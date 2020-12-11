Devices/Embedded Leftovers
-
Cincoze GM-1000 Embedded GPU Computer Review
Cincoze GM-1000 is an industrial embedded GPU computer. It is highly expandable including supporting an embedded MXM GPU. As a rugged computer, it can either be passively cooled or actively cooled with add-on fans. It can support an operating temperature ranging from -40°C – 70°C and is also able to survive being dropped or hit with a vibration/shock tolerance of 5G/50G.
-
Jonathan McDowell: DeskPi Pro + 8GB Pi 4
Despite having worked on a number of ARM platforms I’ve never actually had an ARM based development box at home. I have a Raspberry Pi B Classic (the original 256MB rev 0002 variant) a coworker gave me some years ago, but it’s not what you’d choose for a build machine and generally gets used as a self contained TFTP/console server for hooking up to devices under test. Mostly I’ve been able to do kernel development with the cross compilers already built as part of Debian, and either use pre-built images or Debian directly when I need userland pieces. At a previous job I had a Marvell MACCHIATObin available to me, which works out as a nice platform - quad core A72 @ 2GHz with 16GB RAM, proper SATA and a PCIe slot. However they’re still a bit pricey for a casual home machine. I really like the look of the HoneyComb LX2 - 16 A72 cores, up to 64GB RAM - but it’s even more expensive.
So when I saw the existence of the 8GB Raspberry Pi 4 I was interested. Firstly, the Pi 4 is a proper 64 bit device (my existing Pi B is ARMv6 which means it needs to run Raspbian instead of native Debian armhf), capable of running an upstream kernel and unmodified Debian userspace. Secondly the Pi 4 has a USB 3 controller sitting on a PCIe bus rather than just the limited SoC USB 2 controller. It’s not SATA, but it’s still a fairly decent method of attaching some storage that’s faster/more reliable than an SD card. Finally 8GB RAM is starting to get to a decent amount - for a headless build box 4GB is probably generally enough, but I wanted some headroom.
The Pi comes as a bare board, so I needed a case. Ideally I wanted something self contained that could take the Pi, provide a USB/SATA adaptor and take the drive too. I came across the pre-order for the DeskPi Pro, decided it was the sort of thing I was after, and ordered one towards the end of September. It finally arrived at the start of December, at which point I got round to ordering a Pi 4 from CPC.
Total cost ~ £120 for the case + Pi.
-
Rockchip RK3566 and RK3568 datasheets and features comparison
We first covered Rockchip RK3566 processor in February, but we’ve been informed the specifications have changed since then, and earlier this month, we also wrote about RK3568 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor with the same base features but some extra I/Os.
-
Adafruit guest post: Machine learning add-ons for Raspberry Pi
-
Arduino Blog » This system can take close-up photos of water droplets
Rain comes and goes, but as shown in alexpikkert’s water droplet photography write-up, the exact moment of impact can look spectacular when magnified. Capturing that, however, takes a specialized system — and his latest build facilitates shots nicely with an Arduino Uno controller and solenoid valve.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 600 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: Mesa 20.3, Zink and NVIDIA CUDA 11.2
Firefox 85 Will Let You Remove All Saved Logins with One Click, Drops Adobe Flash Support
Firefox 84 arrived on Tuesday with the WebRender feature enabled by default for some Linux systems using X11 and the GNOME desktop environment, as well as the ability to allocate shared memory on Linux systems for improved performance and increased compatibility with Docker. Firefox 84 is also the last version of the popular web browser to support the Adobe Flash Player plugin, which will no longer be supported by Adobe after January 12th, 2021. Therefore, Firefox 85 will be the first release of Mozilla’s web browser to no longer support Adobe Flash Player, which will improve performance and security.
today's howtos
UCS 5.0 Beta: Preview of the new generation
We published the last UCS major release (UCS 4.0) in 2016. With UCS 5.0, we have now decided to go for an extensive update of the technical base and design of UCS. The first beta version of UCS 5.0, which has now been released, provides an initial preview of these updates. While testers are invited to try it, app vendors are offered a possibility to port and adapt their software. The beta version gives a glimpse of the new UI design and already provides some of the planned functions. However, this preview is not intended for productive use. UCS 5.0 Beta: Preview of the new generation
Recent comments
57 min 16 sec ago
1 hour 8 min ago
2 hours 21 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
3 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago
5 hours 28 min ago
5 hours 37 min ago