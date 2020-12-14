Security Leftovers SolarWinds Hack Could Affect 18K Customers [Ed: Proprietary software and security are not compatible] The still-unfolding breach at network management software firm SolarWinds may have resulted in malicious code being pushed to nearly 18,000 customers, the company said in a legal filing on Monday. Meanwhile, Microsoft should soon have some idea which and how many SolarWinds customers were affected, as it recently took possession of a key domain name used by the intruders to control infected systems. [...] The initial breach disclosure from SolarWinds came five days after cybersecurity incident response firm FireEye announced it had suffered an intrusion that resulted in the theft of some 300 proprietary software tools the company provides to clients to help secure their IT operations. On Dec. 13, FireEye published a detailed writeup on the malware infrastructure used in the SolarWinds compromise, presenting evidence that the Orion software was first compromised back in March 2020. FireEye didn’t explicitly say its own intrusion was the result of the SolarWinds hack, but the company confirmed as much to KrebsOnSecurity earlier today. Also on Dec. 13, news broke that the SolarWinds hack resulted in attackers reading the email communications at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments.

Open Source Security Podcast/Josh Bressers: Episode 241 – Door 16: 16 bits of change Josh and Kurt talk about the switch from 16 to 32 to 64 bit and even the changes from Intel to ARM

Kushal Das: How to get a TLS certificate for a domain in your local network? How to get a TLS certificate for a domain inside of my local network? This was a question for me for a long time. I thought of creating a real subdomain, getting the certificate, and copying over the files locally, and then enforcing local domain names via the DNS or /etc/hosts. But, during the TLS training from Scott Helme, I learned about getting certificates via DNS challenge using acme.sh.

today's howtos RHCE Ansible Series #12: Ansible Troubleshooting This is the twelfth and the last chapter of the RHCE Ansible EX294 exam preparation series. You'll learn about troubleshooting Ansible in this article.

CPU Temperature in Ubuntu Linux – Linux Hint The temperature of the CPU/GPU depends upon the applications or programs that run in its system. If your device's compatibility is not high, then your system may face an overheating issue. This system overheating issue occurs when the system's temperature exceeds a specific limit. System overheating creates a performance-related problem while working on the laptop/computer. Hence, CPU temperature monitoring can help you overcome the overheating issue by closing unnecessary system applications. This article covers the complete information on how to check CPU temperature in Ubuntu Linux. [...] In this article, we have collected complete details on how to check CPU temperature in Ubuntu Linux by multiple procedures. As we have explained, system overheating can cause various issues in the performance of your system, so it is essential to monitor the system's temperature.

Delete or Drop a User in MySQL – Linux Hint MySQL is a well-known database that can be used with ease and no hassle and is used in a lot of big firms. Data integrity and Data administrators mean a lot to such huge companies. But when it comes to data integrity and taking care of the users, their privileges, and the creation and deletion of them, the database administrator takes responsibility for such tasks. So, in this article, we are going to learn about different methods to delete or drop a user in MySQL.

MySQL Inner Join – Linux Hint MySQL is a well-known database derived from standard SQL. It is one of the most popular databases out there. MySQL allows you to perform CRUD operations and all other major commands needed when managing a database. When you need data from different tables based on specific conditions, MySQL provides joins to handle these types of tasks. This article covers the MySQL inner join in detail. What is an inner join? An inner join is the same as a simple join. An inner join returns common records or rows from the provided condition(s) and tables. We can use any of these clauses and we will still have the same results. Let us look at some examples to show you how to correctly use inner joins in MySQL. [...] In this article, we tried a couple of different examples of using the inner join to provide a more complete understanding of the concept. You also learned how to use the USING and WHERE clauses with the inner join, as well as how to obtain the required results in MySQL.

How to Install Docker on Oracle Linux 8? – Linux Hint Docker is a series of frameworks that are using OS-level virtualization to provide applications in bundles called containers as service items. Containers are isolated from each other, and their programs, folders, and configuration files are packaged. They can communicate with each other via well-defined platforms. So, in this article, we will discuss how to install and configure Docker on your Oracle Linux 8 system. [...] We have discussed and learned about very simple and efficient methods of installing Docker on Oracle Linux 8. In this article, we have educated ourselves about the basic installation and use of Docker.

How to Find Open Ports on Ubuntu? – Linux Hint To troubleshoot a network and maintain the security of the server, a network administrator or a security professional must be aware of the tools used to find open ports on the server. Linux provides different utilities and command line options to list open ports on the server. In this tutorial, we are going to see how we can list all the open ports using different commands in the Ubuntu terminal.

How to Check CPU Utilization in Linux – Linux Hint The performance of the CPU is one of the major determinants of the performance of a system. To ensure the most out of the limited processing power, it's necessary to monitor how this resource is used. Monitoring the CPU performance can help debugging processes, managing system resources, taking system decisions, and evaluating systems in real-time. In this guide, check out how to check CPU utilization in Linux. [...] Modern operating systems are optimized to use the CPU as efficiently as possible. Even other apps out there are quite optimized. However, users may not be. In my case, for example, I play games while there are hundreds of browser tabs open and multiple background tasks running. While all the software is optimized, my way of usage will cause a higher CPU load. If multiple users are logged in, then the CPU usage will automatically be high. However, the system admin may want to keep an eye on it to ensure that someone isn't hogging all of it, causing overall poor system performance and experience. If a certain process/app is causing too much CPU usage, it may either be malfunctioning, bugged or that's the nature of it.

How to Convert Videos using FFMPEG in Ubuntu – Linux Hint In the modern world, with YouTube and other social media apps as the mainstream way to view digital media, uploading videos has become a common practice. It has become so common, in fact, that creating and editing audio and video files have become the new normal in the span of only a few decades. There are obviously expensive tools out there that one can buy to fulfill one’s needs, but what if we could do this for free? What if a few lines of code could do almost any video-related task that you require? Ffmpeg is a free and open-source video conversion, extraction, and editing tool that provides an answer to this question! What can ffmpeg not do? Almost nothing. The tasks that can be performed with the aid of ffmpeg include audio file conversion, video file conversion, photo conversion, image file extraction from video files, generating videos from image files, extracting audio from video, cropping videos and photos, trimming videos, re-sizing videos, boosting volume, and creating screen recordings.

How to Install YAML and Use in PHP – Linux Hint YAML is a human-readable data-serialization mark-up language. It is better than another mark-up language, XML to store the data because YAML content is easy to read and write. YAML syntax rules are used to create a YAML file that is a text file with the extension “.yml“. Many built-in functions exist in PHP for the YAML package. How YAML can be installed and used in PHP have shown in this tutorial.

How To Install Anaconda on Linux Mint 20 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Anaconda on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Anaconda is a popular Python/R data science and machine learning platform, used for large-scale data processing, predictive analytics, and scientific computing. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Anaconda python on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

How to Install Oracle Linux 8 in Virtual Box – Linux Hint Oracle Linux 8 is a free and open-source operating system specially created for developers to work on different tools and technologies. If you find it difficult to install the Linux Oracle 8 Server on your system, then you are in the right place. Follow the steps included in this tutorial to successfully install Oracle Linux 8 on your system. Note: Make sure that you have a virtual box already installed on your Windows system before beginning the installation of Oracle Linux 8. [...] This article taught you how to download the .iso file, how to create a virtual machine for the .iso file, and how to install Oracle Linux 8 using the .iso file. This is indeed a very easy-to-do task with the help of this tutorial!

LXC Network Configuration – Linux Hint When you start a Linux Container, you may want to use network functions. The question becomes: “Are you trying to network with the host, the wide internet, another container, or maybe all local containers?” Good thing that there are solutions for them all!