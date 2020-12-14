today's howtos
-
How To Install Netbeans on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Netbeans on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, The NetBeans is an open-source integrated development environment that provides a powerful application frame platform that allows programmers to create Java-based net applications, mobile software, and desktop software.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Netbeans on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
How to use Kubernetes resource quotas | Opensource.com
"Control" is the word that comes to mind when someone mentions they need to manage Kubernetes compute resources, especially CPU and memory. These conversations generally happen after the Kubernetes platform has been deployed for a while and developers are using the cluster extensively. And most of the time, the topic comes up after a problem happens.
Resource issues are common when the Kubernetes implementation is deployed without consideration for the cluster's future growth. Issues may also be related to the team's experience level that deploys and manages the Kubernetes cluster.
Without controls, one rogue application or developer can disrupt business. This inadvertently happens when several developers share a cluster with a fixed number of nodes. These resource constraints can start disagreements, finger-pointing, and "land-grabbing" of available resources among developers. It's a very bad situation for cluster administrators and developers alike.
-
How To Install Gitea on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gitea on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Gitea is a free, open-source, and self-hosted version control system alternative to GitHub and GitLab. Gitea comes with a rich set of features including time tracking, repository branching, issues tracking, file locking, merging, and much more. Gitea can be installed on all popular operating systems like Windows, macOS, Linux, and ARM.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Gitea on a Debian 10 (Buster).
-
3 Simple Ways to Install Skype on Ubuntu
Skype is one of the popular communication application owned by Microsoft. It is available for Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and other mobile devices. You can use it for chatting, audio and video call also sharing files and your screen. By using credit you can send text messages (SMS) or make phone calls direct to mobile and landline numbers. Skype can be installed on smart devices or can be accessed from a web browser too.
-
How to Change Date, Time, and Time Zone in Linux Mint 20
A time zone is identified based on the geographic region with the same standard time and date. Typically, the date, time, and time zone are set during the installation of an operational system. Users need to change the time zone for performing a few tasks in Linux platforms. Some jobs in Linux use time zone like cron jobs use it for execution or in logs timestamps. In this tutorial, we will go through different ways of changing the date, time, and time zone in Linux Mint 20 and Ubuntu 20.04.
To have the correct date and time in any operating system is very important since many operations depend on the date and time feature. To set a date, time in Linux Mint, open up the terminal either using the Ctrl+Shift+T shortcut or access it via ApplicationsTerminal.
-
How To Install Firefox on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Firefox on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Firefox is the default web browser in a number of Linux distributions. Firefox comes preinstalled in Linux Mint unless you are using Linux mint minimal version. Some of the outstanding features in this release are the new Firefox Privacy Protection Report and a secure password generation with Lockwise.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Firefox web browser on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
How to Find Duplicate Files on Linux - buildVirtual
As a system administrator, you are likely monitoring the disk space on your Linux system all the time, to ensure you can keep on top of any disk capacity issues. Duplicate files on Linux can be a contributor to any free disk space issues you may experience. Duplicate files is one of the first things to address if you are looking to free up space on a Linux system.
This article looks at some of the ways you can find duplicate files on Linux, by exploring some of the duplicate file tools available on Linux with examples of how to use them.
-
How to Install Panorama Stitcher Hugin 2020 in Ubuntu 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook
Hugin, free open source panorama photo stitching and HDR merging program, finally released version 2020.0.0.
-
How to Use DB Browser for SQLite on Linux
DB Browser for SQLite lets you view and edit SQLite databases on Linux. You can design, create, and edit these database files, and peek inside the inner workings of other applications. Here’s how to use this SQLite GUI.
-
How to encrypt a single Linux filesystem | Enable Sysadmin
Sure, you can manually encrypt a filesystem. But, you can also automate it with Ansible.
-
How to install ifconfig on kali Linux to check IP address - Linux Shout
As Kali Linux is a popular distro for penetration and security testing, thus if you are in the learning phase then many times you would need to find out your own system IP address.
-
Add, Delete And Grant Sudo Privileges To Users In Arch Linux - OSTechNix
In this brief guide, we will see how to add, delete and grant sudo privileges to users in Arch Linux and its variants.
-
Show a side-by-side git diff on any commit in tig using Meld – Kparal's Fedora Blog
Side-by-side diffs are more readable to me than in-line diffs. Long time ago, I started using Meld to display them when working with git. But I always needed to manually specify branch or commit names. This week I finally spent some time and found a way to invoke Meld directly from tig, so that I can see the diff side-by-side while browsing a commit history in tig (for example, when I want to review a proposed branch containing 10 new commits, and I want to inspect each of them individually). Here’s a short howto.
-
Create a Kubernetes Operator in Golang to automatically manage a simple, stateful application - Red Hat Developer
A Kubernetes Operator acts as an automated site reliability engineer for its application, encoding the skills of an expert administrator in software. For example, an Operator can manage a cluster of database servers and configure and manage its application. It can also install a database cluster of a declared software version and a designated number of members.
The Operator continues to monitor its application while it runs, and can automatically back up data, recover from failures, and upgrade the application over time. Cluster users employ kubectl and other standard tools to work with Operators and their applications, thereby extending Kubernetes services.
Operators make use of custom resources (CRs) to manage applications and their components. They follow Kubernetes principles, notably the controllers (control loop).
In this article, we demonstrate how to deploy a stateful application using a Kubernetes Operator. In this case, the Operator uses the operator-sdk project to deploy WordPress on SQL using a custom resource. If you need to do this without an Operator, follow the link in the conclusion.
-
Linux Mint 20.1 "Ulyssa" Beta is now Available for Download
The Linux Mint 20.1 "Ulyssa" Beta images are now available for download. The official announcement coming soon. The mirrors are already reflecting the BETA .iso images.
Stars and Stripes: Facebook and Linux
Facebook, Inc. is an American social media conglomerate corporation based in California. It was founded by Mark Zuckerberg in 2004. Besides its social networking platform, it has purchased Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus VR, and others. The company has a market capitalization of over $788 billion, one of the largest technology companies in the US. Not everything is rosy. While its growth has been phenomenal, the company has been continually mired with controversy in recent years such as the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal, become embroiled in politics, and various security issues. How does Facebook embrace Linux and the open source movement? For many years, Facebook has relied on Linux and open source software. For example, the company runs one of the fastest supercomputers in the world, ranked 91st. It’s a self-made computer sporting a mind boggling 60,512 cores and 63,488GB of RAM. And yes, it runs Linux — Ubuntu to be precise. Facebook recently joined The Linux Foundation membership at the Platinum level, the highest level. This means it takes a leading role in helping to steer the future of the software platform. But even before its elevated membership, it was the lead contributor of many Linux Foundation-hosted projects, such as GraphQL, Presto, GraphQL, Osquery and ONNX.
How to Choose a Linux Distro for Gaming?
The Gaming scene on Linux has drastically improved over the past few years. The sole reason for this is the heavy time invested by Game developers and hardware manufacturers to support the operating system. Configuring your Linux desktop to experience AAA titles was an arduous task until Ubuntu 20.04, which was followed by distros like Pop!_OS and Linux Mint based on the same came out this year. In fact, some might argue that playing games on Linux today is much easier than playing on Windows. But, no matter how many features an operating system ships with, there’s always the elephant in the room, which, in this case, is: you can play tons of games on Linux and this number is greater than the number of games that don’t run on Linux.
Android Leftovers
