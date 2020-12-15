Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 16th of December 2020 09:57:11 PM

The Atari VCS is a modern take on a classic game console. With a design inspired by the 1980s-era Atari 2600, the new version is designed to play games designed for the original as well as newer titles. And it can do a lot more.

Under the hood, the Atari VCS is basically a Linux computer with a TV-friendly user interface and support for media streaming apps like YouTube and Plex as well as support for games.

It’s been in development in one form or another since 2017, and after a name change, some spec changes, and a bunch of delays and setbacks, the Atari VCS is finally shipping to backers of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

Early reviews suggest that while the hardware is pretty much what was expected, the software for this PC/console/nostalgia play could use some work.