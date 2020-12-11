Graphics: Mesa 20.3, Zink and NVIDIA CUDA 11.2
-
[Mesa-dev] [ANNOUNCE] mesa 20.3.1
Hi list, I'd like to announce mesa 20.3.1, which is now available for download. We've got lots of good stuff here; iris, panfrost, aco, radeonsi, nir, softpipe, zink, core gallium, st/mesa, turnip, android, meson, and plenty of radv fixes. Cheers, Dylan
-
Mesa 20.3.1 Released With Several RADV Fixes, Other Driver Updates
Mesa 20.3 shipped earlier this month while those waiting for the first point release to upgrade to this quarterly series can now safely make the shift as Mesa 20.3.1 was released today.
Mesa 20.3.1 was released today with a wide assortment of fixes throughout this collection of predominantly OpenGL and Vulkan drivers. The RADV Radeon Vulkan driver stands out with having a number of fixes -- there are some Next-Gen Geometry (NGG) fixes as well as for now marking GFX10.3 / RDNA2 as a non-conformant Vulkan implementation since it hasn't officially passed the Vulkan CTS yet. Plus there are other RADV fixes as well as for the ACO compiler back-end.
-
Mike Blumenkrantz: Pointers
This is the journey of how zink-wip went from 0 fps in RPCS3 to a bit more than that. Quite a bit more, in fact, if you’re using RADV.
As all new app tests begin, this one started with firing up the app. Since there’s no homebrew games available (that I could find), I decided to pick something that I owned and was familiar with. Namely a demo of Bioshock.
-
NVIDIA CUDA 11.2 Released For Further Enhancing Its Proprietary Compute Stack - Phoronix
In addition to the NVIDIA 460 series Linux beta driver being released this week, CUDA 11.2 has also made its debut for Windows and Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 451 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: Mesa 20.3, Zink and NVIDIA CUDA 11.2
Firefox 85 Will Let You Remove All Saved Logins with One Click, Drops Adobe Flash Support
Firefox 84 arrived on Tuesday with the WebRender feature enabled by default for some Linux systems using X11 and the GNOME desktop environment, as well as the ability to allocate shared memory on Linux systems for improved performance and increased compatibility with Docker. Firefox 84 is also the last version of the popular web browser to support the Adobe Flash Player plugin, which will no longer be supported by Adobe after January 12th, 2021. Therefore, Firefox 85 will be the first release of Mozilla’s web browser to no longer support Adobe Flash Player, which will improve performance and security.
today's howtos
UCS 5.0 Beta: Preview of the new generation
We published the last UCS major release (UCS 4.0) in 2016. With UCS 5.0, we have now decided to go for an extensive update of the technical base and design of UCS. The first beta version of UCS 5.0, which has now been released, provides an initial preview of these updates. While testers are invited to try it, app vendors are offered a possibility to port and adapt their software. The beta version gives a glimpse of the new UI design and already provides some of the planned functions. However, this preview is not intended for productive use. UCS 5.0 Beta: Preview of the new generation
Recent comments
57 min 16 sec ago
1 hour 8 min ago
2 hours 21 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
3 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago
5 hours 28 min ago
5 hours 37 min ago