Firefox 84 arrived on Tuesday with the WebRender feature enabled by default for some Linux systems using X11 and the GNOME desktop environment, as well as the ability to allocate shared memory on Linux systems for improved performance and increased compatibility with Docker. Firefox 84 is also the last version of the popular web browser to support the Adobe Flash Player plugin, which will no longer be supported by Adobe after January 12th, 2021. Therefore, Firefox 85 will be the first release of Mozilla’s web browser to no longer support Adobe Flash Player, which will improve performance and security.

This is the journey of how zink-wip went from 0 fps in RPCS3 to a bit more than that. Quite a bit more, in fact, if you’re using RADV. As all new app tests begin, this one started with firing up the app. Since there’s no homebrew games available (that I could find), I decided to pick something that I owned and was familiar with. Namely a demo of Bioshock.

Mesa 20.3 shipped earlier this month while those waiting for the first point release to upgrade to this quarterly series can now safely make the shift as Mesa 20.3.1 was released today. Mesa 20.3.1 was released today with a wide assortment of fixes throughout this collection of predominantly OpenGL and Vulkan drivers. The RADV Radeon Vulkan driver stands out with having a number of fixes -- there are some Next-Gen Geometry (NGG) fixes as well as for now marking GFX10.3 / RDNA2 as a non-conformant Vulkan implementation since it hasn't officially passed the Vulkan CTS yet. Plus there are other RADV fixes as well as for the ACO compiler back-end.

today's howtos How to Use the nmap Command | Linuxize Nmap is a powerful network scanning tool for security audits and penetration testing. It is one of the essential tools used by network administrators to troubleshooting network connectivity issues and port scanning . Nmap can also detect the Mac address, OS type , service version, and much more. This article explains the basics of how to use the nmap command to perform various network tasks.

How to install Audacity 2.4.2 on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Audacity 2.4.2 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to install Linux Kernel 5.10 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout Recently, Linus Torvalds has released the long term supported version of Linux Kernel i.e 5.10. In this version, the set_fs () mechanism is set to be removed, however, not for all but at least on some CPU architectures will. The current Linux kernel 5.10 supports the ARM Memory Tagging Extensions (MTE). The kernel also supports the start of RISC-V systems with EFI for the first time. AMD’s encryption for virtualization (SEV) now also supports the encryption of processor registers of guest systems.

Autofs instead of fstab - blog'o'less There is an inefficient way to mount external storage (local or remote). An hard to die habit: fstab. Let’s try autofs.

How to install Libreoffice in kali linux using terminal - Linux Shout Kali Linux which is one of the popular distros for hacking and penetration testing doesn’t come with office software out of the box. Thus, we can install LibreOffice on Kali using just one command on the terminal, if you want. LibreOffice is another widely used free and open-source office after Apache OpenOffice. It is one of the best alternatives to the Microsoft office program in the free category. It comes with all modules we need to perform document-related tasks. From word processing to spreadsheets and the development of presentations, all areas are covered.

Moving things around in OpenStack | Adam Young’s Web Log While reviewing the comments on the Ironic spec, for Secure RBAC. I had to ask myself if the “project” construct makes sense for Ironic. I still think it does, but I’ll write this down to see if I can clarify it for me, and maybe for you, too. Baremetal servers change. The whole point of Ironic is to control the change of Baremetal servers from inanimate pieces of metal to “really useful engines.” This needs to happen in a controlled and unsurprising way. Ironic the server does what it is told. If a new piece of metal starts sending out DHCP requests, Ironic is going to PXE boot it. This is the start of this new piece of metals journey of self discovery. At least as far as Ironic is concerned. But really, someone had to rack and wire said piece of metal. Likely the person that did this is not the person that is going to run workloads on it in the end. They might not even work for the same company; they might be a delivery person from Dell or Supermicro. So, once they are done with it, they don’t own it any more.

Getting SweetHome3D To Run on Fedora 33 When I tried running SweetHome3D, I got two different problems depending on which of the scripts I tried. I eventually was able to get ./SweetHome3D-Java3D-1_5_2 to run.