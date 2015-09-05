2020 has been a very long year. What better way to end it than with a major release! Today, we released GTK 4.0. GTK 4.0 is the result of a lot of hard work by a small team of dedicated developers. We will have a separate post to go over the statistics, but the short summary is that since the 3.89.1 release in November 2016, we’ve added over 18000 commits and made more than 20 development releases. Congratulations and a big thank you to everybody who has participated in this effort, and in particular to Benjamin, Emmanuele, Timm, Carlos, Jonas and Christian! Also: GTK 4.0 Toolkit Officially Released GTK 4.0

Alpha Releases of openSUSE Leap 15.3 are Available for Testing Alpha images of openSUSE's next stable fixed release openSUSE Leap 15.3 are now available for testing at software.opensuse.org/distributions/testing. Release Manager Luboš Kocman announced the availability of the Alpha images yesterday in an email to developers on the openSUSE Factory mailing list. "I'd like to inform you that you can already find openSUSE Leap 15.3 testing images on software.opensuse.org," Kocman wrote. "You may notice that Installation images for all arches can be now found in the Installation tabs, and the tab Ports no longer exist. This new structure corresponds with the way how we build images in 15.3." openSUSE Leap 15.3 is based on the Jump concept that was developed over the past several months, which makes it and SUSE Linux Enterprise compatible. openSUSE Leap aligns with SLE and its Service Packs (SP), which keeps the system updated, stable and patched. Upon General Availability of this release, there will be a whole new level of harmony between Leap 15.3 and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3.