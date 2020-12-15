Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Pop!_OS 20.10, Garuda Linux, Death of CentOS and "Born To Run Fedora"
-
Pop!_OS 20.10 overview | Streamline your Workflow. - YouTube
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Pop!_OS 20.10 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
Garuda Linux Review: You'll be Blown Away by its Looks [New Distro based on Arch] - YouTube
Garuda Linux is fairly new to the Linux world and is aiming to provide the greatest performance, offering all the modern and attractive features.
-
The Death of CentOS and Cyberpunk 2077 on Linux day one - Linux News
This time, we have the death of CentOS as we know it, a crazy effort to port Linux to Apple Silicon, Cyberpunk working on Linux day one, sorta, and the unfortunate death of a Linux hardware seller.
-
Born To Run Fedora | LINUX Unplugged 384
It's light as a feather, fast as hell, and everything is upstream. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon ships with Fedora, and this week we put it to the test.
-
Atari VCS game console is now shipping (It’s real and it… needs software updates)
The Atari VCS is a modern take on a classic game console. With a design inspired by the 1980s-era Atari 2600, the new version is designed to play games designed for the original as well as newer titles. And it can do a lot more. Under the hood, the Atari VCS is basically a Linux computer with a TV-friendly user interface and support for media streaming apps like YouTube and Plex as well as support for games. It’s been in development in one form or another since 2017, and after a name change, some spec changes, and a bunch of delays and setbacks, the Atari VCS is finally shipping to backers of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. Early reviews suggest that while the hardware is pretty much what was expected, the software for this PC/console/nostalgia play could use some work.
Get No-Fuss File-Level Crypto With Fscrypt
Not long ago, I made the case that for most users file-level encryption is adequately secure and much higher-performing than full-disk encryption. I received a lot less pushback than anticipated for expressing this heterodox view — by which I mean I actually got none. Quite to the contrary, some readers sent messages and comments expressing curiosity and eagerness to try file-level encryption. This came as a surprise. I wasn’t sure how many people would want to put file-level encryption into practice, and I imagined those who did would take the less arduous route of installing a distribution like Linux Mint that offers this as a checkbox in a menu. [...] Fscrypt is a tool that presents a simple command line interface for configuring the encryption built into the extension 4 (more commonly “ext4”) filesystem. It is not an encryption algorithm in its own right, but an intermediary between the user and ext4’s native encryption. The intent behind fscrypt is to decipher the otherwise arcane incantations of ext4 encryption into something comprehensible to intermediate Linux. While simple, fscrypt offers multiple configuration modes. First, it can encrypt any directory, protecting all the files and subdirectories within. This protection obscures both the filenames and data of all its contents when it’s locked Second, and most appealing for those seeking unobtrusive security, is that users can set the decryption to occur automatically upon entering their user password. Instead of getting a second, separate decryption prompt along with the login prompt, the act of logging in itself performs the decryption.
