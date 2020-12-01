Programming Leftovers
Why Vim users will love the Kakoune text editor | Opensource.com
The Kakoune text editor takes inspiration from Vi. With a minimalistic interface, short keyboard shortcuts, and separate editing and insert modes, it does look and feel a lot like Vi at first. However, the Kakoune editor has its own unique style both in design and function and is better considered its own editor rather than yet another Vim.
KDE neon Unstable Qt 6 Package Available
Today at KDE neon tower we are feeling cute. And sixy. We have an early-prototype-preview-no-stability-guaranteed Qt 6 package.
Full Stack Tracing, Part 3
This is the third and last installment of our series about full stack tracing. If you haven’t read them yet, you’ll probably want to check out the introduction and tool setup portions first. In this blog, we’re going to focus on visualizing and interpreting full stack traces.
At this point, we’re going to assume that you’ve already captured a trace file for the problem you’re examining as a common trace format (CTF) file, a structured binary file format that LTTng natively generates. What do you do with this file?
RcppAnnoy 0.0.18: Tweaks
A new maintenance release, now at version 0.0.18, of RcppAnnoy is now on CRAN. RcppAnnoy is the Rcpp-based R integration of the nifty Annoy library by Erik Bernhardsson. Annoy is a small and lightweight C++ template header library for very fast approximate nearest neighbours—originally developed to drive the famous Spotify music discovery algorithm.
Raku Santa Emoticon [}:]>*
Day 16: Writing faster Raku code, Part II – Raku Advent Calendar
This is the follow-on article about writing an expression parser in Raku. In the previous article, I explained the background looked at some basic performance comparisons relating to data structures for parsing and ways to process them: lists, parse trees, recursive descent and iteration.
In this article, we’ll have a look at the performance of various ways of processing strings, and then see how it all fits together in the expression parser.
Jupyter on Android phones and tablets
There are several cool options already, like PyDroid3 (among others) allowing you to have a Python interpreter wherever you go. But what if you want more capabilities, like testing Jupyter notebooks or full control over your installed packages (with pip or conda). Or… What if you just want to mess around with Jupyter on your phone/tablet? Well, the answer is that it is very easy to try it out and see if you like it. Here are the steps.
[...]
Alternatives? Well you can use some of the Android apps available but they will always be limited. If you want full possibilities I think this is the way to go. Or, just setup your Vim for Python development and enjoy it that way. I found an excellent guide on how to make Vim more like PyCharm when you can’t use it. It is called VimCharm.
Tips on Getting Selected for the Outreachy Program
I got introduced to open-source through a tech community called Google Developers Group Buea. This is where I learnt about the Outreachy program. Successful applicants of the program gave talks about the projects they worked on and how amazing the experience was. They were soo skilled in coding and spoke with a lot of confidence. I saw several other community members grow technically in phenomenal ways during and after the program. Even those who only ended at the contribution phase still had great growth stories to tell. One person said, “Outreachy is a great mental exercise even if you don’t make it to the finish line. The competitive atmosphere pushes you to accomplish things you can’t do under normal circumstances.” It was at this point that I made up my mind to look into the program.
Nasah Kuma: Internship Day 1
Nasah Kuma: Everybody Struggles
A week into the internship, I felt like giving up. In an attempt to regain my motivation I reached out to my mentor Philip Chimento, to find out about his experience. Surprisingly, he faced challenges too. My journey as a programmer has often been met with me trying to find out if I was meant to be on this path or if I had to do something else(obviously because I found myself taking so much time to grasp some concepts). Three weeks spent as an Outreachy intern @GNOME has thought me that everyone, experienced or not struggles. Today I will be sharing a challenge I faced.
Adding context to the discussion that follows, GNOME JavaScript(GJS) is a JavaScript interpreter based on Firefox’s interpreter. My internship project is Improving on the debugging experience of GNOME’s JavaScript Engine. Currently, I am working on adding the backtrace full command to the debugger. This command prints out information about a stack frame together with it’s local variables and their values, helping users to be able assess why a program crash occurred and also coming up with a solution to the crash. When this task was first assigned to me by my mentor, I didn’t know exactly where to start. I read the issue description on gitlab countless times but it was just so confusing. I also went through the link that was added in the description but realized that there was some background knowledge needed which I didn’t have. I didn’t feel comfortable asking my mentor things which in my opinion were expected of me. I spent some time researching on the terms which were used such as “stack frame”, “backtrace full” and “backtrace”. With some understanding of these terms, I could now ask my mentor some questions with regards to this issue. After our conversations and going through the resources he shared with me, I was able to get started on the issue.
Graphics: Mesa 20.3, Zink and NVIDIA CUDA 11.2
Firefox 85 Will Let You Remove All Saved Logins with One Click, Drops Adobe Flash Support
Firefox 84 arrived on Tuesday with the WebRender feature enabled by default for some Linux systems using X11 and the GNOME desktop environment, as well as the ability to allocate shared memory on Linux systems for improved performance and increased compatibility with Docker. Firefox 84 is also the last version of the popular web browser to support the Adobe Flash Player plugin, which will no longer be supported by Adobe after January 12th, 2021. Therefore, Firefox 85 will be the first release of Mozilla’s web browser to no longer support Adobe Flash Player, which will improve performance and security.
today's howtos
UCS 5.0 Beta: Preview of the new generation
We published the last UCS major release (UCS 4.0) in 2016. With UCS 5.0, we have now decided to go for an extensive update of the technical base and design of UCS. The first beta version of UCS 5.0, which has now been released, provides an initial preview of these updates. While testers are invited to try it, app vendors are offered a possibility to port and adapt their software. The beta version gives a glimpse of the new UI design and already provides some of the planned functions. However, this preview is not intended for productive use. UCS 5.0 Beta: Preview of the new generation
