Linux Mint 20.1 "Ulyssa" Beta is now Available for Download The Linux Mint 20.1 "Ulyssa" Beta images are now available for download. The official announcement coming soon. The mirrors are already reflecting the BETA .iso images.

Stars and Stripes: Facebook and Linux Facebook, Inc. is an American social media conglomerate corporation based in California. It was founded by Mark Zuckerberg in 2004. Besides its social networking platform, it has purchased Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus VR, and others. The company has a market capitalization of over $788 billion, one of the largest technology companies in the US. Not everything is rosy. While its growth has been phenomenal, the company has been continually mired with controversy in recent years such as the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal, become embroiled in politics, and various security issues. How does Facebook embrace Linux and the open source movement? For many years, Facebook has relied on Linux and open source software. For example, the company runs one of the fastest supercomputers in the world, ranked 91st. It’s a self-made computer sporting a mind boggling 60,512 cores and 63,488GB of RAM. And yes, it runs Linux — Ubuntu to be precise. Facebook recently joined The Linux Foundation membership at the Platinum level, the highest level. This means it takes a leading role in helping to steer the future of the software platform. But even before its elevated membership, it was the lead contributor of many Linux Foundation-hosted projects, such as GraphQL, Presto, GraphQL, Osquery and ONNX.