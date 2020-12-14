Android Leftovers
Oppo Reno5 Pro + 5G will arrive with Snapdragon 865 and Android 11
Snapdragon 678 promises affordable Android phones a camera upgrade
The bit of Googley brilliance Android needs to borrow from Chrome OS
New Google Pay gets simple dark theme on Android
How to install the Niagara Android home screen launcher
Remap Keyboard And Mouse Buttons On Linux With The New Key Mapper GUI (Supports X11 And Wayland)
Key Mapper is a new GUI tool to remap your keyboard and mouse buttons on Linux desktops (it supports both X11 and Wayland). The application supports per-device presets, and it allows using timed macros with the ability to repeat keys, wait between keys, hold a modifier while using a key, and more. Besides keyboards and mice, Key Mapper also comes with basic support for gamepads. Other features include support for stopping any mappings and using system defaults for a device (using the Apply Defaults button), and support for automatically loading presets on login for plugged in devices. Also, Key Mapper uses evdev to read keycodes and display them inside the application, so the user doesn't have to do this manually.
Linux Mint 20 Review: Cool Operating System
Here's my review of Linux Mint 20, the user friendly computer operating system from Ireland, Europe, released June this year, named Ulyana, and is also a Long Term Support version. This major release happened two months after its basis, Ubuntu Focal Fossa, and two years after the previous Linux Mint 19 Tara LTS, released. It brings a new star feature, called Warpinator, which enables us to share files between laptops easily via wifi hotspot, along with other features. It comes with great news too as now it shipped as their third generation branded computer MintBox3. I do this review using my Lenovo ThinkPad laptop with my favorite edition selection Cinnamon. Finally, now let's enjoy Ulyana goes on!
Everything You Need to Know about Linux OpenSSH Server
The OpenSSH suite is a collection of robust tools intended to facilitate the remote control and transfer of data between networked systems. It consists of a number of tools, including SSH, SCP, SFTP, SSHD, and many more. Every time you use ssh to log in to a remote machine, you are highly likely to leverage the OpenSSH server. In this guide, we will provide an in-depth discussion on how OpenSSH works and how to utilize it properly for meeting growing security demands. So, if you want to learn more about the intricacies of OpenSSH, stay with us throughout this guide.
