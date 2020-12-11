Videos and Audiocasts: Linux Mint 20.1 Beta XFCE Run Through, FLOSS Weekly, First Look Of NuTyX, and Linux Foundation
-
Linux Mint 20.1 Beta XFCE
Today we are looking at LinuxMint 20.1 Beta, the XFCE Edtion It comes with Linux Kernel 5.8 (upgradeable to 5.8), XFCE 4.14, and uses about 600MB of ram when idling. Enjoy!
-
Linux Mint 20.1 Beta XFCE Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Linux Mint 20.1 Beta XFCE Edition.
-
FLOSS Weekly 609: Open Source Security - Trusting Open Source in Government and Business
David A. Wheeler, Ph.D., a frequent guest of the show, is now the Director of Open Source Supply Chain Security at the Linux Foundation. Doc Searls and Simon Phipps talk to David about that and many related efforts he's involved with at the Linux Foundation, including the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), LF Energy, LF Public Health, and the CII Best Practices badge project. That's in addition to his work teaching development of secure open-source software, a study he co-authored with Harvard on OSS contributors, and both enduring and rapidly changing approaches to software development education in a time twisted by a global pandemic.
-
Installation And First Look Of NuTyX
I'm taking a quick first look at a Linux distribution that I haven't tried before. That distribution is NuTyX. It's country of origin is Switzerland, and the distro is based on Linux From Scratch. It has its own package manager called "cards". It also uses BusyBox.
-
Desktop Linux Will Never Matter To The Linux Foundation
I don't know why this keeps being news, the Linux Foundation doesn't care about desktop linux this should be evident from who funds the organisation and who is on the board of directors but every year it comes out that the Linux Foundation has made their report on Mac OS surprising more people than it should
-
Graphics: Mesa 20.3, Zink and NVIDIA CUDA 11.2
Firefox 85 Will Let You Remove All Saved Logins with One Click, Drops Adobe Flash Support
Firefox 84 arrived on Tuesday with the WebRender feature enabled by default for some Linux systems using X11 and the GNOME desktop environment, as well as the ability to allocate shared memory on Linux systems for improved performance and increased compatibility with Docker. Firefox 84 is also the last version of the popular web browser to support the Adobe Flash Player plugin, which will no longer be supported by Adobe after January 12th, 2021. Therefore, Firefox 85 will be the first release of Mozilla’s web browser to no longer support Adobe Flash Player, which will improve performance and security.
today's howtos
UCS 5.0 Beta: Preview of the new generation
We published the last UCS major release (UCS 4.0) in 2016. With UCS 5.0, we have now decided to go for an extensive update of the technical base and design of UCS. The first beta version of UCS 5.0, which has now been released, provides an initial preview of these updates. While testers are invited to try it, app vendors are offered a possibility to port and adapt their software. The beta version gives a glimpse of the new UI design and already provides some of the planned functions. However, this preview is not intended for productive use. UCS 5.0 Beta: Preview of the new generation
