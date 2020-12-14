Games: Transport Fever 2, OpenRA, Tropico 6 and More
Transport Fever 2 adds Vulkan API support in the latest Beta | GamingOnLinux
Want to test out another Linux game that uses the Vulkan API? Prepare to lose a lot of your free time with Transport Fever 2 as they've just enabled it.
Urban Games and Good Shepherd Entertainment have been working to try and improve the overall performance of the game, on top of adding in macOS support too. The latest Beta is now available which adds in: Vulkan support with a switch available in the UI for OpenGL and Vulkan, there's a new cable-stayed bridge type, a library fix for Linux and more.
Unity rolls out the Unity 2020.2 TECH release available now | GamingOnLinux [Ed: There's a Microsoft Mono elephant in the room however]
Unity 2020.2 is the latest 'TECH' release with all the latest features, that eventually make their way into a more stable LTS release. Following their newer release cycle of two TECH releases per year and then the next LTS upgrade for everyone. There will be a new 2020 LTS release early next year.
Command & Conquer game engine OpenRA has a new test release, working towards Tiberian Sun | GamingOnLinux
Play classics like Command & Conquer, Dune 2000 and Red Alert in a fantastic open source game engine with OpenRA.
Now available with a new testing release to pull in all the latest work, with lots of work current being done to finally allow the later Tiberian Sun to be supported by OpenRA which is incredibly exciting but it's not quite there yet. Due to all the work going into that, this new test release is short on new features.
Grab a FREE copy of Prison Architect in the GOG Winter Sale | GamingOnLinux
The DRM-free store GOG.com are now doing their own Winter Sale and for 72 hours you can grab a FREE copy of Prison Architect direct from their store.
Nothing is 100% free though, as clicking the button on the GOG.com home page to claim it adds you to their newsletter. They're at least up front about it though on the banner. Free game for discount emails? Sure, I'll take it.
Don't Starve Together adds a whole new farming and crop system | GamingOnLinux
Don't Starve Together from Klei Entertainment has a huge new update out now, completely overhauling the way survivors deal with farming and crops.
Continuing to be one of the best and most unique survival games around, Don't Starve Together can be a huge amount of fun played with friends. It's as beautiful with the almost Tim Burton like gothic style as it is brutal to play through but now at least you might not actually starve with a new crop system.
Tropico 6 gets a new developer and a new DLC out now with Caribbean Skies | GamingOnLinux
Caribbean Skies is the name of the latest DLC for the satirical city-builder Tropico 6, and not just that there's a new developer taking over development.
This is the biggest expansion yet and shows that Kalypso as a publisher is committed to continuing updating the game. There's also a fresh free update out for everyone which includes two new sandbox maps, a 'Tropico Papers' edict that super rich citizens no longer pay rent but instead send you 15% each month to your swiss bank account, a new emergency job ability to get stuff done quickly and some bug fixes. Realmforge Studios (Dungeons III, Spacebase Startopia) have also now taken over development, with this being their first Tropico 6 release.
Glitchangels is a fantastic glitchy retro-arcade shooter out now | GamingOnLinux
Love twin-stick shooters? Need a fresh modern take on retro classics with plenty of upgrades? Glitchangels is pretty much all you need and it's fantastic. Note: key from the publisher.
Developed by Pumpkin Games with a little publishing help from Puppygames, this is true fast-paced twin-stick arcade shooting at it's finest. However, it's not as basic as that. Glitchangels is all about the upgrades and there's a lot of them to go through as you blast through level after level of enemy hordes. It's pretty clever in what it does with the minimalist style too, including the fancy glitch effects.
Linux Mint 20.1 "Ulyssa" Beta is now Available for Download
The Linux Mint 20.1 "Ulyssa" Beta images are now available for download. The official announcement coming soon. The mirrors are already reflecting the BETA .iso images.
Stars and Stripes: Facebook and Linux
Facebook, Inc. is an American social media conglomerate corporation based in California. It was founded by Mark Zuckerberg in 2004. Besides its social networking platform, it has purchased Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus VR, and others. The company has a market capitalization of over $788 billion, one of the largest technology companies in the US. Not everything is rosy. While its growth has been phenomenal, the company has been continually mired with controversy in recent years such as the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal, become embroiled in politics, and various security issues. How does Facebook embrace Linux and the open source movement? For many years, Facebook has relied on Linux and open source software. For example, the company runs one of the fastest supercomputers in the world, ranked 91st. It’s a self-made computer sporting a mind boggling 60,512 cores and 63,488GB of RAM. And yes, it runs Linux — Ubuntu to be precise. Facebook recently joined The Linux Foundation membership at the Platinum level, the highest level. This means it takes a leading role in helping to steer the future of the software platform. But even before its elevated membership, it was the lead contributor of many Linux Foundation-hosted projects, such as GraphQL, Presto, GraphQL, Osquery and ONNX.
How to Choose a Linux Distro for Gaming?
The Gaming scene on Linux has drastically improved over the past few years. The sole reason for this is the heavy time invested by Game developers and hardware manufacturers to support the operating system. Configuring your Linux desktop to experience AAA titles was an arduous task until Ubuntu 20.04, which was followed by distros like Pop!_OS and Linux Mint based on the same came out this year. In fact, some might argue that playing games on Linux today is much easier than playing on Windows. But, no matter how many features an operating system ships with, there’s always the elephant in the room, which, in this case, is: you can play tons of games on Linux and this number is greater than the number of games that don’t run on Linux.
