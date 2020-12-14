Graphics: Zink/Emulation and Wayland Driver for Wine
Mike Blumenkrantz: Emulation
One of the people in the #zink IRC channel has been posing an interesting challenge for me in the form of trying to run every possible console emulator on my zink-wip branch.
This has raised a number of issues with various parts of the driver, so expect a number of posts on the topic.
A Wayland driver for Wine
Wine is a compatibility layer capable of running Windows applications on Linux, MacOS and other systems. It's been developed and used for over two decades and it's also what Steam Proton uses under the hood to enable Windows games to run on Linux systems.
On Linux systems Wine currently uses its X11 driver to interface with the X11 display server. In many modern systems, where Wayland has become the display server protocol of choice, another layer is needed to translate between X11 and Wayland. This comes in the form of a special X11 server called XWayland.
This setup works but the extra dependency on X11/XWayland is a source of complexity and possible inefficiencies. It would be ideal if Wine could talk directly to Wayland to enable a leaner and more efficient stack on modern systems.
After several months of work, we are excited to announce a first proposal for a Wayland driver for Wine. At this point the proposal is in the form of an RFC (Request For Comment), in order to explore how to best move forward with the upstreaming and further development of the driver.
There's Finally An Experimental Driver For Native Wayland Support Within Wine
Alexandros Frantzis has announced the creation of a Wayland driver for Wine. This driver allows Windows GDI/OpenGL applications to run on Wayland compositors without any use of X11/XWayland.
The code hasn't yet been merged into Wine and given the code freeze is too late to appear for next month's Wine 6.0 release, but the experimental branch is available today for those interested.
Expanded availability: contributor discount for Lenovo ThinkPad laptops with Fedora Workstation!
Earlier this year, we announced the initial availability of discounted Lenovo ThinkPad laptops with Fedora Workstation. This discount was available to US and Canada for all Fedora contributors with “CLA +1“. Today, I’m excited to announce that Lenovo has expanded the discount to much of Europe! To get this discount, log in to the country-appropriate portal with your @fedoraproject.org email address.
today's howtos
Remap Keyboard And Mouse Buttons On Linux With The New Key Mapper GUI (Supports X11 And Wayland)
Key Mapper is a new GUI tool to remap your keyboard and mouse buttons on Linux desktops (it supports both X11 and Wayland). The application supports per-device presets, and it allows using timed macros with the ability to repeat keys, wait between keys, hold a modifier while using a key, and more. Besides keyboards and mice, Key Mapper also comes with basic support for gamepads. Other features include support for stopping any mappings and using system defaults for a device (using the Apply Defaults button), and support for automatically loading presets on login for plugged in devices. Also, Key Mapper uses evdev to read keycodes and display them inside the application, so the user doesn't have to do this manually.
Android Leftovers
