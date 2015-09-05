Plasma Mobile picks up performance, theme, and app improvements
Plasma Mobile is one of the prettiest user interfaces available for Linux phones, but when I’ve tested it in the past it hasn’t exactly been super speedy.
So it’s good to know that the developers behind Plasma Mobile are working on making the software faster while also reducing memory usage, at least when it comes to some applications.
There’s a new “Breeze Style” theme for Plasma Mobile applications that allows the file manager to start 25-percent faster, and which allows the Kirigami Gallery application to cut RAM usage by about a third. While that alone probably isn’t enough to make Plasma Mobile fast on a low-spec device like the PinePhone, I’d settle for faster.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 579 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GTK 4.0
2020 has been a very long year. What better way to end it than with a major release! Today, we released GTK 4.0. GTK 4.0 is the result of a lot of hard work by a small team of dedicated developers. We will have a separate post to go over the statistics, but the short summary is that since the 3.89.1 release in November 2016, we’ve added over 18000 commits and made more than 20 development releases. Congratulations and a big thank you to everybody who has participated in this effort, and in particular to Benjamin, Emmanuele, Timm, Carlos, Jonas and Christian! Also: GTK 4.0 Toolkit Officially Released GTK 4.0
Stable Kernels: 5.9.15 and 5.4.84
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.15 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.84
Alpha Releases of openSUSE Leap 15.3 are Available for Testing
Alpha images of openSUSE’s next stable fixed release openSUSE Leap 15.3 are now available for testing at software.opensuse.org/distributions/testing. Release Manager Luboš Kocman announced the availability of the Alpha images yesterday in an email to developers on the openSUSE Factory mailing list. “I’d like to inform you that you can already find openSUSE Leap 15.3 testing images on software.opensuse.org,” Kocman wrote. “You may notice that Installation images for all arches can be now found in the Installation tabs, and the tab Ports no longer exist. This new structure corresponds with the way how we build images in 15.3.” openSUSE Leap 15.3 is based on the Jump concept that was developed over the past several months, which makes it and SUSE Linux Enterprise compatible. openSUSE Leap aligns with SLE and its Service Packs (SP), which keeps the system updated, stable and patched. Upon General Availability of this release, there will be a whole new level of harmony between Leap 15.3 and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3. Also: OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 Alpha Released
Plasma secrets: SSH connectivity in Dolphin
I hope you find this topic delectable. FISH connectivity in Dolphin is an often overlooked yet highly useful feature, which allows you to network with other Linux systems in a GUI-friendly way, without having to worry about command line usage and whatnot. It's also good for manual data backups - not that you shouldn't have a fully automated, unattended setup. The really nice thing is that you can have multiple bookmarks for the same host (various locations), you can add multiple hosts to the Places, each with its own distinct icon and wording, and you can always open a shell, right there, if you need to. Dolphin, powerful and elegant. And thus endeth this article. O' fishy fish, I loved it so, like a brother.
Plasma Mobile is finishing 2020 strong with new updates
Plasma Mobile is finishing 2020 strong with new updates