AI-driven world that deepens the gap between those with vast power and those without.
