Linux has many GUI applications for viewing images.

But I have never tried any CLI applications to see it.

Fortunately while working with the ImageMagick tool I got a command to view an image from the terminal.

The command name is “display”, which is part of the ImageMagick tool.

This is a great tool that allows NIX users to view images from the terminal.

Also, I got another great tool called FIM for this purpose.

We will show you how to install and use it to view images from the Linux terminal.

These commands use the system’s framebuffer to display images directly from the command line.