We like to move it, move it!
Get Linux on your laptop! There’s no doubt many of you already have, but just as with running Linux on a desktop there’s more than one way of getting things done for your laptop. Truth be told, laptops of old were more akin to butchered desktops and so things – software wise at least – transferred more easily for Linux users.
Over the years hardware designers have steadily optimised mobile hardware, to the point where getting Linux on mobile devices has become increasingly difficult. Some of that is deliberate lockdown (the bad sort, of course) of hardware, but also modern power-efficiency tricks can trip up operating systems designed for desktop use. Elsewhere, obscure, almost bespoke peripherals can leave missing modules that are hard to track down.
Linux Mint 20.1 Beta Cinnamon
Today we are looking at LinuxMint 20.1 Beta, the Cinnamon Edtion It comes with Linux Kernel 5.8 (upgradeable to 5.8), Cinnamon 4.8, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!
Linux Mint 20.1 Beta Cinnamon Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Linux Mint 20.1 Beta Cinnamon Edition.
Lf File Manager Will Always Be My Favourite - YouTube
I've tried out a bunch of termina file managers but there's one that I keep coming back to and that's lf, honestly at this stage I don't think I'll ever find a compelling enough reason to fully switch to another terminal file manager.
Godot Engine - Godot Showcase - Little Red Dog Games talk about their experience
We're Little Red Dog Games! We're a commercial developer that has been developing deep strategy games with despotic roosters and snarky surveyor probes for almost a decade now.
We'd love to show off Rogue State Revolution, which will be debuting for Windows and Linux in late February 2021. As President of the People's Republic of Basenji, you must appoint ministers and make sure they stay loyal. Build roads, factories, nuclear power plants and more, if you can afford it. Anything can happen: meteor strike, a pandemic, a cane-toad infestation, a robot apocalypse... if you can imagine it, there's a good chance that it's hiding somewhere in this game, waiting to be discovered. Your role is to care for your society, but a growing rebellion threatens to remove you from power. The game has lots of FMV, beautiful 3D visuals and represents a huge creative effort over the past two years. You can check it out on Steam.
Get some cheap games in the Humble Québec Indies Bundle, and a big Paradox sale | GamingOnLinux
Ready for more games to add to your collection? The Humble Québec Indies Bundle is now live, as is the Paradox Holiday Sale over on Humble Store.
Inexpensive highly available LXD cluster: Introduction
It’s been a couple of years since I last posted here, instead I’ve mostly been focusing on LXD specific content which I’ve been publishing on our discussion forum rather than on my personal blog.
But this is going to be a bit of a journey and is about my personal infrastructure so this feels like a better home for it!
[...]
LXD has a very solid clustering feature now which requires a minimum of 3 servers and will provide a highly available database and API layer. This can be combined with distributed storage through Ceph and distributed networking through OVN.
But to benefit from this, you need 3 servers and you need fast networking between those 3 servers. Looking around for options in the sub-500CAD price range didn’t turn up anything particularly suitable so I started considering alternatives.
Open the door.
Wait until you see what I will bring you. If that was a server using 300MB of my 128GB? Do you see my point? Ubuntu tries to keep their server edition to them self . I am fixing to screw that all up. They have not liked me since day #1, why stop now? I watched it rip out every one of those packages, including mine. Only because I told it to do so. The end resolve is much better then they could even think about.
That is the GUI (Graphical User Interface) based Tmosb starting to come online. Does that say removing? The end resolve is a lower over head & higher performance rig. I wont get into the things I have fixed for them. That actually purges it from you system, “Like it never existed”. You will see.
Conservancy Files “Long Comments” for Its Three DMCA Exemptions
Software Freedom Conservancy filed its long-form comments yesterday in support of three DMCA exemption requests in the Library of Congress' Copyright Office Triennial Rulemaking process. The Digital Millenium Copyright Act (DMCA) provides this process to grant temporary exemptions to allow circumvention of technological protection measures (i.e., DRM) that restrict access to copyrighted material.
The three exemptions, which Conservancy has shepherded through the 2021 process since September 2020, seek essential rights for those who wish to exercise their software freedom. There were many great exemption requests filed this round by many different organizations.
[...]
Conservancy plans various blog posts this month that explain the DMCA exemption process, where we are currently in that process this year, and gives detailed non-legal explanations of our Long Comments.
Conservancy's annual fundraiser is currently underway with a generous match donations from individuals who care deeply about software freedom and Conservancy's work. You can support our efforts on these DMCA exemptions and our other work by becoming a Supporter now.
Please note: while the Long Comment templates were indeed provided by the Copyright Office in Microsoft Word format and say so at the top of each document, we and our attorneys imported them into LibreOffice for preparation and filing.
Programming Leftovers
Linux Foundation Outsourcing to Microsoft/Proprietary Traps and More Proprietary Software
Security and FUD
PinePhone keyboard and wireless charging add-ons are on the way
One of the nifty things about the PinePhone is that there are a series of pogo pins hidden behind the back cover that make it possible to add new hardware to the phone. Individual hardware hackers have used those pins to add things like a thermal camera or a fingerprint reader. But, as revealed earlier this year, PinePhone maker Pine64 is also working on a series of official add-ons. Now Pine64 says two of those accessories are on the way. A PinePhone wireless charging case is now under production and should be available for purchase by early February, 2021. And Pine64 has partnered with a keyboard vendor to produce an official PinePhone keyboard.
