today's leftovers
Register for LibrePlanet 2021 and help us to empower users
LibrePlanet is a vibrant multi-day event that attracts a broad audience of people who are interested in the values of software freedom. The event brings together software developers, law and policy experts, activists, students, and computer users to learn skills, celebrate free software accomplishments, and face upcoming challenges to software freedom. Newcomers are always welcome, and LibrePlanet 2021 will feature programming for all ages and experience levels. The theme for LibrePlanet 2021 is "Empowering Users." This year's event will be keynoted by Julia Reda, and other community leaders. The full schedule will be released in January. With a record number of speakers submitting talk proposals for the event, it is promising to be a fantastic experience.
[Old] Why the GPL is great for business: Debunking the current business licensing discussion
In the last few years we saw a lot of discussion in the open source and free software startup space around licenses. Several companies stepped forward and claimed that it’s not possible to build a working company on top of a free software product. Some changed the license of their product to proprietary license like the Commons Clause or the Business Source License. They claim that this is needed to ‘save’ free software. This talk describes why this is fundamentally wrong. It’s possible to build a working startup and company on top of a free software product. This talk discusses how companies like Red Hat, SUSE and Nextcloud manages to have a 100% free software product including a big contributor community but is still able to pay developers and grow.
Nextcloud Launches Easy Data Migration Tools
Nextcloud has announced availability of easy migration apps for Nextcloud users looking to move from popular proprietary cloud services to a private cloud platform.
Files will be automatically transferred to Nextcloud and import of calendar, contacts and other data is available for some of the migrations.
How To Join the Fediverse and Cast Off the Attention Economy
When you use email, you can send a message from an account at Google to one at Yahoo, Microsoft, or any of millions of businesses and organizations running their own mail server. Unlike, say, Facebook, email isn’t a single service, but rather a whole bunch of independent systems that can communicate (or federate) with each other.
The Fediverse is similar, and the most advanced Fediverse client is Mastodon.
[...]
So, why does Mastodon make a difference?
First of all, you get to pick your host (and even software). With Twitter, you pretty much are using Twitter (yes, I know of things like Hootsuite, but for the vast majority of people, it’s twitter.com only). With Mastodon, you have choice. Pick the host that runs the software and has the kind of moderation you like.
Secondly, Mastodon is not for profit. There is no money to be made in keeping you on the site. Almost all Mastodon instances are ad-free. And Mastodon’s completely open protocols make it easy to go elsewhere if you like.
Use Amazon ECR Public and EKS-D to deploy LTS Docker Images
It’s re:invent season already, and we had exciting news to announce with Amazon this year. With all these remote sessions, what’s better than a quick lab to play with the new stuff? It’s starting to feel like Christmas already!
We’re going to kill two birds with one stone (just an idiom, keep reading) and experiment with two of our latest announcements. First on the list is the “Install Amazon EKS Distro anywhere” with the EKS Snap, a frictionless way to try all the EKS-D experience in a snap. Second is the LTS Docker Image Portfolio of secure container images from Canonical, available on Amazon ECR Public.
[Sparky Linux] Zettlr
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Zettlr
What is Zettlr?
A Markdown Editor for the 21st century. With Zettlr, writing professional texts is easy and motivating: Whether you are a college student, a researcher, a journalist, or an author — Zettlr has the right tools for you.
Kentaro Hayashi: Say Good-Bye and Thanks hal-flash
Today, hal-flash package was removed from Debian unstable.
hal-flash is wrapper library for HAL which is not used nowadays. At that time, HAL was required because Adobe Primetime DRM uses libadobecp, but HAL was already replaced to udev or udisks. So we need emulation layer for HAL. hal-flash was it for such a purpose. (At least, hal-flash is required to play hulu.jp movies which uses Adobe DRM)
Everything you need to know about the ArcoLinux Tweak Tool
Using pamac-all to be able to install snap and flatpak packages
In December we have switched from pamac-aur to pamac-all.
It is all about choices. You can find these packages on the AUR.
It gives us the advantage of installing snap and flatpak packages.
Remember often these packages are also available on the AUR.
Ampere Altra Performance Shows It Can Compete With - Or Even Outperform - AMD EPYC & Intel Xeon - Phoronix
Here is our initial look at the Ampere Altra performance on Linux in our independent performance benchmarks.
Graphics: Mesa 20.3, Zink and NVIDIA CUDA 11.2
Firefox 85 Will Let You Remove All Saved Logins with One Click, Drops Adobe Flash Support
Firefox 84 arrived on Tuesday with the WebRender feature enabled by default for some Linux systems using X11 and the GNOME desktop environment, as well as the ability to allocate shared memory on Linux systems for improved performance and increased compatibility with Docker. Firefox 84 is also the last version of the popular web browser to support the Adobe Flash Player plugin, which will no longer be supported by Adobe after January 12th, 2021. Therefore, Firefox 85 will be the first release of Mozilla’s web browser to no longer support Adobe Flash Player, which will improve performance and security.
today's howtos
UCS 5.0 Beta: Preview of the new generation
We published the last UCS major release (UCS 4.0) in 2016. With UCS 5.0, we have now decided to go for an extensive update of the technical base and design of UCS. The first beta version of UCS 5.0, which has now been released, provides an initial preview of these updates. While testers are invited to try it, app vendors are offered a possibility to port and adapt their software. The beta version gives a glimpse of the new UI design and already provides some of the planned functions. However, this preview is not intended for productive use. UCS 5.0 Beta: Preview of the new generation
