  • Why Vim users will love the Kakoune text editor | Opensource.com

    The Kakoune text editor takes inspiration from Vi. With a minimalistic interface, short keyboard shortcuts, and separate editing and insert modes, it does look and feel a lot like Vi at first. However, the Kakoune editor has its own unique style both in design and function and is better considered its own editor rather than yet another Vim.

  • KDE neon Unstable Qt 6 Package Available

    Today at KDE neon tower we are feeling cute. And sixy. We have an early-prototype-preview-no-stability-guaranteed Qt 6 package.

  • Full Stack Tracing, Part 3

    This is the third and last installment of our series about full stack tracing. If you haven’t read them yet, you’ll probably want to check out the introduction and tool setup portions first. In this blog, we’re going to focus on visualizing and interpreting full stack traces.

    At this point, we’re going to assume that you’ve already captured a trace file for the problem you’re examining as a common trace format (CTF) file, a structured binary file format that LTTng natively generates. What do you do with this file?

  • RcppAnnoy 0.0.18: Tweaks

    A new maintenance release, now at version 0.0.18, of RcppAnnoy is now on CRAN. RcppAnnoy is the Rcpp-based R integration of the nifty Annoy library by Erik Bernhardsson. Annoy is a small and lightweight C++ template header library for very fast approximate nearest neighbours—originally developed to drive the famous Spotify music discovery algorithm.

  • Raku Santa Emoticon [}:]>*
  • Day 16: Writing faster Raku code, Part II – Raku Advent Calendar

    This is the follow-on article about writing an expression parser in Raku. In the previous article, I explained the background looked at some basic performance comparisons relating to data structures for parsing and ways to process them: lists, parse trees, recursive descent and iteration.

    In this article, we’ll have a look at the performance of various ways of processing strings, and then see how it all fits together in the expression parser.

  • Jupyter on Android phones and tablets

    There are several cool options already, like PyDroid3 (among others) allowing you to have a Python interpreter wherever you go. But what if you want more capabilities, like testing Jupyter notebooks or full control over your installed packages (with pip or conda). Or… What if you just want to mess around with Jupyter on your phone/tablet? Well, the answer is that it is very easy to try it out and see if you like it. Here are the steps.

    [...]

    Alternatives? Well you can use some of the Android apps available but they will always be limited. If you want full possibilities I think this is the way to go. Or, just setup your Vim for Python development and enjoy it that way. I found an excellent guide on how to make Vim more like PyCharm when you can’t use it. It is called VimCharm.

  • Tips on Getting Selected for the Outreachy Program

    I got introduced to open-source through a tech community called Google Developers Group Buea. This is where I learnt about the Outreachy program. Successful applicants of the program gave talks about the projects they worked on and how amazing the experience was. They were soo skilled in coding and spoke with a lot of confidence. I saw several other community members grow technically in phenomenal ways during and after the program. Even those who only ended at the contribution phase still had great growth stories to tell. One person said, “Outreachy is a great mental exercise even if you don’t make it to the finish line. The competitive atmosphere pushes you to accomplish things you can’t do under normal circumstances.” It was at this point that I made up my mind to look into the program.

  • Nasah Kuma: Internship Day 1
  • Nasah Kuma: Everybody Struggles

    A week into the internship, I felt like giving up. In an attempt to regain my motivation I reached out to my mentor Philip Chimento, to find out about his experience. Surprisingly, he faced challenges too. My journey as a programmer has often been met with me trying to find out if I was meant to be on this path or if I had to do something else(obviously because I found myself taking so much time to grasp some concepts). Three weeks spent as an Outreachy intern @GNOME has thought me that everyone, experienced or not struggles. Today I will be sharing a challenge I faced.

    Adding context to the discussion that follows, GNOME JavaScript(GJS) is a JavaScript interpreter based on Firefox’s interpreter. My internship project is Improving on the debugging experience of GNOME’s JavaScript Engine. Currently, I am working on adding the backtrace full command to the debugger. This command prints out information about a stack frame together with it’s local variables and their values, helping users to be able assess why a program crash occurred and also coming up with a solution to the crash. When this task was first assigned to me by my mentor, I didn’t know exactly where to start. I read the issue description on gitlab countless times but it was just so confusing. I also went through the link that was added in the description but realized that there was some background knowledge needed which I didn’t have. I didn’t feel comfortable asking my mentor things which in my opinion were expected of me. I spent some time researching on the terms which were used such as “stack frame”, “backtrace full” and “backtrace”. With some understanding of these terms, I could now ask my mentor some questions with regards to this issue. After our conversations and going through the resources he shared with me, I was able to get started on the issue.

More in Tux Machines

Graphics: Mesa 20.3, Zink and NVIDIA CUDA 11.2

  • [Mesa-dev] [ANNOUNCE] mesa 20.3.1
    Hi list,

I'd like to announce mesa 20.3.1, which is now available for download.
We've got lots of good stuff here; iris, panfrost, aco, radeonsi, nir,
softpipe, zink, core gallium, st/mesa, turnip, android, meson, and
plenty of radv fixes.

Cheers,
Dylan
  • Mesa 20.3.1 Released With Several RADV Fixes, Other Driver Updates

    Mesa 20.3 shipped earlier this month while those waiting for the first point release to upgrade to this quarterly series can now safely make the shift as Mesa 20.3.1 was released today. Mesa 20.3.1 was released today with a wide assortment of fixes throughout this collection of predominantly OpenGL and Vulkan drivers. The RADV Radeon Vulkan driver stands out with having a number of fixes -- there are some Next-Gen Geometry (NGG) fixes as well as for now marking GFX10.3 / RDNA2 as a non-conformant Vulkan implementation since it hasn't officially passed the Vulkan CTS yet. Plus there are other RADV fixes as well as for the ACO compiler back-end.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Pointers

    This is the journey of how zink-wip went from 0 fps in RPCS3 to a bit more than that. Quite a bit more, in fact, if you’re using RADV. As all new app tests begin, this one started with firing up the app. Since there’s no homebrew games available (that I could find), I decided to pick something that I owned and was familiar with. Namely a demo of Bioshock.

  • NVIDIA CUDA 11.2 Released For Further Enhancing Its Proprietary Compute Stack - Phoronix

    In addition to the NVIDIA 460 series Linux beta driver being released this week, CUDA 11.2 has also made its debut for Windows and Linux.

Firefox 85 Will Let You Remove All Saved Logins with One Click, Drops Adobe Flash Support

Firefox 84 arrived on Tuesday with the WebRender feature enabled by default for some Linux systems using X11 and the GNOME desktop environment, as well as the ability to allocate shared memory on Linux systems for improved performance and increased compatibility with Docker. Firefox 84 is also the last version of the popular web browser to support the Adobe Flash Player plugin, which will no longer be supported by Adobe after January 12th, 2021. Therefore, Firefox 85 will be the first release of Mozilla’s web browser to no longer support Adobe Flash Player, which will improve performance and security. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Use the nmap Command | Linuxize

    Nmap is a powerful network scanning tool for security audits and penetration testing. It is one of the essential tools used by network administrators to troubleshooting network connectivity issues and port scanning . Nmap can also detect the Mac address, OS type , service version, and much more. This article explains the basics of how to use the nmap command to perform various network tasks.

  • How to install Audacity 2.4.2 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Audacity 2.4.2 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to install Linux Kernel 5.10 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout

    Recently, Linus Torvalds has released the long term supported version of Linux Kernel i.e 5.10. In this version, the set_fs () mechanism is set to be removed, however, not for all but at least on some CPU architectures will. The current Linux kernel 5.10 supports the ARM Memory Tagging Extensions (MTE). The kernel also supports the start of RISC-V systems with EFI for the first time. AMD’s encryption for virtualization (SEV) now also supports the encryption of processor registers of guest systems.

  • Autofs instead of fstab - blog'o'less

    There is an inefficient way to mount external storage (local or remote). An hard to die habit: fstab. Let’s try autofs.

  • How to install Libreoffice in kali linux using terminal - Linux Shout

    Kali Linux which is one of the popular distros for hacking and penetration testing doesn’t come with office software out of the box. Thus, we can install LibreOffice on Kali using just one command on the terminal, if you want. LibreOffice is another widely used free and open-source office after Apache OpenOffice. It is one of the best alternatives to the Microsoft office program in the free category. It comes with all modules we need to perform document-related tasks. From word processing to spreadsheets and the development of presentations, all areas are covered.

  • Moving things around in OpenStack | Adam Young’s Web Log

    While reviewing the comments on the Ironic spec, for Secure RBAC. I had to ask myself if the “project” construct makes sense for Ironic. I still think it does, but I’ll write this down to see if I can clarify it for me, and maybe for you, too. Baremetal servers change. The whole point of Ironic is to control the change of Baremetal servers from inanimate pieces of metal to “really useful engines.” This needs to happen in a controlled and unsurprising way. Ironic the server does what it is told. If a new piece of metal starts sending out DHCP requests, Ironic is going to PXE boot it. This is the start of this new piece of metals journey of self discovery. At least as far as Ironic is concerned. But really, someone had to rack and wire said piece of metal. Likely the person that did this is not the person that is going to run workloads on it in the end. They might not even work for the same company; they might be a delivery person from Dell or Supermicro. So, once they are done with it, they don’t own it any more.

  • Getting SweetHome3D To Run on Fedora 33

    When I tried running SweetHome3D, I got two different problems depending on which of the scripts I tried. I eventually was able to get ./SweetHome3D-Java3D-1_5_2 to run.

UCS 5.0 Beta: Preview of the new generation

We published the last UCS major release (UCS 4.0) in 2016. With UCS 5.0, we have now decided to go for an extensive update of the technical base and design of UCS. The first beta version of UCS 5.0, which has now been released, provides an initial preview of these updates. While testers are invited to try it, app vendors are offered a possibility to port and adapt their software. The beta version gives a glimpse of the new UI design and already provides some of the planned functions. However, this preview is not intended for productive use. UCS 5.0 Beta: Preview of the new generation Read more

