How to View Images from the Linux Terminal
Linux has many GUI applications for viewing images.
But I have never tried any CLI applications to see it.
Fortunately while working with the ImageMagick tool I got a command to view an image from the terminal.
The command name is “display”, which is part of the ImageMagick tool.
This is a great tool that allows NIX users to view images from the terminal.
Also, I got another great tool called FIM for this purpose.
We will show you how to install and use it to view images from the Linux terminal.
These commands use the system’s framebuffer to display images directly from the command line.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 602 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Expanded availability: contributor discount for Lenovo ThinkPad laptops with Fedora Workstation!
Earlier this year, we announced the initial availability of discounted Lenovo ThinkPad laptops with Fedora Workstation. This discount was available to US and Canada for all Fedora contributors with “CLA +1“. Today, I’m excited to announce that Lenovo has expanded the discount to much of Europe! To get this discount, log in to the country-appropriate portal with your @fedoraproject.org email address.
today's howtos
Remap Keyboard And Mouse Buttons On Linux With The New Key Mapper GUI (Supports X11 And Wayland)
Key Mapper is a new GUI tool to remap your keyboard and mouse buttons on Linux desktops (it supports both X11 and Wayland). The application supports per-device presets, and it allows using timed macros with the ability to repeat keys, wait between keys, hold a modifier while using a key, and more. Besides keyboards and mice, Key Mapper also comes with basic support for gamepads. Other features include support for stopping any mappings and using system defaults for a device (using the Apply Defaults button), and support for automatically loading presets on login for plugged in devices. Also, Key Mapper uses evdev to read keycodes and display them inside the application, so the user doesn't have to do this manually.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 26 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
2 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 17 min ago
3 hours 25 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
6 hours 56 min ago
7 hours 17 min ago